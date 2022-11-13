Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gertrude's Restaurant at the BMA

979 Reviews

$$

10 Art Museum Dr

Baltimore, MD 21218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SM CAESAR SALAD
MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN
CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

Thanksgiving Meals

This menu is only available for pick up on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm; and Thursday November 24, from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon. Order deadline is 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, or while availability lasts.

Roasted Turkey Breast Meal for Four (4)

$160.00

Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov. 24th. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.

Pineapple-Honey Glazed Ham Meal for Four (4)

$145.00

Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov. 24th. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.

Apricot-Glazed Organic Salmon Meal for Four (4)

$185.00

Only available on Nov. 23 & Nov. 24. (Serves 4) Please choose one (1) Starter and one (1) Dessert to accompany your meal. All Meals come with mashed potatoes, 1 pint of turkey gravy, citrus cranberry relish, candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, classic herb-brioche stuffing, green beans (with cranberries & toasted pecans), brioche rolls with butter; your choice of soup or salad; and your choice of dessert.

Turkey Leftovers Sandwich Kit for Four (4)

$70.00

Only available on Nov. 23rd & Nov.24th (Serves 4) Roasted Turkey, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, and Housemade Sandwich Rolls

Family Meals for Four (4)

All family meals include, choice of Quart of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup or Caesar Salad. Sides included, Quart of Country Potato Salad, Quart of Slow-Braised Green Bean with bacon, 4 Buttermilk Biscuits & Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Boardwalk Crab Cake Family Meal for Four (4)

$130.00Out of stock

Four old-fashioned down-the-ocean style crab cakes, made with local Maryland claw meat, lump crab, mustard & Old Bay, lightly fried & served with three-mustard sauce. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Gertie’s Crab Cake Family Meal for Four (4)

$155.00

Four broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), basil-caper tartar sauce. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Tilghman Island Family Meal for Four (4)

$150.00Out of stock

Boardwalk Crab Cakes (4) served with three-mustard sauce, and Maryland Pan-fried Chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs). Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Pan-Fried Chicken Family Meal for Four (4)

$95.00

Marinated chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs), Gertie's secret seasoning, lightly fried. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Apricot Glazed Organic Salmon Filet Meal for Four (4)

$110.00Out of stock

Four Ginger-soy and apricot glaze salmon fillets. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Baby Back Ribs & Chicken Meal for Four (4)

$115.00

Full rack of Memphis-style barbecue pork ribs, Maryland pan-fried chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs), cornbread & butter. Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.

Soups

Lump crab, sherry
CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

$7.00

Lump crab, sherry

BOWL CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

$10.00

Lump crab, sherry

CUP RED CRAB SOUP

CUP RED CRAB SOUP

$6.00

Vegetables, lump crabmeat

BOWL RED CRAB SOUP

$9.00

Vegetables, lump crabmeat

Salads

SM CAESAR SALAD

SM CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing

LG CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing

Entrees

GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER

GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$37.00Out of stock

Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce

VEGAN 'CRAB' CAKES

VEGAN 'CRAB' CAKES

$18.00

Zucchini cakes (Old Bay, traditional cc spices), tangy Asian noodles, garlic-sesame spinach, orange-chipotle sauce. VEGAN

BOARDWALK CRAB CAKE

BOARDWALK CRAB CAKE

$33.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned, down-the-ocean style crab cake, made with local Maryland claw meat, lump crab, mustard and Old Bay, lightly fried, served with three-mustard sauce, warm potato salad & stewed greens w/black-eyed peas

MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN

MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

Marinated chicken (2 thighs & 1 leg), mashed potatoes, gravy, apple-fennel slaw, buttermilk biscuit

TILGHMAN ISLAND COMBO

TILGHMAN ISLAND COMBO

$38.00Out of stock

Maryland Pan-fried chicken (1 thigh & 1 leg) and Boardwalk Crab Cake, three-mustard sauce, stewed greens w/black-eyed peas, warm fingerling potato salad, buttermilk biscuit

SALMON ALLA BELLA

SALMON ALLA BELLA

$23.00

Organic salmon (egg, Parmesan & herb coating), lemon caper butter, garlic mashed potatoes and garlic-sesame spinach

ED'S BBQ PORK BABY BACK RIBS

$25.00

½ rack ribs, warm fingerling potato salad, stewed greens with black-eyed peas, cornbread & butter

Burgers

FELL'S POINT BURGER

FELL'S POINT BURGER

$15.00

½ lb. pound 100% locally-raised beef, L&T, cheese, fries

OSCAR'S TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

Fresh ground local turkey (red & green bell pepper, onion, garlic), L&T, cheese, fries

BEYOND BURGER

$15.00

Oh so meaty and tasty with not a cow in sight. Vegan whole wheat bun, L&T, cheese, fries

CHIPOTLE BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.00

Vegan bun, L&T, cheese, fries

Desserts

Charlottetown Farm Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Charlottetown Farm Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$10.00
Gertrude's Candy Bar

Gertrude's Candy Bar

$8.00

Dark chocolate mousse, soft caramel, hazelnut crunch

Pantry Items

CAESAR SALAD KIT FOR FOUR (4)

$20.00

BOX OF HOUSEMADE FRIES

$9.00

PINT OF CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

$12.00

QUART OF CREAM OF CRAB SOUP

$24.00

PINT OF MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$11.00

QUART OF MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$22.00

PINT OF GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

QUART OF GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

PINT OF APPLE FENNEL SLAW

$4.00

QUART OF APPLE FENNEL SLAW

$8.00

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS & BUTTER (2 PIECES)

$3.00

PINT OF WARM FINGERLING POTATO SALAD

$5.00

QUART OF WARM FINGERLING POTATO SALAD

$9.00

PINT OF STEWED GREENS

$5.00

QUART OF STEWED GREENS

$9.00

Retail

New Chesapeake Kitchen Cookbook

New Chesapeake Kitchen Cookbook

$24.00
Chesapeake Bay Cooking Cookbook

Chesapeake Bay Cooking Cookbook

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gertrude’s serves locally sourced farm-fresh food that preserves Chesapeake culinary traditions.

Website

Location

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218

Directions

Gallery
Gertrude's image
Gertrude's image

Similar restaurants in your area

THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
orange star3.5 • 66
3208 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 51
3224 Saint Paul Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Doner Bros
orange star4.6 • 1,131
3204 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Golden West Cafe
orange star3.9 • 1,741
1105 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Common Ground Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3543 Chestnut Avenue Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
ROCKET TO VENUS
orange star4.1 • 990
3360 Chestnut Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Baltimore
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston