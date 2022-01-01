Evan 1168 S Barrington Unit 101

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

1.Hummus

$3.99+

2.Baba Ganoush

$4.99+

3.Tzatziki Dip

$3.99+

4.Falafel

$9.99

4.Dolmeh

$9.99

6.French Fries

$6.99

7.Feta chees

$7.99

8.Mezze Plate

$16.99

Salad/Soup

9.lentil Soup

$7.99

10.soup Of The Day

$8.99

11.Garden Salad

$10.99

12. Shirazi Salad

$11.99

13.Tabbouleh Salad

$11.99

14.Organic Quinoa Salad

$12.99

15.Greek Salad

$12.99

Special Soup & Salad

$16.99

Entrees

#22 chicken kabob

$16.99

#23 Chicken Shawarma

$16.99

#24 koobideh kabob

$15.99

#25 Lamb gyro

$16.99

#26 shish kabob

$18.99

#27. salmon kabob

$19.99

#28 Combo kabob

$22.99

#29 Cornish Hen

$16.99

#30 Lamb loin chops

$18.99

#31 veggie kabob

$15.99

#32 Falafel plate

$15.99

Pita Wraps

#16 Chicken shawarma wrap

$12.99

#17 Chicken Breast wrap

$12.99

#18 Beef koobideh wrap

$11.99

#18.2 Chicken koobideh wrap

$11.99

#19 Lamb Gyro wrap

$12.99

#20 Beef Steak Wrap

$12.99

#21 Falafel wrap

$11.99

Sides

Garlic Sauce

$0.55

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.55

Tahini Sauce

$0.55

Extra dressing

$0.55

Extra Pita

$0.55

Grilled Tomato

$0.75

Grilled Jalapeño

$0.55

1/2 grilled veggies

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.99

Hummus on wraps

$2.00

Add Feta

$2.00

Side of pickles

$1.00

Side of fries

$4.00

Extra pita chips

$1.00

BEER

Glutenburg Pale Ale Can

$10.00

Lagunitas IPNA BTL

$8.00

Peroni BTL

$8.00

Wyder's Pear BTL

$7.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Boomtown Bad Hombre Lager

$8.00

Firestone Walker 805 Draft 12oz

$10.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner Draft 12oz

$8.00

OffShoot Relax Hazy Single IPA

$11.00

OffShoot Retreat Hazy Double IPA

$13.00

Evans honey blond ale

$10.00

LIQUOR

Bar Hill Gin - Single

$16.00

Beefeater Gin - Single

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin - Single

$15.00

Botanist Gin - Single

$17.00

Fords Gin - Single

$13.00

Hendricks Gin - Single

$15.00

Monkey 47 Gin - Single

$20.00

Tanqueray 10 Gin - Single

$20.00

Tanqueray Gin - Single

$15.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin - Single

$19.00

Bar Hill Gin - DBL

$23.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin - DBL

$21.00

Hendricks Gin - DBL

$21.00

Monkey 47 Gin - DBL

$27.00

Tanqueray Gin - DBL

$21.00

Tanqueray 10 Gin - DBL

$26.00

Botanist Gin - DBL

$24.00

Beefeater Gin - DBL

$19.00

Plymouth Gin - DBL

$26.00

Fords Gin - DBL

$18.00

Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin - DBL

$28.00

Absinthe

$16.00

Amaro

$16.00

Aperol

$14.00

Arak

$13.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$16.00

Chartreuse

$16.00

Coffee Liqueur

$16.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Cynar

$16.00

Dom Benedectine

$16.00

Fernet

$16.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Giffard

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Kahula

$16.00

Licor 43

$16.00

Midori

$16.00

Montenegro

$16.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$50.00

Sambuca

$16.00

Limoncello

$16.00

Remy VSOP-DBL

$25.00

Aperol - DBL

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black - DBL

$24.00

Johnnie walker Blue - DBL

$80.00

Remy 1738 - DBL

$20.00

Campari - DBL

$19.00

Oban 14 yr - DBL

$36.00

Lagavulin 16yr - DBL

$41.00

Remy XO- DBL

$80.00

Macallan 12 yr - DBL

$39.00

Macallan 15yr - DBL

$75.00

Macallan 18 yr - DBL

$120.00

Bruichladdie, Classic - DBL

$21.00

Balvinie 12yr - DBL

$29.00

Balvienie 14yr - DBL

$31.00

Chairmans Spiced Rum - Single

$14.00

Diplomatico, Planas Rum - Single

$13.00

Diplomatico, Reserva Rum - Single

$18.00

Don Q coconut Rum - Single

$13.00

El Dorado 12 yr Rum - Single

$18.00

El Dorado 15 yr Rum - Single

$19.00

El Dorado 21 yr Rum - Single

$27.00

Flor de Cana 4yr Gold L* Rum - Single

$13.00

Flor de Cana 4yr L* Rum - Single

$13.00

Mount Gay, Black Barrel Rum - Single

$16.00

El Dorado 12 yr Rum - DBL

$25.00

El Dorado 15 yr Rum - DBL

$26.00

El Dorado 21 yr Rum - DBL

$34.00

Diplomatico, Reserva Rum - DBL

$25.00

Diplomatico, Planas Rum - DBL

$18.00

Flor de Cana 4yr L* Rum - DBL

$18.00

Chairmans Spiced Rum - DBL

$19.00

Don Q coconut Rum - DBL

$18.00

Mount Gay, Black Barrel Rum - DBL

$23.00

Flor de Cana 4yr Gold L* Rum - DBL

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila - Single

$27.00

Casamigos Anejo (L) Tequila - Single

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila - Single

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado (L) Tequila - Single

$18.00

Corralejo Añejo - Single

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado - Single

$13.00

Don Juilo Blanco Tequila - Single

$18.00

Don Juilo Reposado Tequila - Single

$19.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila - Single

$50.00

El Jorgorio Tepaztate Mezcal- Single

$35.00

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - Single

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado Tequila - Single

$20.00

Los Vecinos -well Mezcal - Single

$13.00

Nuestra Solidad San Balthazar Guel Mezcal - Single

$19.00

Ocho Anejo Tequila - Single

$23.00

Ocho Plata Tequila - Single

$23.00

Ocho Repo Tequila - Single

$21.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Blanco - Single

$22.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado - Single

$30.00

Pueblo viejo tequila

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila - DBL

$23.00

Casamigos Reposado (L) Tequila - DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Anejo (L) Tequila - DBL

$26.00

Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila - DBL

$35.00

Don Juilo Blanco Tequila - DBL

$24.00

Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - DBL

$25.00

Fortaleza Reposado Tequila - DBL

$27.00

Milagro Silver -well Tequila - DBL

$18.00

Ocho Plata Tequila - DBL

$31.00

Ocho Repo Tequila - DBL

$29.00

Los Vecinos -well Tequila - DBL

$18.00

Nuestra Solidad San Balthazar Guel Tequila - DBL

$26.00

El Jorgorio Tepaztate Tequila - DBL

$48.00

Milagro Reserve Blanco DBL

$33.00

Milagro Reserve Reposado

$45.00

Belvedere Vodka - Single

$17.00

Grey Goose Citron Vodka - Single

$16.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Vodka - Single

$16.00

Hangar 1 Citron Vodka - Single

$18.00

Hangar 1 Vodka - Single

$18.00

Ketel One Vodka - Single

$16.00

Russian Standard - Well Vodka - Single

$13.00

Stoli Elite Vodka - Single

$21.00

Stoli Orange Vodka - Single

$14.00

Stoli Raspberry Vodka - Single

$14.00

Tito's Vodka - Single

$16.00

Kastra Elion

$16.00

Belvedere Vodka - DBL

$23.00

Grey Goose Vodka - DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose Citron Vodka - DBL

$22.00

Hangar 1 Vodka - DBL

$24.00

Hangar 1 Citron Vodka - DBL

$24.00

Ketel One Vodka - DBL

$22.00

Stoli Elite Vodka - DBL

$27.00

Stoli Orange Vodka - DBL

$20.00

Stoli Raspberry Vodka - DBL

$20.00

Tito's Vodka - DBL

$22.00

Russian Standard - Well - DBL

$18.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$18.00

Balvienie 14yr

$23.00

Balvinie 12yr

$21.00

Basil Hayden Whiskey - Single

$18.00

Blantons Single Barrell Whiskey - Single

$20.00

bookers Whiskey - Single

$19.00

Bowmore 12yr

$28.00

Bruichladdie Classic

$15.00

Buffalo Trace L* Whiskey - Single

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select Whiskey - Single

$19.00

Garrison Bros. Whiskey - Single

$31.00

Green Spot Whiskey - Single

$20.00

HIbiki Harmony Whiskey - Single

$25.00

High West Camp Fire Whiskey - Single

$19.00

HIgh West double rye Whiskey - Single

$15.00

High West Rendezvous Whiskey - Single

$19.00

Jack Daniels L* Whiskey - Single

$14.00

Jameson Whiskey - Single

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Kamiki Malt Whiskey - Single

$25.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$20.00

Macallan 12yr

$20.00

Macallan 15yr

$35.00

Macallan 18yr

$60.00

Makers Mark Whiskey - Single

$16.00

Mitchers Rye Whiskey - Single

$17.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Oban 14yr

$28.00

Peerless Rye Whiskey - Single

$25.00

Redbreast 12 yr Whiskey - Single

$16.00

Rittenhouse Whiskey - Single

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Toki Whiskey - Single

$17.00

Umiki Whiskey - Single

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Whiskey - Single

$26.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old World Rye

$40.00

WL Weller Special Reserve L* Whiskey - Single

$15.00

Woodford reserve

$16.00

Angel's Envy - DBL

$28.00

Balvienie 12yr

$29.00

Balvienie 14yr

$31.00

Basil Hayden Whiskey - DBL

$24.00

Blantons Single Barrell Whiskey - DBL

$27.00

Bowmore 12yr

$28.00

Bruichladdie

$21.00

Buffalo Trace - DBL

$19.00

Chivas Regal

$22.00

Dewars White Label

$21.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select Whiskey - DBL

$29.00

Green Spot Whiskey - DBL

$28.00

HIbiki Harmony Whiskey - DBL

$33.00

HIgh West double rye Whiskey - DBL

$21.00

High West Rendezvous Whiskey - DBL

$26.00

Jack Daniels L* Whiskey - DBL

$20.00

Jameson Whiskey - DBL

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label DBL

$21.00

Kamiki Malt Whiskey - DBL

$33.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$28.00

Macallan 12yr

$26.00

Macallan 15yr

$45.00

Macallan 18yr

$80.00

Makers Mark Whiskey - DBL

$22.00

Mitchers Rye Whiskey - DBL

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Oban 14yr

$36.00

Peerless Rye Whiskey - DBL

$44.00

Redbreast 12 yr Whiskey - DBL

$28.00

Rittenhouse Whiskey - DBL

$19.00

Toki Whiskey - DBL

$24.00

Umiki Whiskey - DBL

$23.00

Whistle Pig 12yr Old World Rye DBL

$60.00

NA BEV

Americano

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$6.00

Coke can

$2.99

Cranberry

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Diet coke can

$2.99

Doogh

$6.00

Espresso - Double

$8.50

Espresso - Single

$5.00

Fresh Juice

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.99

Latte

$6.00

Persian tea

$4.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Redbull

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sparkling Water BTL

$4.00

Sprite

$6.00

Still Water BTL

$8.00

Tonic Water

$6.00

Turkish coffee

$5.00

Virgin Cocktail - NA

$6.50

Still water small

$6.00

Sprite can

$2.99

Bottle of water

$2.00

WINE

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Sample Champagne - Glass

$7.00

Moet

$125.00

Chateau Recougne Bordeaux - Glass

$13.00

Daou Pessimist Red Blend - Glass

$14.00

Napa Cellars Merlot - Glass

$15.00

Trivento Golden Reserve, Malbec - Glass

$16.00

Stag pinot noir

$14.00

Martin ray cab

$15.00

House cab

$11.00

House merlot

$11.00

House pinot

$11.00

Amarone Classico - 95 Points Wine Advocate, David Sterza, Veneto 2015 - BTL

$95.00

Angeline Pinot Noir - BTL

$40.00

Barolo DOCG, Roche, Piemonte 2016 - BTL

$89.00

Brunello di Montalcino, La Palazzetta, Toscana 2015 - BTL

$110.00

Cab Sauv, Cakebread Cellars

$90.00

Cab Sauv, Cardinale

$600.00

Caymus, Napa Valley 2019 - BTL

$150.00

Chateau Recougne Bordeaux - BTL

$40.00

Gloria Primitivo Manduria DOP, Vigneti Reale, Puglia - BTL

$59.00

Lamole di Lamole Chianti - BTL

$65.00

Merlot, Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley 2017 - BTL

$75.00

Napa Cellars Merlot

$55.00

Pessimist by Daou

$50.00

Pinot Noir, Mer Soleil - BTL

$68.00

Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2017 - BTL

$78.00

Trivento Golden Reserve, Malbec - BTL

$60.00

House cab

$40.00

House merlot

$40.00

House pinot noir

$40.00

Rose mirabeau

$14.00

Day Owl - BTL

$35.00

Babich Black Label Sav Blanc - Glass

$13.00

Beringer Chardonnay - Glass

$15.00

J. Lohr Riesling - Glass

$10.00

Moscato Giallo, Fratelli Cozza, Veneto - Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Millesimato DOC Extra Dry, Veneto - Glass

$12.00

Santa margherita

$16.00

Babich Sav Blanc BTL

$40.00

Beringer Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Gavi Fornaci DOGG, Castellari Bergaglio, Piemonte 2019 - BTL

$48.00

Moscato Giallo, Fratelli Cozza, Veneto - BTL

$44.00

Prosecco Millesimato DOC Extra Dry, Veneto - BTL

$44.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc - BTL

$40.00

J. Lohr Riesling - BTL

$33.00

House sauv blanc

$40.00

House pinot grigio

$40.00

House chardonnay

$40.00

Red Sangria Glass

$10.00

White Sangria Glass

$10.00

Red Sangria Carafe

$30.00

White Sangria Carafe

$30.00

Specialty Cocktails

Fairy dust

$16.00

Evans margarita

$16.00

Mojito apasionado

$16.00

Companion

$16.00

Amor y mezcal

$16.00

Cozy and boozy

$16.00

Gin queen

$16.00

Old fashioned

$14.00

Last word

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

New York sour

$14.00

Pumpkin martini

$14.00

Choice #1

10-12 people

$180.00

20-22 people

$340.00

30-32 people

$500.00

Choice #2

10-12 people

$230.00

20-22 people

$420.00

30-32 people

$600.00

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Smores

$10.00+

Hookah

Hookah flavors

$35.00

Hookah refill

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Experience great service and delicious food !

Location

1168 S Barrington Unit 101, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Directions

Gallery
Evan image
Banner pic
Main pic

