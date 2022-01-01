Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Brothers Eatery Busch

1,468 Reviews

$$

2810 East Busch Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33612

Order Again

Popular Items

MEAT N RICE
10 WINGS
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

Beverages 1

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.59

ICED TEA

$2.59

MINT LEMONADE

$3.59

Orange Juice

$4.99

Carrot Juice

$4.99

HOT MINT TEA

$2.59

COFFEE

$2.29

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.29Out of stock

Cup

$1.29

BEVERAGES 2

Mango

$4.99

Banana

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Guava

$4.99

Pina Colada

$4.99

Peach

$4.99

Raspberry

$4.99

Margarita

$4.99

Sheke

$4.99

APPETIZERS

FRIED OKRA

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

FALAFEL 6 PCS

$5.99

FALAFEL 12 PCS

$9.99

CLAM STRIPS

$6.99

CALAMARI RINGS

$6.99

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.99

FISH FINGERS

$6.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

CHICKEN PHILLY

$10.99

FISH PO' BOY

$10.99

SHRIMP PO' BOY

$10.99

Oyster Po-boy Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

GYRO ORIGINAL

$8.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$8.99

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

WRAPS

FALAFEL WRAP

$8.99

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$9.99

SHISH TAWOOQ (Chicken Kabab)

$9.99

KUFTA KABAB

$9.99

HOT WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.99

10 WINGS

$12.99

20 WINGS

$22.99

30 WINGS

$35.99

50 WINGS

$54.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.99

Boneless Wings (15)

$15.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$21.99

CHICKEN DINNERS

CHICKEN STRIPS (4PCS)

$11.99

CHICKEN GIZZARDS (1/2LB)

$6.99

CHICKEN GIZZARDS ( 1 LB)

$9.99

RUSTED CHICKEN

1/2 RUSTED CHICKEN

$12.99

RUSTED WHOLE CHICKEN

$16.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

FILLET PLATTER

$13.99

RED SNAPPER FILLET PLATTER

$16.99

SALMON STEAK PLATTER

$16.99

FISH & SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.99

SHRIMP PLATTER

OYSTER PLATTER FRIED

Out of stock

PASTA

CAJUN PASTA

$15.99

ALFREDO PASTA

$15.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD (BIG)

$6.99

GREEK SALAD

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

SHRIMP SALAD

$9.99

GYRO SALAD

$8.99

SIDES

RICE

$2.49

DIRTY RICE

$2.49

FRIES

$2.49

GREEN BEANS

$2.49

RICE AND BEANS

$2.49

COLESLAW

$2.49

MAC AND CHEESE

$2.49

HUMMUS Small

$2.49

BABA GHANOUSH (SMALL)

$2.49

MASHED POTS AND GRAVY

$2.49

HOUSE SALAD (Small Side)

$2.49

Hush Puppies(6)

$2.49

MIXED STEAMED VEGIES

$2.49

Red Beans

$2.49

DESSERT

CHEESE CAKE

$3.29

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.75

LEMON CAKE

$4.99

RED VELVET

$4.99

Rainbow Cake

$4.99

Coconut Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Caramel Layer Cake

$4.99

CHOCOLATE Layer Cake

$4.99

CHOC MOUSSE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$4.99

specials

Stuffed Baked Potato

$11.99

Smothered Ribeye Steak Sand

$11.99

Monster Crispy Chicken (SANDW.)

$11.99

Monster Crispy Fish (SANDW.)

$11.99

MEAT N RICE

$11.99

SAUCES

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.69

TAHINI

$0.69

RANCH

$0.69

BLUE CHEESE

$0.69

TARTAR

$0.69

COCKTAIL

$0.69

CHATTAH (SPICY SAUCE)

$0.69

WHITE SAUCE

$0.69

TAZIKI

$0.69

BBQ

$0.69

BUFFALO

$0.69

Sweet N Chili

$0.69

Sourcream

$0.69

Butter

$0.69

CHEESE

$0.99

SHRAK BREAD

$0.99Out of stock

Pita Bread

$0.69

FAMILY FRIES

$5.00

Garlic Toast

$1.20

MEDITERRANEAN ENTREES

Shawerma Platter

Kabab Platter

Trio Platter

$20.99

DIPS

(BIG) HUMMUS

$6.99

HUMMUS WITH BEEF

$9.99

HUMMUS WITH CHICKEN

$9.99

(BIG) BABA GHANOUSH

$6.99

SOUPS

LENTIL SOUP

$5.99

LEMON RICE SOUP

$5.99

ICE CREAM

1 SCOOP

$1.89

2 SCOOPS

$3.79

3 SCOOPS

$5.49

SUNDAE

Turtle Sundae

$7.99Out of stock

Salted Carmel Brownie

$7.99Out of stock

Oreo Sundae

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Split

$7.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612

Directions

Gallery
Four Brothers Eatery image
Four Brothers Eatery image

Map
