Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Doha Bar Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

3834 31st street

Long Island city, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hennessy BBQ
Hennessy Colada
Blue Hawaiian

Mains

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Skirt Steak with purple roasted potatoes and sautéed green beans

Roasted Chicken

$23.00

Grill marinated chicken breast with purple roasted potatoes and sautéed green beans

Doha's Burger

Doha's Burger

$20.00

6oz Beef Patty, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Salmon

Salmon

$26.00

Wings

Doha's delicious wings choices of Lemon Pepper, Classic Buffalo, Hennessy BBQ or Thai Sweet Chili.
Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$12.99

Buffalo

$12.99

Classic

$12.99
Hennessy BBQ

Hennessy BBQ

$12.99
Thai Sweet Chili

Thai Sweet Chili

$12.99

Appetizers

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$15.00

Fresh home made guacamole with chips.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$24.00
French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00
Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Crispy and tender fried calamari served with our sweet Thai chili and lemon wedge.

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Hand-breaded torpedo shrimp, Bang bang sauce, sweet soy glaze, topped with scallions

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$7.99

Red Velvet

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Farm greens, Red onion, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumber, Citrus Garlic Vinaigrette.

Chopped Caesar Salad

Chopped Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, Pecorino romano, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Empanadas (2)

Beef

$10.00

Chicken

$10.00

Spinach and Cheese

$10.00

Specials

Fried Dumplings

$12.00

Deep-fried potstickers soy garlic drizzle, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, ginger soy dipping sauce.

Personal Cheese Pie

$10.00

Personal Pepperoni Cheese Pie

$12.00

Speciality Cocktails

Demon Time

Demon Time

$15.00

El Tiburón

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Tropical

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

A perfect Margarita blend with fresh squeezed lime juice & infused jalapeños with your choice Patron or Casamigos

Slushies

Blue Hawaiian

$15.00

Doharita

$15.00
Frozé

Frozé

$15.00
Illusion

Illusion

$16.00

Heaven

$15.00

Hennessy Colada

$15.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Tiger King

$15.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Water Bottle

$5.00

Pellegrino Water

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$8.00

Heneiken

$7.00

Michelada

$15.00

Virgin

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Virgin Margarita

$12.00

Virgin Piña colada

$12.00

Charlie Temple

$12.00

Green Tea

$10.00

50ML BOTTLE ADD ON

Malibu

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Specials

Corona

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Margarita Tower

$45.00

Heineken Bucket

$25.00

Fishbowl

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Can’t come to our Long Island City restaurant? Can’t make it for happy hour at Astoria bar and lounge? That doesn’t mean you’ll have to miss out on the ultimate gastronomic experience that our chefs and bartenders offer. Our takeout and delivery services are available for your evening meals and late-night cravings. Whether you're eating or drinking alone or with the whole gang, you can still have a blast at home, at the office, or hotel room if you order now!

Website

Location

3834 31st street, Long Island city, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Doha Bar Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beija Flor
orange starNo Reviews
38-02 29th St Astoria, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
3308 Eats N Drinks - Astoria / Long Island City
orange star4.0 • 59
3308 Broadway Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
orange starNo Reviews
3706 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
La Vecina Astoria
orange star4.5 • 561
3066 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Taco Tumba - 30-10 Steinway St
orange starNo Reviews
30-10 Steinway St astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
43 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,197
4306 43rd St Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Island city

Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
R40
orange star4.6 • 302
47-16 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken
orange star4.7 • 223
12-09 Jackson Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island city
Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston