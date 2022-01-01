Good Cakes and Bakes imageView gallery
American

Good Cakes and Bakes Livernois

537 Reviews

$

19363 Livernois Ave

Detroit, MI 48221

Order Again

Pound Cake

7UP

$4.25+

Vanilla Creme

$4.25+

Lemon Pound

$4.00+

Rum Cake

$5.00+

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.00+

Sweet Potato

$4.50+

Red Velvet

$4.50+

Gooey Butter Cake

Lemon Gooey Butter Cake

$5.00+

Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake

$5.00+

Cheesecake

Three Layer Cheesecake

$60.00

Valentine's Day

Small Heart

$8.00

Large Heart

$20.00

Cake Jars

Regular Jar

$7.00+

Cupcakes

Dozen cupcakes

$35.00

Half Dozen cupcakes

$18.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.95

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.95

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.95

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$2.95

Carrot Cupcake

$2.95

Lemon Cupcake

$2.95

Strawberry Cupcake

$2.95

German Chocolate Cupcake

$2.95

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$2.95

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$2.95

Vanilla Salted Caramel Cupcake

$2.95

Frutti Pebbles Cupcake

$2.95

Pumpkin Spice

$2.95

Charity Flavor (Pride)

$3.50

Edible image (per dozen)

$15.00

Custom amount (100 or more)

$2.50

Banana Cupcake

$2.95

Hummingbird Cupcake

$2.95

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.95

Pineapple upside down

$3.00

Margarita

$3.50

Mini (2 dozen)

Mini (2 dozen)

$36.00

Day old

Day old Pack

$6.00

Holiday 6 count

Christmas 6count

$25.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.75+

Creme Pie

$4.00+

Lemon Sugar

$2.75+

Peanut Butter

$2.75+

Butter Pecan

$2.75

6-Pack

$8.00

Birthday

$2.75

Banana Pudding

$2.75

Day old

$1.50

Monthly Cookies

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.75+

Molasses cookie

$2.75

Holiday cookies

$3.75+

Red Velvet

$3.00

Brownies & Bars

Brownie Slice

$3.25+

Whole pan Brownie

$35.00

Cereal 'n Milk

$5.00

OMG! Bar

$5.00

Oreo

$45.00

Cheesecake

$45.00

Salted Caramel

$45.00

Peanut Butter

$45.00

Holiday Cookie

Gone Fishin'

$6.00

Tool Set

$10.00

Individually wrapped

$3.50

Pride cookie

Christmas box

$45.00

Single

$6.00

Kit (1/2 dozen)

$25.00

cookie box

$6.00

MOM bags

$6.00

Single Individually wrapped

$4.00

Multiple wrapped

$5.00

Small box

$35.00

Large box

$50.00

Cupcakes (vegan)

Red Velvet(Vegan)

$3.25

Chocolate(Vegan)

$3.25

Vanilla (Vegan)

$3.25

Strawberry(Vegan)

$3.25

Cookies 'n Cream(Vegan)

$3.25

Dozen

$39.00

Mini Vegan (2 dozen)

$40.00

1/2 dozen

$19.00

Cake Slice

Strawberry Crunch Slice

$8.00

Cookie Butter

$8.00

German Chocolate

$8.00

Cake of the month

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Pride Cake

$10.00

Vegan Brownies

Vegan Brownie Slice

$4.00

Vegan Brownie Whole pan

$45.00

Heart Shape

$6.00

Vegan Pound Cake

Slice

$5.00

Whole

$35.00

Cookies

Oatmeal Bake

$4.00+

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

6-Pack

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

Cobbler

$8.00

Breakfast Items

Cinnamon Rolls Single

$5.00

8 Jumbo cinnamon rolls

$38.00

4 pack

$20.00

Day old Cinnamon

$2.00

Paczki

Paczki

$3.50

TEA

Michigan Apple Ginger

$3.50

Indian Masala Chai

$3.50

Roobois Chai

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

White Tea

$3.50

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Retail containers

$15.00+

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

SCOOPS

1/2 SCOOP (KIDS 12 AND UNDER ONLY)

$2.50

1 SCOOP

$3.50

2 SCOOPS

$6.00

Ice cream cup

$2.00

Shakes

Milkshake

$5.75

Dreamsicle

$5.00

Vegan milkshake

$5.50

Cookie Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip

$7.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Rum Raisin

$7.00

Mash-up

Mash-up

$7.50

Dog treats

Sandwiches

$3.50

Bowls

$4.00

Pints

Pint

$8.75

Birthday Cards

Birthday Card

$5.00

Birthday Stuff

10-pack

$6.00+

6-pack

$6.00+

Beewax

$8.00+

Party in a bag

$29.00

Book/Mags

Cherry Bombe magazine

$18.95

Detroit Book

$20.00

Bookmarks

$4.00

Candles/Matches

Candle Jars

$18.00

Matches

$15.00

Hummingbird Candles

$25.00

Cardio Coffee

Coffee

$14.99

Scoop

$6.00+

Enamel Pins/button

Individual Pin

$9.00

Boxed Pin

$12.00

Button

$1.00

Fat Head Honey

Jars

$18.00

GCB Items

Dozen Bag

$1.50

Canvas Tote

$25.00

GCB Pop Sockets

Pop Socket

$15.00

Goat's Milk Caramel

Goat's Milk Caramel

$12.00

Granola

Granola Bag

$7.00

Gus and Grey

Raspberry

$8.00

Tripleberry

$8.00

Peach Bourbon Vanilla

$8.00

Slow Jams

Sweet Pepper Jam

$8.00

Peach Bourbon Jam

$8.00

Hot Cakes

Smokey Chocolate chips

$14.00

Vegan Caramel

$14.00

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Milk Chocolate

$5.00

Dark Chocolate

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.50

Salted Caramel

$5.50

Cookie n Cream

$6.00

Magical Unicorn

$6.00

Vegan Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Mexican Chocolate

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

4 Pack

$23.00

Mug Pack

$10.00

Vegan Hot Cocoa Jar

$10.00

Mother's Day Gift Basket

Mother's Day Gift Basket

$55.00

Mrs. Pruitt's Cha-Cha

Bottle

$8.00

Seasoning

$5.50

Mini jars

$5.00

Note Pads/ Notebooks

Small

$4.00

Large

$9.00

Planner

$20.00

Printed Notebooks

$5.00

Pencils/Pens

Pencil Pack

$14.99

Pens Packs

$20.00

Single Pens

$2.00

Single Pens

$2.25

Spicewalla

spice

$14.00

Tasting Collection

$17.99

Sugar & Spice Collection

$19.99

Lavender

$7.00

Pineapple Collective

Olive oil

$34.00

ACV (apple cider vinegar)

$24.50

Sticker

sticker

$2.00

T-shirts

Rainbow Cake T-shirts

$25.00

Biscuit T-Shirt

$25.00

Sprinkle T-shirt

$25.00

Youth

$13.00+

Travel Mugs

GCB Travel mugs

$20.00

Pink eyelash mugs

$20.00

Water Bottles

$19.95

Drinkware (with straws)

$18.95

Bando Travel Mugs (Cute)

$14.95

KeepCups

$20.00+

Tumbler

$14.00

Zab’s Products

Large Bottle

$14.00

Small Bottle

$9.00

Zab's Hot Honey (sting)

$15.00

The Sepia Coffee Project

El Triunfo Reserve

$14.00

Gasura

$17.00

Hastings

$14.00

Mouth Party Caramels

6 oz bags

$11.00

single assorted caramels

$0.65

Oatmeal-Mylklabs

Multiple Flavors

$4.25

Chazzano coffee-half pound bags

Chazzano French Press Coffee

$12.00

The Congregation

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19363 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Good Cakes and Bakes image

Map
