Panorama Room PR - Graduate Roosevelt Island

review star

No reviews yet

22 N. Loop Rd

New York, NY 10044

Raw Bar

6 Oysters

$19.00

Oysters 1 dozen

$38.00

Seafood Tower

$175.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Crudos

Tuna Crudo

$29.00

Kampachi

$22.00

Snacks

Caviar Nachos

$31.00

Truffle Waffle Fries

$18.00

Vegetable Tempura

$24.00

Side Aioli

$3.00

Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$19.00

Jamon Tartine

$23.00

Mussels Tartine

$25.00

Smoked Trout Tartine

$21.00

Steak Tartar

$29.00

Extra Bread

$6.00

Sweet

Cake Fee

$7.00

Events

Open Food

$1,830.00

Valentines Pizza

$1.00Out of stock

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped Cheese Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Halal Truck

$15.00Out of stock

Bagel N' Schmear

$15.00Out of stock

NYC Hot Hog

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

PR Liquors

Casa Dragones Joven

$82.00Out of stock

Cimarròn Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$42.00

Clase Azul Repo

$68.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$24.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$28.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$32.00

Herradura Blanco

$22.00

La Gritona Reposado

$23.00

Patron Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

Parton Reposado

$20.00Out of stock

Siete Leguas Blanco

$23.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$25.00

Agua Magica

$26.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$86.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$32.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$54.00

Del Maguey Vida

$18.00

Ilegal Joven

$20.00

Ilegal Reposado

$22.00

Montelobos Tobala

$28.00

Ojo de Tigre

$19.00

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$62.00

Siete Misterios Coyote

$34.00

Siete Misterios Tobala

$54.00

Averna

$16.00Out of stock

Braulio

$18.00

Caffo Vecchio

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$17.00

Forthave Marseille

$19.00

Lucano

$15.00

Meletti

$15.00

Nonino

$17.00

Sfumato

$15.00

Blantons Bourbon

$28.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$26.00

Michter's 10 Yr Rye

$34.00

Michter's Bourbon

$20.00

Michter's Bourbon Cream

$18.00

Michters Rye

$20.00

Ragtime Rye

$18.00

Van Winkle 10 Yr

$58.00Out of stock

Van Winkle 12 Yr

$66.00Out of stock

Weller 12 Yr

$32.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$24.00

Aperol

$16.00

Campari

$17.00

Cappelletti

$16.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$16.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$16.00

Mattei Cap Corse Blanc

$16.00

Method Sweet Vermouth

$16.00

Rockey's Botanical Liqueur

$16.00

Saler's Aperitif

$16.00

Suze

$16.00

Barking Irons Applejack

$16.00Out of stock

Caravedo Pisco

$18.00

Dusse

$20.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$18.00

Remy 1738

$22.00

Remy XO

$64.00

Amaretto

$16.00

Benedictine

$18.00

Chartreuse, Green

$24.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$24.00

Genepy

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Mr. Black

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$19.00

Ford's

$16.00

Four Pillars

$18.00

Gray Whale

$18.00

Monkey 47

$24.00

Tanqueray No 10

$21.00

The Botanist

$19.00

Abasolo Whisky De Mexico

$19.00

Balvenie Sherry Cask 15 yr

$52.00

Bruichladdich

$26.00

Craigellachie 13Yr

$22.00

Glenfiddich 15 Yr

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$24.00

Macallan 12

$32.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Redbreast

$26.00

Starward Two-Fold

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$20.00

Talisker 10 Yr

$28.00Out of stock

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$58.00Out of stock

Appleton 12 Yr

$22.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$18.00

Banks

$19.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva Reserva

$20.00Out of stock

El Dorado 15 Yr

$24.00Out of stock

Flor De Caña 12 Year

$20.00

Flor de Caña 4 Yr

$16.00

Havana Club

$17.00

Plantation Pineapple

$19.00

Santa Teresa

$20.00

Smith & Cross

$16.00

Ten to One White

$18.00

Community Vodka

$18.00

Grey Goose

$20.00

Hangar1

$19.00

Helix

$17.00

Ketel One

$19.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$19.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$17.00

Our Vodka

$18.00

PR Classic Cocktails

Adonis

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Bamboo

$18.00

Bellini

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00Out of stock

Champagne Cocktail

$20.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$18.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$18.00

French 75 (gin)

$22.00

Kir

$18.00

Kir Royale

$22.00

Last Word

$18.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$18.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Penicillin

$18.00

Pimms Cup

$18.00

PR House Cocktails

Boroughbred

$20.00

Dreamboat

$20.00

Good Looking Out

$19.00

High Tide

$19.00

House Negroni

$19.00

I Sea You

$19.00

Kodachrome

$21.00

Manhattan-ish

$19.00

Night Hawk

$19.00

Old Maid + The Sea

$19.00

Pinnacle Punch

$21.00

Portal Mirror

$19.00

Shaken Shapes

$19.00

Solar Flare

$19.00

Sunset Soiree

$20.00

The RYC

$20.00

Tram Ride to Havana

$20.00

White Negroni

$19.00

Bespoke Cocktail 1

$20.00

Bespoke Cocktail 2

$22.00

Alien Superstar

$15.00

Church Girl

$15.00

PR Beer

Allagash White

$12.00

Doc's Apple Cider

$11.00

Ommegang Nirvanna IPA

$11.00

Sour Cherry, Can 02

$14.00

Sunday Beer

$10.00

PR Wine

Bordelet Pear Cider 6oz

$15.00

Gls Adami Bosco Di Gica

$18.00

Compliments Pear Cider 3oz

$2.50

Compliments Pear BT

$12.00

Compliments Bubbles 3oz

$3.00

BT Adami Bosco Di Gica

$85.00

BT Christophe Mignon Rose

$200.00

BT Coutier Rosé

$120.00Out of stock

BT Geoffroy Magnum

$320.00Out of stock

BT Krug 750ml

$450.00

BT LeClerc Brut

$210.00

BT Pierre Gimonnet BDB Magnum

$400.00

BT Ruinart 375ml

$110.00Out of stock

GLS Vermentino

$17.00

GLS Lieu Dit

$18.00

GLS Gavi Villa Sparina

$19.00Out of stock

BT Vermentino

$76.00

BT Lieu Dit

$82.00

BT Gavi Villa Sparina

$85.00Out of stock

GLS Heinrich Naked White

$17.00

BT Heinrich Naked White

$78.00

GLS Wolffer Summer

$16.00

GLS Miraval

$21.00

BT Wolffer Summer

$72.00

BT Miraval

$95.00

GLS Morgado

$20.00

GLS Finca Malbec

$16.00

BT Morgado

$90.00

BT Finca Malbec

$72.00

Tio Pepe Fino Sherry (3oz)

$10.00

750ml Wine Corkage

$75.00

Champagne Corkage

$110.00

Magnum Corkage

$230.00

PR NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

FT Grapefruit

$7.00

FT Gingerbeer

$7.00

FT Grapefruit

$7.00

FT Cola

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Club Soda

$7.00

Topo Chicho SM

$7.00

Topo Chicho LG

$10.00

Saratoga Still LG

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

Golden Child

$12.00

Salted Lime

$10.00

Venus Rising

$11.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Seedlip Garden

$12.00

Seedlip Grove

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$11.00

Virgin Mojito

$11.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$7.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

PR Events

Patron Blanco BTL

$500.00

Patron B BTL

$44.27

Dusse BTL

$41.82

Grey Goose BTL

$30.27

Grey Goose BTL.

$600.00

Dusse BTL

$600.00

Chianti BTL

$12.00

Mango Bellini

$3.50

Tais Soda

$2.00

Gavi BTL

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 N. Loop Rd, New York, NY 10044

Directions

