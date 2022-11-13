Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA

- Home
979 Reviews
$$
10 Art Museum Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Thanksgiving Meals
Roasted Turkey Breast Meal for Four (4)
Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov. 24th. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
Pineapple-Honey Glazed Ham Meal for Four (4)
Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov. 24th. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
Apricot-Glazed Organic Salmon Meal for Four (4)
Only available on Nov. 23 & Nov. 24. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.
Turkey Leftovers Sandwich Kit for Four (4)
Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov.24th (Serves 4) Roasted Turkey, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, and Housemade Sandwich Rolls
Family Meals for Four (4)
Boardwalk Crab Cake Family Meal for Four (4)
Four old-fashioned down-the-ocean style crab cakes, made with local Maryland claw meat, lump crab, mustard & Old Bay, lightly fried & served with three-mustard sauce. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Gertie’s Crab Cake Family Meal for Four (4)
Four broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), basil-caper tartar sauce. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Tilghman Island Family Meal for Four (4)
Boardwalk Crab Cakes (4) served with three-mustard sauce, and Maryland Pan-fried Chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs). Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Pan-Fried Chicken Family Meal for Four (4)
Marinated chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs), Gertie's secret seasoning, lightly fried. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Apricot Glazed Organic Salmon Filet Meal for Four (4)
Four Ginger-soy and apricot glaze salmon fillets. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Baby Back Ribs & Chicken Meal for Four (4)
Full rack of Memphis-style barbecue pork ribs, Maryland pan-fried chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs), cornbread & butter. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Soups
Salads
Entrees
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
VEGAN 'CRAB' CAKES
Zucchini cakes (Old Bay, traditional cc spices), tangy Asian noodles, garlic-sesame spinach, orange-chipotle sauce. VEGAN
BOARDWALK CRAB CAKE
Old-fashioned, down-the-ocean style crab cake, made with local Maryland claw meat, lump crab, mustard and Old Bay, lightly fried, served with three-mustard sauce, warm potato salad & stewed greens w/black-eyed peas
MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN
Marinated chicken (2 thighs & 1 leg), mashed potatoes, gravy, apple-fennel slaw, buttermilk biscuit
TILGHMAN ISLAND COMBO
Maryland Pan-fried chicken (1 thigh & 1 leg) and Boardwalk Crab Cake, three-mustard sauce, stewed greens w/black-eyed peas, warm fingerling potato salad, buttermilk biscuit
SALMON ALLA BELLA
Organic salmon (egg, Parmesan & herb coating), lemon caper butter, garlic mashed potatoes and garlic-sesame spinach
ED'S BBQ PORK BABY BACK RIBS
½ rack ribs, warm fingerling potato salad, stewed greens with black-eyed peas, cornbread & butter
Burgers
FELL'S POINT BURGER
½ lb. pound 100% locally-raised beef, L&T, cheese, fries
OSCAR'S TURKEY BURGER
Fresh ground local turkey (red & green bell pepper, onion, garlic), L&T, cheese, fries
BEYOND BURGER
Oh so meaty and tasty with not a cow in sight. Vegan whole wheat bun, L&T, cheese, fries
CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN BURGER
Vegan bun, L&T, cheese, fries
Desserts
Pantry Items
CAESAR SALAD KIT FOR FOUR (4)
BOX OF HOUSEMADE FRIES
PINT OF CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
QUART OF CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
PINT OF MARYLAND CRAB SOUP
QUART OF MARYLAND CRAB SOUP
PINT OF GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
QUART OF GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
PINT OF APPLE FENNEL SLAW
QUART OF APPLE FENNEL SLAW
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS & BUTTER (2 PIECES)
PINT OF WARM FINGERLING POTATO SALAD
QUART OF WARM FINGERLING POTATO SALAD
PINT OF STEWED GREENS
QUART OF STEWED GREENS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Gertrude’s serves locally sourced farm-fresh food that preserves Chesapeake culinary traditions.
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218