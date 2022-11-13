Goldee's Barbecue Fort Worth, TX

Brisket Class (10/3)

$1,000.00 Out of stock

On Monday October 3rd we will be hosting our second Goldee’s class after being named the 1# Barbecue restaurant by Texas Monthly. In this class you will learn our entire brisket process from start to finish including trim, seasoning, fire management, temps, rendering fat, tallow, brisket doneness, slicing, plating, and everything to look for in a brisket! The class will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and will end with a Q&A from the Goldee’s crew. Every attendee will receive a Goldee’s Goodybag which includes an exclusive hat and shirt, Goldee’s sauce bottle, Goldee’s brisket rub + all purpose rub, and stickers.