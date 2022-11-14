Bars & Lounges
Doha Bar Lounge
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Can’t come to our Long Island City restaurant? Can’t make it for happy hour at Astoria bar and lounge? That doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss out on the ultimate gastronomic experience that our chefs and bartenders offer. Our takeout and delivery services are available for your evening meals and late-night cravings. Whether you're eating or drinking alone or with the whole gang, you can still have a blast at home, at the office, or hotel room if you order now!
Location
3834 31st street, Long Island city, NY 11101
