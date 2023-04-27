  • Home
Voodu Vegan Bistro 9002 N 40th st

9002 N 40th st

Tampa, FL 33604

Voodu™ Sushi

Blackjack Sushi Roll

$13.99

Dragon Love Skrimp Roll

$14.99

Heart & Seoul Appetizer Size

$9.99

Heart & Seoul Full Size

$15.99

Teriyaki Seduction Roll

$14.99

Korean Sesame Roll

$14.99

Tempura Teriyaki Seduction

$17.99

Tempura Dragon Love Roll

$17.99

Tempura Korean Sesame Roll

$17.99

Voodu™ Ramen

Korean BBQ Ramen

Classic Vegetable Ramen

Teriyaki Ramen

Seshuan Chili Tofu Ramen

Build your own Ramen

Voodu™ Burgers & Sandwiches

Above and Beyond Burger

$11.99

Don't Temp-meh Tempeh

$14.99

Voodu Volcano Burger

$15.99

Voodu Philly

$14.99

Voodu™ Tacos

East West Spicy Tacos

$12.99
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Voodu Vegan Bistro, we believe that eating vegan should be delicious and satisfying. We use organic and locally sourced ingredients to create our Asian Fusion dishes that are not only good for you, but also good for the planet. Come and join us for a meal that will make you feel good about what you're eating. Don't forget to bring your friends and family! Visit us today and taste the difference!

9002 N 40th st, Tampa, FL 33604

Directions

