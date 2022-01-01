- Home
Evan 1168 S Barrington Unit 101
No reviews yet
1168 S Barrington Unit 101
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Starters
Salad/Soup
Entrees
Pita Wraps
Sides
BEER
Glutenburg Pale Ale Can
$10.00
Lagunitas IPNA BTL
$8.00
Peroni BTL
$8.00
Wyder's Pear BTL
$7.00
Pacifico
$8.00
Boomtown Bad Hombre Lager
$8.00
Firestone Walker 805 Draft 12oz
$10.00
North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner Draft 12oz
$8.00
OffShoot Relax Hazy Single IPA
$11.00
OffShoot Retreat Hazy Double IPA
$13.00
Evans honey blond ale
$10.00
LIQUOR
Bar Hill Gin - Single
$16.00
Beefeater Gin - Single
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin - Single
$15.00
Botanist Gin - Single
$17.00
Fords Gin - Single
$13.00
Hendricks Gin - Single
$15.00
Monkey 47 Gin - Single
$20.00
Tanqueray 10 Gin - Single
$20.00
Tanqueray Gin - Single
$15.00
Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin - Single
$19.00
Bar Hill Gin - DBL
$23.00
Bombay Sapphire Gin - DBL
$21.00
Hendricks Gin - DBL
$21.00
Monkey 47 Gin - DBL
$27.00
Tanqueray Gin - DBL
$21.00
Tanqueray 10 Gin - DBL
$26.00
Botanist Gin - DBL
$24.00
Beefeater Gin - DBL
$19.00
Plymouth Gin - DBL
$26.00
Fords Gin - DBL
$18.00
Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin - DBL
$28.00
Absinthe
$16.00
Amaro
$16.00
Aperol
$14.00
Arak
$13.00
Campari
$14.00
Chambord
$16.00
Chartreuse
$16.00
Coffee Liqueur
$16.00
Cointreau
$16.00
Cynar
$16.00
Dom Benedectine
$16.00
Fernet
$16.00
Frangelico
$16.00
Giffard
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Kahula
$16.00
Licor 43
$16.00
Midori
$16.00
Montenegro
$16.00
Remy 1738
$15.00
Remy VSOP
$18.00
Remy XO
$50.00
Sambuca
$16.00
Limoncello
$16.00
Remy VSOP-DBL
$25.00
Aperol - DBL
$19.00
Johnnie Walker Black - DBL
$24.00
Johnnie walker Blue - DBL
$80.00
Remy 1738 - DBL
$20.00
Campari - DBL
$19.00
Oban 14 yr - DBL
$36.00
Lagavulin 16yr - DBL
$41.00
Remy XO- DBL
$80.00
Macallan 12 yr - DBL
$39.00
Macallan 15yr - DBL
$75.00
Macallan 18 yr - DBL
$120.00
Bruichladdie, Classic - DBL
$21.00
Balvinie 12yr - DBL
$29.00
Balvienie 14yr - DBL
$31.00
Chairmans Spiced Rum - Single
$14.00
Diplomatico, Planas Rum - Single
$13.00
Diplomatico, Reserva Rum - Single
$18.00
Don Q coconut Rum - Single
$13.00
El Dorado 12 yr Rum - Single
$18.00
El Dorado 15 yr Rum - Single
$19.00
El Dorado 21 yr Rum - Single
$27.00
Flor de Cana 4yr Gold L* Rum - Single
$13.00
Flor de Cana 4yr L* Rum - Single
$13.00
Mount Gay, Black Barrel Rum - Single
$16.00
El Dorado 12 yr Rum - DBL
$25.00
El Dorado 15 yr Rum - DBL
$26.00
El Dorado 21 yr Rum - DBL
$34.00
Diplomatico, Reserva Rum - DBL
$25.00
Diplomatico, Planas Rum - DBL
$18.00
Flor de Cana 4yr L* Rum - DBL
$18.00
Chairmans Spiced Rum - DBL
$19.00
Don Q coconut Rum - DBL
$18.00
Mount Gay, Black Barrel Rum - DBL
$23.00
Flor de Cana 4yr Gold L* Rum - DBL
$18.00
Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila - Single
$27.00
Casamigos Anejo (L) Tequila - Single
$20.00
Casamigos Blanco Tequila - Single
$17.00
Casamigos Reposado (L) Tequila - Single
$18.00
Corralejo Añejo - Single
$16.00
Corralejo Reposado - Single
$13.00
Don Juilo Blanco Tequila - Single
$18.00
Don Juilo Reposado Tequila - Single
$19.00
Don Julio 1942 Tequila - Single
$50.00
El Jorgorio Tepaztate Mezcal- Single
$35.00
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - Single
$18.00
Fortaleza Reposado Tequila - Single
$20.00
Los Vecinos -well Mezcal - Single
$13.00
Nuestra Solidad San Balthazar Guel Mezcal - Single
$19.00
Ocho Anejo Tequila - Single
$23.00
Ocho Plata Tequila - Single
$23.00
Ocho Repo Tequila - Single
$21.00
Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Blanco - Single
$22.00
Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado - Single
$30.00
Pueblo viejo tequila
$13.00
Casamigos Blanco Tequila - DBL
$23.00
Casamigos Reposado (L) Tequila - DBL
$24.00
Casamigos Anejo (L) Tequila - DBL
$26.00
Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila - DBL
$35.00
Don Juilo Blanco Tequila - DBL
$24.00
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - DBL
$25.00
Fortaleza Reposado Tequila - DBL
$27.00
Milagro Silver -well Tequila - DBL
$18.00
Ocho Plata Tequila - DBL
$31.00
Ocho Repo Tequila - DBL
$29.00
Los Vecinos -well Tequila - DBL
$18.00
Nuestra Solidad San Balthazar Guel Tequila - DBL
$26.00
El Jorgorio Tepaztate Tequila - DBL
$48.00
Milagro Reserve Blanco DBL
$33.00
Milagro Reserve Reposado
$45.00
Belvedere Vodka - Single
$17.00
Grey Goose Citron Vodka - Single
$16.00Out of stock
Grey Goose Vodka - Single
$16.00
Hangar 1 Citron Vodka - Single
$18.00
Hangar 1 Vodka - Single
$18.00
Ketel One Vodka - Single
$16.00
Russian Standard - Well Vodka - Single
$13.00
Stoli Elite Vodka - Single
$21.00
Stoli Orange Vodka - Single
$14.00
Stoli Raspberry Vodka - Single
$14.00
Tito's Vodka - Single
$16.00
Kastra Elion
$16.00
Belvedere Vodka - DBL
$23.00
Grey Goose Vodka - DBL
$22.00
Grey Goose Citron Vodka - DBL
$22.00
Hangar 1 Vodka - DBL
$24.00
Hangar 1 Citron Vodka - DBL
$24.00
Ketel One Vodka - DBL
$22.00
Stoli Elite Vodka - DBL
$27.00
Stoli Orange Vodka - DBL
$20.00
Stoli Raspberry Vodka - DBL
$20.00
Tito's Vodka - DBL
$22.00
Russian Standard - Well - DBL
$18.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$18.00
Balvienie 14yr
$23.00
Balvinie 12yr
$21.00
Basil Hayden Whiskey - Single
$18.00
Blantons Single Barrell Whiskey - Single
$20.00
bookers Whiskey - Single
$19.00
Bowmore 12yr
$28.00
Bruichladdie Classic
$15.00
Buffalo Trace L* Whiskey - Single
$13.00
Chivas Regal
$16.00
Dewars White Label
$15.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select Whiskey - Single
$19.00
Garrison Bros. Whiskey - Single
$31.00
Green Spot Whiskey - Single
$20.00
HIbiki Harmony Whiskey - Single
$25.00
High West Camp Fire Whiskey - Single
$19.00
HIgh West double rye Whiskey - Single
$15.00
High West Rendezvous Whiskey - Single
$19.00
Jack Daniels L* Whiskey - Single
$14.00
Jameson Whiskey - Single
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$20.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$50.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$14.00
Kamiki Malt Whiskey - Single
$25.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$30.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$20.00
Macallan 12yr
$20.00
Macallan 15yr
$35.00
Macallan 18yr
$60.00
Makers Mark Whiskey - Single
$16.00
Mitchers Rye Whiskey - Single
$17.00
Monkey Shoulder
$13.00
Oban 14yr
$28.00
Peerless Rye Whiskey - Single
$25.00
Redbreast 12 yr Whiskey - Single
$16.00
Rittenhouse Whiskey - Single
$14.00
Templeton Rye
$12.00
Toki Whiskey - Single
$17.00
Umiki Whiskey - Single
$16.00
Whistle Pig 10yr Whiskey - Single
$26.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old World Rye
$40.00
WL Weller Special Reserve L* Whiskey - Single
$15.00
Woodford reserve
$16.00
Angel's Envy - DBL
$28.00
Balvienie 12yr
$29.00
Balvienie 14yr
$31.00
Basil Hayden Whiskey - DBL
$24.00
Blantons Single Barrell Whiskey - DBL
$27.00
Bowmore 12yr
$28.00
Bruichladdie
$21.00
Buffalo Trace - DBL
$19.00
Chivas Regal
$22.00
Dewars White Label
$21.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select Whiskey - DBL
$29.00
Green Spot Whiskey - DBL
$28.00
HIbiki Harmony Whiskey - DBL
$33.00
HIgh West double rye Whiskey - DBL
$21.00
High West Rendezvous Whiskey - DBL
$26.00
Jack Daniels L* Whiskey - DBL
$20.00
Jameson Whiskey - DBL
$22.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$24.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$80.00
Johnnie Walker Red Label DBL
$21.00
Kamiki Malt Whiskey - DBL
$33.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$28.00
Macallan 12yr
$26.00
Macallan 15yr
$45.00
Macallan 18yr
$80.00
Makers Mark Whiskey - DBL
$22.00
Mitchers Rye Whiskey - DBL
$24.00
Monkey Shoulder
$18.00
Oban 14yr
$36.00
Peerless Rye Whiskey - DBL
$44.00
Redbreast 12 yr Whiskey - DBL
$28.00
Rittenhouse Whiskey - DBL
$19.00
Toki Whiskey - DBL
$24.00
Umiki Whiskey - DBL
$23.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old World Rye DBL
$60.00
NA BEV
Americano
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Club Soda
$5.00
Coke
$6.00
Coke can
$2.99
Cranberry
$6.00
Diet Coke
$6.00
Diet coke can
$2.99
Doogh
$6.00
Espresso - Double
$8.50
Espresso - Single
$5.00
Fresh Juice
$8.00
Ginger Ale
$6.00
Ginger Beer
$6.00
Grapefruit
$7.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
House Made Lemonade
$4.00
Ice Tea
$2.99
Latte
$6.00
Persian tea
$4.00
Pineapple
$6.00
Redbull
$8.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Sparkling Water BTL
$4.00
Sprite
$6.00
Still Water BTL
$8.00
Tonic Water
$6.00
Turkish coffee
$5.00
Virgin Cocktail - NA
$6.50
Still water small
$6.00
Sprite can
$2.99
Bottle of water
$2.00
WINE
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Sample Champagne - Glass
$7.00
Moet
$125.00
Chateau Recougne Bordeaux - Glass
$13.00
Daou Pessimist Red Blend - Glass
$14.00
Napa Cellars Merlot - Glass
$15.00
Trivento Golden Reserve, Malbec - Glass
$16.00
Stag pinot noir
$14.00
Martin ray cab
$15.00
House cab
$11.00
House merlot
$11.00
House pinot
$11.00
Amarone Classico - 95 Points Wine Advocate, David Sterza, Veneto 2015 - BTL
$95.00
Angeline Pinot Noir - BTL
$40.00
Barolo DOCG, Roche, Piemonte 2016 - BTL
$89.00
Brunello di Montalcino, La Palazzetta, Toscana 2015 - BTL
$110.00
Cab Sauv, Cakebread Cellars
$90.00
Cab Sauv, Cardinale
$600.00
Caymus, Napa Valley 2019 - BTL
$150.00
Chateau Recougne Bordeaux - BTL
$40.00
Gloria Primitivo Manduria DOP, Vigneti Reale, Puglia - BTL
$59.00
Lamole di Lamole Chianti - BTL
$65.00
Merlot, Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley 2017 - BTL
$75.00
Napa Cellars Merlot
$55.00
Pessimist by Daou
$50.00
Pinot Noir, Mer Soleil - BTL
$68.00
Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2017 - BTL
$78.00
Trivento Golden Reserve, Malbec - BTL
$60.00
House cab
$40.00
House merlot
$40.00
House pinot noir
$40.00
Rose mirabeau
$14.00
Day Owl - BTL
$35.00
Babich Black Label Sav Blanc - Glass
$13.00
Beringer Chardonnay - Glass
$15.00
J. Lohr Riesling - Glass
$10.00
Moscato Giallo, Fratelli Cozza, Veneto - Glass
$12.00
Prosecco Millesimato DOC Extra Dry, Veneto - Glass
$12.00
Santa margherita
$16.00
Babich Sav Blanc BTL
$40.00
Beringer Chardonnay BTL
$55.00
Gavi Fornaci DOGG, Castellari Bergaglio, Piemonte 2019 - BTL
$48.00
Moscato Giallo, Fratelli Cozza, Veneto - BTL
$44.00
Prosecco Millesimato DOC Extra Dry, Veneto - BTL
$44.00
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc - BTL
$40.00
J. Lohr Riesling - BTL
$33.00
House sauv blanc
$40.00
House pinot grigio
$40.00
House chardonnay
$40.00
Red Sangria Glass
$10.00
White Sangria Glass
$10.00
Red Sangria Carafe
$30.00
White Sangria Carafe
$30.00
Specialty Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience great service and delicious food !
Location
1168 S Barrington Unit 101, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Gallery
