Sor Tino

908 S. Barrington Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Antipasti

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio with Avocado and Frisée Salad and Capers

$25.00

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio with Avocado and Frisée Salad and Capers

Cozze Tarantina

Cozze Tarantina

$22.00

Steamed mussels in garlic, wine and tomato sauce.

Calamari e Zucchini

$22.00

Fried calamari and zucchini.

Polipo e Patate

Polipo e Patate

$24.00

Grilled octopus with potatoes.

Tuna Tartare con Avocado

Tuna Tartare con Avocado

$22.00

Diced raw sushi grade tuna with capers, mustard, avocado.

Stufato di Mare

Stufato di Mare

$28.00

Mixed seafood “cioppino”.

Pinzimonio

$18.00

Carpaccio di Manzo

$20.00

Thinly sliced beef served with artichokes and sliced Parmesan.

Prosciutto e Burrata

Prosciutto e Burrata

$25.00

Parma prosciutto with creamy mozzarella.

Bufala Caprese

$20.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with tomato and basil.

Piccola Parmigiana

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan.

Polenta Grigliata e Porcini

$19.00

Grilled polenta with porcini mushrooms.

Mozzarella Knots with Mixed Grilled Vegetables

Mozzarella Knots with Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$22.00

Mozzarella knots with grilled eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, asparagus

Meatballs

$18.00

Bresaola

$22.00

Insalate

Carciofi e Rucola

Carciofi e Rucola

$22.00

Cool down with this refreshing salad of sliced baby artichokes, wild arugula and shaved Parmesan with lemon dressing.

Insalata Casa

$14.00

Mixed baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Bietole e Caprino

$22.00

Red beets, greens, walnuts and goat cheese.

Tricolore e Parmigiano

$21.00

Arugula, endive, radicchio and shaved Parmesan.

Pomodori, Cetrioli e Cipolle

$20.00

Tomatoes, cucumber and onion salad.

Caesar

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Insalata Spinaci

$22.00

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon and dry ricotta cheese.

Rucola e Parmigiano

Rucola e Parmigiano

$21.00

Arugula and shaved Parmesan.

Indivia e Gorgonzola

Indivia e Gorgonzola

$21.00

Arugula, endive, radicchio and shaved Parmesan.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Grilled Calamari Salad

$24.00

Entrée size salad with grilled calamari, arugula, tomatoes, lemon dressing.

Panzanella

$22.00

Entrée size salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, basil, croutons, red wine vinaigrette.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$24.00

Entrée size salad with baby greens, mozzarella, asparagus, avocado, tomato, olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Nicoisa

Nicoisa

$24.00

Entrée size salad with with frisée, mâche lettuce, Italian tuna, hard-boiled egg, red onion, string beans, olives, potato, tomato, lemon dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

Entrée size salad with grilled salmon, baby greens, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Entrée size salad with grilled shrimp, arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, lemon dressing.

Mixed Seafood Salad

$25.00

Zuppe

Minestrone

Minestrone

$13.00

Tuscan style vegetable soup.

Tortellini di Vitello in Brodo

$15.00

Veal tortellini in chicken broth.

Lenticchie

$13.00

Lentil Soup

Zuppa del Giorno

$13.00

Pizze

Cheese, tomato, seasonal vegetables.

*Special* Black Truffle Pizza

$48.00
Margherita

Margherita

$22.00

Romana

$24.00

Cheese, tomato, artichokes and olives.

Pizza Verdure

$23.00

Pizza Prosciutto

$26.00

Napoli

$24.00
Salsiccia Rapini

Salsiccia Rapini

$24.00

4 Stagioni

$25.00

Pizza Funghi

$26.00

Pizza Salamino

$23.00

Make Your Own Pizza Kit

$28.00

Paste e Risotti

*Special* Fettuccine with Black Truffles

*Special* Fettuccine with Black Truffles

$48.00

*Special* Black Truffle Risotto

$48.00
Penne Pomodoro

Penne Pomodoro

$22.00
Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

Ravioli Ricotta e Spinaci

$25.00

Homemade spinach ricotta ravioli with zucchini and saffron sauce.

Pappardelle Cinghiale

Pappardelle Cinghiale

$29.00

Pappardelle with wild boar ragù.

Rigatoni Salsiccia Rapini

$26.00

Rigatoni with sausage and rapini.

Bucatini Amatriciana

$26.00

Bucatini with pancetta, onion and tomato sauce.

Tagliatelle Carciofi

$26.00
Paccheri Bolognese

Paccheri Bolognese

$28.00

Homemade pasta with meat sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$29.00

Fettuccine Ragù Di Vitello

$28.00

Fettuccine with veal and mushroom ragù.

Veal Ravioli with Butter and Sage

$29.00

Paglia e Fieno Panna Prosciutto

$28.00
Gnocchi Piacere

Gnocchi Piacere

$26.00

Choice of: Meat sauce, Cheese, Tomato, Arrabbiata or Pesto.

Linguine alle Vongole

$32.00

Linguine with clams.

Spaghetti Scampi e Asparagi

Spaghetti Scampi e Asparagi

$30.00

Spaghetti with prawns, asparagus.

Spaghetti Vongole e Bottarga

Spaghetti Vongole e Bottarga

$36.00

Spaghetti with clams and bottarga

Risotto Pescatora

Risotto Pescatora

$32.00

Risotto with mixed seafood.

Risotto Primavera

$28.00
Risotto Funghi

Risotto Funghi

$32.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.00

Spaghetti with Sardines

$28.00

Carne e Pesce

Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Radicchio.

Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Radicchio.

$58.00
Prime Ribeye Steak

Prime Ribeye Steak

$68.00

Grilled Dover Sole with Spinach

$56.00

Veal Scaloppine with Mushrooms

$48.00

Bistecca Di Maiale

$39.00

Branzino All'isolana

$40.00
Filetto Boscaiola

Filetto Boscaiola

$48.00

New York Al Pepe

$50.00

Braised Oxtail

$38.00

Paillard Di Pollo

$29.00
Pollo Mattone

Pollo Mattone

$32.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$36.00

Pollo Piccata

$36.00

Salmone Grigliato

$36.00
Milanese

Milanese

$54.00

Breaded veal cutlet, topped with arugula and tomatoes.

Grilled Branzino Filet with Spinach

$42.00

Sides

Asparagus

$12.00

Avocado

$5.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Carrots

$10.00

Checca

$6.00
Focaccina

Focaccina

$5.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Half Order Pasta

$18.00

Half Order Penne

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mixed Grilled Vegetables Large

$20.00

Mixed Grilled Vegetables Small

$12.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Rapini

$12.00

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$6.00

Side of Mozzarella

$6.00

Side of Prosciutto

$17.00

Side of Salmon

$10.00

Side of Sauce

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00
Tuscan Fries

Tuscan Fries

$12.00

Panini

Grilled Chicken Panino

$20.00

Dolci

Affogato

$8.00
Blueberry Pie with Vanilla Gelato

Blueberry Pie with Vanilla Gelato

$13.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Ganache

$13.00
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato

Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato

$13.00

Formaggi

$20.00

Assorted cheese plate

Fresh Fruit Crostata

$13.00

Gelato

$11.00

Mixed Berries

$13.00
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$13.00
Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$12.00

Sorbetto

$11.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Torta della Nonna

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle- White

Prosecco Mionetto

$36.00

Pinot Grigio LA SACRESTANA

$34.00

PINOT GRIGIO LIVIO FELLUGA

$48.00

PINOT GRIGIO SANTA MARGHERITA

$42.00

LA SCOLCA GAVI DI GAVI

$80.00

Chardonnay STONE CELLAR

$32.00

CHARDONNAY CERVARO ANTINORI

$85.00

CHARDONNAY GROTH

$50.00

CHARDONNAY JORDAN

$48.00

CHARDONNAY SONOMA CUTRER

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc CK MONDAVI

$30.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC CAKEBREAD

$52.00

Rosé JEAN-LUC

$32.00

Wine by the Bottle- Red

Chianti LA MAIALINA

$36.00

CASTIGLION DEL BOSCO BRUNELLO

$90.00

Cabernet Sauvignon MC MANIS

$36.00

CHARDONNAY JORDAN

$48.00

CABERNET FRANK FAMILY

$100.00

MOSCONE NEBBIOLO

$58.00

Super Tuscan BADIOLA

$40.00

Chianti Classico FONTERUTOLI

$55.00

IL BRUCIATO ANTINORI

$50.00

SANTA CATERINA VINO NOBILE

$74.00

Pinot Noir NOBLE WINES

$34.00

PINOT NOIR FRANK FAMILY

$58.00

Beer

Peroni

$8.00

Moretti

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049

