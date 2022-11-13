Goldee's Barbecue imageView gallery
Barbeque

Goldee's Barbecue Fort Worth, TX

124 Reviews

$$

4645 Dick Price Road

Fort Worth, TX 76140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Brisket Class

Brisket Class (10/3)

$1,000.00Out of stock

On Monday October 3rd we will be hosting our second Goldee’s class after being named the 1# Barbecue restaurant by Texas Monthly. In this class you will learn our entire brisket process from start to finish including trim, seasoning, fire management, temps, rendering fat, tallow, brisket doneness, slicing, plating, and everything to look for in a brisket! The class will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and will end with a Q&A from the Goldee’s crew. Every attendee will receive a Goldee’s Goodybag which includes an exclusive hat and shirt, Goldee’s sauce bottle, Goldee’s brisket rub + all purpose rub, and stickers.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Directions

Gallery
Goldee's Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood - 5317 Mansfield HWY
orange starNo Reviews
5317 Mansfield HWY Forest Hill, TX 76119
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 906-Burleson
orange starNo Reviews
12369 S. Freeway Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
BIG D BBQ Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
226 N. Walnut Creek dr Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
451 East IH 20 Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Cowtown Brewing Company - 1301 E Belknap St
orange star4.6 • 1,247
1301 E Belknap St Fort Worth, TX 76102
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue
orange star4.2 • 1,328
3000 S. Hulen St Suite 110 Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
Southside
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston