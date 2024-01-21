- Home
Fajita Jacks
No reviews yet
15256 Hwy 105 W
Montgomery, TX 77356-5684
Full Menu
Fajitas
- Combo Fajitas for 1$20.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak and marinated chicken breast
- Combo Fajitas for 2$30.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak and marinated chicken breast
- Chicken Fajita for 1$16.99
Marinated chicken breast
- Chicken Fajita for 2$30.99
Marinated chicken breast
- Steak Fajitas for 1$22.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita skirt steak
- Steak Fajita for 2$40.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita skirt steak
- Ultimate Fajita for 1$27.49
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak, marinated chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, and bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo
- Ultimate Fajita for 2$48.99
Hand rubbed char-grilled fajita steak, marinated chicken breast, jumbo shrimp, and bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo
- Mushroom Jack Fajita for 1$22.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Mushroom Jack Fajita for 2$39.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese
- Fiesta Fajita for 1$22.99
Fajita Steak, chicken Breast, gulf shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Fiesta Fajita for 2$39.99
Fajita Steak, chicken Breast, jumbo shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Shrimp Fajita for 1$19.99
Jumbo gulf shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Shrimp Fajita for 2$34.99
Sautéed jumbo shrimp and tequila butter sauce
- Vegetarian Fajita for 1$13.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables
- Vegetarian Fajita for 2$21.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables
- El Capitan$75.99
Marinated chicken breast, char grilled steak, firecrackers, jalapeño Cheddar sausage, and jumbo grilled shrimp
- El Ganadero$82.99
Marinated chicken breast, char-grilled steak,house made pork tamales, bacon wrapped jalapeño poppers, and bacon wrapped shrimp diablos
Apps/Nach/Dillas
- Medium Queso$7.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Large Queso$9.99
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- Medium Guacamole$8.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- Large Guacamole$10.99
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- Blue Crab Queso$15.99
White queso with blue crab & pico and crispy flour tortilla chips
- Habanero Salsa$3.99
House made habanero salsa. Warning! Spicy. A great addition to any dish
- Firecrackers$12.99
Grilled jalapeño peppers wrapped in bacon, stuffed cream cheese and fajita chicken. Served with ranch
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
Jumbo shrimp, campechana sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Ceviche$14.99
Citrus juice cured shrimp & tilapia, cilantro, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, mango, avocado and crispy corn tortilla chips
- Deconstructed Lettuce Wraps$14.99
Iceberg lettuce cups, fajita chicken, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and limes
- Popper Platter$14.49
Bacon wrapped cream cheese stuffed with jalapeño peppers with ranch
- FJ Sampler$21.99
Chicken quesadilla, bacon wrapped poppers, ground beef nachos, and chicken flautas, guacamole, sour cream,and chili con queso
- 1/2 Original Quesadilla$12.99
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Full Original Quesadilla$15.49
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Mushroom Jack Quesadilla$17.49
Fajita chicken, Jack cheese, bacon, and sautéed mushrooms. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Cancun Quesadilla$16.49
Fajita chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, and fresh sautéed spinach. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Brisket Quesadilla$18.99
Slow roasted brisket, Jack cheese and BBQ sauce on side. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- 1/2 Nachos$11.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Full Nachos$14.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Presidente Nachos$16.99
Individual corn chips, fajita chicken, refried beans, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- Brisket Nachos$19.99
Individual corn chips, slow roasted brisket, queso Blanco, Jack cheese, candied jalapeños, coleslaw, topped with barbecue sauce, guacamole, and sour cream
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$10.99
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
Ench/Burritos/Chimis
Tacos
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.99
Flour tortillas with fajita chicken, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Fireman Tacos$17.99
Flour tortillas, grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, Jack cheese, avocado and baja cream sauce
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Flour tortillas, crispy or grilled shrimp, coleslaw, lettuce, pico de gallo & baja cream sauce drizzle
- Mexican Tacos$17.49
Yellow corn tortillas, fajita steak, cilantro, onion, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo
- Brisket Tacos$18.99
Flour tortillas, slow roasted brisket, coleslaw, crispy onions; chipotle aioli, and candied jalapeños
- Fish Tacos$14.99
Flour tortillas, crispy or grilled tilapia, coleslaw, lettuce, pico de gallo & baja cream sauce drizzle
- Al Pastor Tacos$16.99
Specialty Enchiladas & Burritos
- FJ's Signature Enchiladas$15.99
Flour tortillas, fajita chicken, poblano mushroom cream sauce, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.99
Flour tortillas, shrimp, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, tequila lime butter sauce, blue crab & pico de gallo
- La Flama Enchiladas$15.99
Flour tortillas, fajita chicken, bell peppers, white queso, and habanero salsa drizzle
- Texas Enchiladas$18.49
Flour tortillas, slow roasted brisket, chili con queso, and pico de gallo
- Steakhouse Enchiladas$18.49
Flour tortillas, fajita steak, grilled mushrooms & onions, queso Blanco, and pico de gallo
- Florida Burrito$17.99
Grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, and Jack cheese. Topped with queso Blanco and pico de gallo on the side
- Texas Burrito$18.99
Fajita steak, grilled onions, refried beans, & shredded cheese. Topped with chili gravy and pico de gallo on the side
- California Burrito$19.49
Slow roasted brisket, Monterey Jack cheese, fries, avocado, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli
Tex-Mex Specialties
- Corpus Shrimp Diablo$23.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese, jalapeño, rice and beans
- Avocado Jack Burger$15.99
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, jalapeño, sourdough bun, jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato, French fries and chipotle aioli
- Original Chiles Relleno$15.99
Battered fire roasted poblano chili stuffed with ground beef and Jack cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese, rice and beans
- Marco Pollo$16.99
Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, jack cheese and minced vegetables. Topped with ranchera sauce, Jack cheese, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice, and seasonal vegetables
- Carne Asada$26.99
8oz. Fajita Skirt Steak on a Skillet with Sauteed Onions. Served with Rice & Beans , Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
Combos
- Red Sombrero$22.99
Fajita beef steak, bacon wrapped corpus shrimp diablo, crispy beef taco, and pico de gallo
- Little Gringo$16.99
Chicken flautas, cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco and small cup of chili con queso
- Juanito's Trio$16.99
Crispy ground beef taco, cheese enchilada, and pork tamale
- Laughing Pedro$16.99
Bean & cheese chalupa, crispy ground beef taco, and ground beef enchilada
- Speedy Gonzalez$16.49
Original Chiles Relleno stuffed with ground beef & jack cheese, One Crispy Beef Taco
Seafood
- Blackened Salmon$25.99
Blackened grilled salmon, cilantro lime rice, seasonal vegetables, mango pico, and baja cream sauce
- Tilapia Del Mar$21.99
Blackened tilapia, grilled shrimp, tequila lime butter sauce, cilantro lime rice, seasonal vegetables, and mango pico
- Fisherman's Platter$20.99
Tender fried tilapia, crispy popcorn shrimp, and French fries
- Popcorn Shrimp Basket$14.99
Crispy popcorn shrimp and French fries
Soup & Salads
- Spinach Salad$15.49
Fajita chicken, fresh baby spinach, cotija cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, cucumber, red onion, and house made lemon poppy seed dressing
- Santa Fe Salad$15.49
Fajita chicken, corn, poblano peppers, mixed lettuce, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese and Santa Fe ranch
- Taco Salad$14.49
Ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, mixed lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, refried beans and ranch
- Burrito Bowl$15.49
Fajita chicken, black beans, cilantro lime rice, shredded lettuce, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips, and creamy cilantro dressing drizzle
- Side Salad$3.99
Fajita chicken, corn, poblano peppers, mixed lettuce, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Jack cheese and Santa Fe ranch
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$10.99
Large bowl of chicken broth based tortilla soup, shredded chicken, avocado, Jack cheese, vegetables, tortilla strips, rice, and pico de gallo
- Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.99
Gluten Free / Lighter Choice
- GF Vegetarian Fajita for 1$13.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Vegetarian Fajita for 2$21.99
A blend of seasonal vegetables, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Chicken Fajita for 1$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Chicken Fajita for 2$30.99
Marinated chicken breast, black beans and cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and gluten free corn tortillas
- GF Blackened Salmon$25.99
Blackened grilled salmon, cilantro lime rice, black beans, seasonal vegetables and mango pico
- GF Chicken Dillas$15.49
Gluten free corn tortillas filled with fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapeños
- Ceviche Tostadas$15.49
Crispy corn tostadas, ceviche, guacamole, avocado, and black beans and cilantro lime rice
- GF Miromar Tacos$26.99
Gluten free corn tortillas, grilled salmon, roasted corn, coleslaw, cotija cheese, avocado, baja cream sauce, black beans and cilantro lime rice
- GF Chicken Al Carbon$15.99
Gluten free corn tortillas with fajita chicken, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice & black beans
- GF Fireman Tacos$17.99
Gluten free corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, bacon, jalapeños, Jack cheese, avocado, and baja cream sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice & black beans
- GF Shrimp N' Veggies$19.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp, seasonal vegetables, black beans, ranchera sauce, and pico de gallo
- GF Chicken N' Veggies$16.99
Marinated chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, black beans, ranchera sauce, and pico de gallo
Desserts
- Bananas Foster Chimichanga$7.99
Stuffed with banana custard
- Churro/Sopapilla Combo$5.99
Puffed Mexican pastries and brown cinnamon sugar coated churros
- Sopapillas$4.99
Puffed Mexican pastries with powdered sugar
- Ice Cream$3.99
Vanilla bean ice cream
- Seasonal Special$7.99
Ask your server about the current specialty dessert
- Churros$4.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Taco$6.99
Bean & cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Comes with shredded cheese, no charge to add lettuce and tomato
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
Cheese or ground beef with chili gravy
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
White meat chicken nuggets with French fries
- Kids Corn Dogs$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Hamburger$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$6.99
With French fries
- Kids Burrito$6.99
- Kids Nachos$6.99
Sides & Add-Ons
- Sd Taco$3.49
- Sd Ench$3.49
- Sd Spec Taco/Ench$7.49
- Sd Rice & Beans$3.49
- 1/2 Avocado$3.49
- Full Avocado$5.99
- Sd Bacon$2.49
- Sd Baja Sauce$0.75
- Sd Bean Chalupa$3.49
- Sd Bean/Chz Burrito$6.99
- Sd Beef Faj (5.5 Oz)$10.99
- Sd Bell Pepper$1.99
- Sd Black Onions$0.99
- Sd Black Beans$2.49
- Sd Black/Rice$3.99
- Sd Candied Jalapenos$1.49
- Sd Charro$1.99
- Sd Chili Gravy$1.00
- Sd Cilantro$0.69
- Sd Cilantro Rice$2.49
- Sd Ckn Faj (5.5 Oz)$7.99
- Sd Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Sd Combo Faj (5.5oz)$7.99
- Sd Corn Tort (3)$1.49
- Sd Corpus Shrimp (2)$10.99
- Sd Cotija Cheese$1.49
- Sd Diced Onions$0.99
- Sd Fajita Setup$3.49
- Sd Fish Taco$6.99
- Sd Flauta (2)$3.99
- Sd Flour Tort (3)$1.49
- Sd Fresh Japs$1.29
- Sd Fries$4.49
- Sd Gr Beef$1.99
- Sd Gr Pineapple$1.99
- Sd Gr Shrimp (3)$5.99
- Sd Grilled Onions$0.99
- Sd Grilled Japs$2.49
- Sd Habanero Salsa$3.99
- Sd Jack Chz$1.49
- Sd Lettuce$0.59
- Sd Mex Butter$1.00
- Sd Mex Rice$2.49
- Sd Mushrooms$1.69
- Sd Orig Relleno$12.99
- Sd Pickled Japs$1.49
- Sd Pico$1.49
- Sd Poblano Sauce$1.00
- Sd Poppers (4)$5.99
- Sd Quesa Setup$3.49
- Sd Ranch$0.25
- Sd Refried$2.49
- Sd Shred Chz$1.49
- Sd Shrimp Taco$6.99
- Sd Sour Cream$1.49
- Sd Spinach$1.99
- Sd Tamale$4.49
- Sd Tequila Butter$1.00
- Sd Tomatillo Sauce$0.75
- Sd Tomato$1.29
- Sd Veggies$4.49
- Sm Guacamole$2.99
- Sm Reg Queso$2.99
- Sm White Queso$2.99
- 4oz. Red Salsa$1.50
- 4oz. Green Salsa$1.50
- Sm Bag Chip$2.50
- Md Bag Chip$5.00
- Lg Bag Chip$10.00
- Sd. Blue Crab$5.49
Weekend Specials
Bar Menu
Margaritas
- House Rita$9.00
Rocks or frozen
- Skinny Rita$12.00
Jarana 108% agave tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and served on the rocks
- Flavor Rita$10.50
Rocks or frozen. Strawberry, mango, peach, raspberry, prickly pear, or watermelon
- Moonshine Rita$11.50
Rocks or frozen. House Rita topped with blackberry ole smokey moonshine
- Mexican Flag$11.00
Frozen House Rita, strawberry puree, and melon liqueur
- Sangria Swirl$11.50
Rocks or frozen. House-made red sangria
- Marnier Rita$12.00
Rocks or frozen. House Rita topped with Grand Marnier
- The Jacked Up Rita$12.00
Frozen margarita with a mini Jack Daniels on top
- Spicy Cucumber Rita$12.00
Rocks or frozen. House margarita topped with 21 Seeds Jalapeño Cucumber tequila
- Meltdown$11.00
Rocks or frozen
- Cuervo Rita$11.00
- Pitcher House Rita$38.00
- Pitcher Top Shelf$46.00
Bulldogs
- The Original Bulldog$12.00
Tequila Triple Sec, Coronita, and lemon-lime slush
- The Moon Dog$13.00
Pinnacle whipped vodka, Naranja orange liqueur, orange juice, blue moon, and margarita slush
- The Bullin'$13.00
House made red sangria, peach schnapps, peach puree, mini cooks champagne, and margarita slush
- The Bichon Frisé$13.00
Western Sons blueberry vodka, raspberry puree, strawberry guava Topo Chico seltzer, and margarita slush
- The Shipwreck$13.00
Bacardi coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, margarita slush, and sunken sugar free Red Bull
Cocktails
- Private Cask Old Fashioned$15.00
Fajita Jacks exclusive Don Julio private cask tequila, jalisco orange liqueur, agave nectar, and orange bitters
- Aperol Refresher$12.00
Aperol American honey whiskey, lime juice, agave nectar, and tajin
- Tito's Mule$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, craft ginger beer fresh squeezed lime juice, and fresh mint
- Bloody Mary Especial$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, fresh bloody Mary, mix with a tajin rim
- Palomo Chico$12.00
Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, Topo Chico, agave nectar, and tajin rim
- Traditional Old Fashioned$12.00
Makers Mark whiskey, Grand Marquette orange liqueur, agave nectar, and orange bitters
- Tripleberry Lemonade$12.00
Western Sons blueberry vodka, Ole Smokey blackberry moonshine lemonade, and fresh razzberries
- Ranch Water$12.00
Jarana 100% agave tequila, bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, and lime juice, salt
- Mojito$12.00
Muddled mint leaves, agave nectar, soda, and your choice of bacardi silver, dragon berry, coconut, or mango chill
- House-Made Sangria$11.00
Red sangria - red wine & brandy based and blend of fruits
- Daiquiri$12.00
Bacardi dragon berry rum, strawberry puree, and ice cream
- Pina Colada$12.00
Bacardi coconut rum, pineapple juice, pina colada puree, and ice cream
Signature Ritas
- The Private Cask$16.00
Fajita Jacks exclusive Don Julio Private Cask reposado tequila, jalisco Mexican orange liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Boss$13.00
Patrón Silver, Naranja premium orange liqueur and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Potion$13.00
Lalo Blanco, Naranja premium orange liqueur, hibiscus tea, agave nectar, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Don$16.00
Don Julio 70 carbon filtered ultra premium Anejo, watermelon puree, and fresh squeezed lime juice
- The People's Rita$13.00
Teremana Reposado tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, pineapple juice, shaken, and tajin rim
- The Stallion$13.00
Hornitos Silver, Disaronno Italian liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- The Strait$13.00
Codigo Blanco, Chambord raspberry liqueur, and fresh squeezed lime juice - rocks or frozen
- Custom Rita
Liquor
- Patrón Silver$10.00
- Don Julio Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Silver$9.00
- Jarana Silver$9.00
- Codigo Silver$10.00
- Ghost Tequila$9.00
- Lalo Silver$10.00
- Patrón Repo$11.00
- Don Julio Repo$11.00
- Casamigos Repo$11.00
- Teremana Repo$10.00
- Don Julio 70$12.50
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Private Cask$12.00
- Well Tequila$5.50
- Tito's$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$7.00
- Western Sons Blueberry$8.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$6.50
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Bacardi Superior$6.50
- Bacardi Dragonberry$6.50
- Bacardi Coconut$6.50
- Bacardi Chili Mango$6.50
- Myer's Dark$6.50
- Well Rum$5.50
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Jameson$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.00
- American Honey$8.00
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- TX Whiskey$9.00
- Dewar's$9.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Yr$9.00
- The Glenlivet 12 Yr$10.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Well Scotch$5.50
- Well Gin$5.50
- Hennessy$8.00
- Kahlua$6.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Jägermeister$7.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Grand Marquette$6.00
- Naranja$7.00
- Bailey's$7.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
Beer
- Coors Light$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Yuengling Flight$4.75
- Heineken 0.0$4.75
- Dos XX Lager$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Negra Modelo$5.00
- Sol$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Tecate$5.00
- Stella Artois$6.75
- Michelob Ultra$5.25
- Shiner Bock$5.25
- Heineken$5.75
- Angry Orchard Cider$5.75
- Saint Arnold Art Car IPA$5.50
- Karbach Love Street$5.50
- Karbach Crawford Bock$5.50
- Coors Lt DRFT$4.50
- Yuengling DRFT$4.50
- Coors Lt 23oz$5.25
- Yuengling 23oz$5.25
- Dos XX DRFT$5.50
- Mich Ultra DRFT$5.25
- Blue Moon DRFT$5.50
- Blue Moon 23oz$6.25
- Mich Ultra 23oz$6.00
- Dos XX 23oz$6.25
- Domestic Bucket$25.00
- Import Bucket$30.00
Wine
Drinks
- Pepsi$2.89
- Pepsi Zero$2.89
- Starry$2.89
- Dr. Pepper$2.89
- Mountain Dew$2.89
- Sweet Tea$2.89
- Iced Tea$2.89
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.89
- Coffee$2.89
- Hot Tea$2.89
- St. Arnold's Root Beer$3.75
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.25
- Red Bull$4.25
- Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri$5.00
- Non-Alcoholic Pina Colada$5.00
- Kids Drink$0.99
- Apple Juice$0.99
- Orange Juice$2.89
- Pineapple Juice$2.89
- Water
Mixology Shots
Catering
Catering & Bulk
- Ultimate Cat$30.99
- Fiesta Catering$27.99
- 1 Combo Catering$24.99
- 12 Corpus Diablo$40.00
- 12 Jumbo Shrimp$26.00
- 12 Enchiladas$30.00
- 12 Tamales$26.00
- 12 Flautas$26.00
- 12 Firecrackers$36.00
- 20 Poppers$22.00
- 16 Oz Queso$12.00
- 32 Oz Queso$18.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$12.00
- 32 Oz Guacamole$22.00
- 12 Flour Tortilla$3.99
- 12 Corn Tortilla$3.99
- 16 Oz Red Salsa$4.00
- 32 Oz Red Salsa$8.00
- 4 Oz Green Salsa$1.50
- 16 Oz Green Salsa$6.00
- 32 Oz Green Salsa$12.00
- 16 Oz Charros$4.00
- 32 Oz Charros$7.00
- 16 Oz Refried$4.00
- 32 Oz Refried$7.00
- 16 Oz Pico$6.00
- 32 Oz Pico$10.00
- 16 Oz SC$6.00
- 32 Oz SC$10.00
- 16 Oz Shredded Cheese$7.00
- 32 Oz Shredded Cheese$12.00
- Small Bag Chips$2.00
- Large Bag Chips$8.00
- 116 Chicken Fajita$15.00
- 116 Beef Fajita$25.00
- 116 Combo Fajita$19.00
- 32 Oz Rice$7.00
- 1 Kids Buffet$12.50
- 16 Oz Black Beans$4.00
- 32 Oz Black Beans$7.00
- 1 Cat Tong$1.00
- 1 Cat Spoon$1.00
- 1 Cat Stand$10.00
- 1 Sterno Fuel$6.00
- 1/2 Pan Taquitos$22.00
- 1 Gallon Unsweetened Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Sweetened Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Lemonade$9.00
Party Packs / Bulk Food
Party Packs
Bulk Food
Employee Menu
- E-Medium Queso$3.23
Yellow queso with pico de gallo or white queso with chilis
- E-Medium Guac$3.72
Avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro, and lime juice
- E-Pick 2$5.54
- E-1/2 Nachos$5.08
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- E-Full Nachos$6.00
Thick corn chips, ground beef, chili con queso, mixed cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream
- E-Lunch Fajita$6.00
Chicken fajitas; pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
- E-Lunch Mushroom Jack Fajita$6.93
Chicken fajita, bacon, mushrooms, and Jack cheese
- E-1/2 Quesadilla$6.00
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- E-Full Quesadilla$7.39
Fajita chicken & mixed cheese. Quesadillas served with guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- E-Bf Burrito$6.93
- E-Ckn Burrito$6.55
- E-Tacos Al Carbon$5.54
Flour tortillas with fajita chicken, guacamole & pico de gallo
- E-Lunch Lupe$6.00
Grilled chicken breast, Jack cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers and pico de gallo
- E-Avocado Jack Burger$7.39
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, jalapeño, sourdough bun, jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato, French fries and chipotle aioli
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fajita Jacks is a true Tex-Mex Grill & Cantina featuring live entertainment/events on our large water view patio on Lake Conroe. Come enjoy the HDTV bar, great view, and every day specials to satisfy your biggest cravings. Try our famed margaritas and chef inspired Tex-Mex Cuisine flavors including our signature Fajitas. Our family friendly atmosphere and professional staff ensure a great time!
15256 Hwy 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356-5684