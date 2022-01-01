Bars & Lounges
Panorama Room PR - Graduate Roosevelt Island
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22 N. Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
4.7 • 275
308 East 78th Street New York, NY 10075
View restaurant