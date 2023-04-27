Voodu Vegan Bistro 9002 N 40th st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Voodu Vegan Bistro, we believe that eating vegan should be delicious and satisfying. We use organic and locally sourced ingredients to create our Asian Fusion dishes that are not only good for you, but also good for the planet. Come and join us for a meal that will make you feel good about what you're eating. Don't forget to bring your friends and family! Visit us today and taste the difference!
Location
9002 N 40th st, Tampa, FL 33604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Undefeated Sports & Gaming Bar - 4924 E BUSCH BLVD
No Reviews
4924 E BUSCH BLVD Tampa, FL 33617
View restaurant
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
4.6 • 67
8904 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurant
Ichiban Japanese Cuisine & Sushi - 2786 E Fowler Ave
No Reviews
2786 E Fowler Ave Tampa, FL 33612
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant