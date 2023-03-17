Good Times on The Ave imageView gallery
BEVERAGES

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Red Bull 4oz

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Lemon Twist

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull 12oz

$10.00

VOSS WATER

$6.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Saratoga water

$5.00

Slush

$6.00

Saratoga Water 28oz

$18.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Fiji Water

Fiji water

$6.00

GRAB BAG

1 LB. KING CRAB BAG

$80.00

3 red skin potatoes | 2 boiled eggs | 2 corn on the cob

ADD 1/2LB SHRIMP

$18.00

ADD 1LB KING CRAB

$70.00

ADD 1LB SNOW

$60.00

ADD ON 1/2 LB SNOW CRAB

$30.00

ADD ON LAMB CHOPS

$4.00

Beef sausage add on

$6.00

CAJUN BAG

$32.00

1/2 lb. shrimp | 1 beef sausage | 3 redskin potatoes | 2 boiled eggs | 2 corn on the cob

Egg

$1.00

corn

$1.00

RESERVATION DEPOSIT

Reservation deposit

Reservation deposit

$10.00

Reservation

$250.00

Cover Charge

10/08 Cover

$20.00

APPETIZER PLATTER

Appetizer platter

$500.00

CATERING

Catering

$400.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come On In And Enjoy!

Location

19416 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Good Times on The Ave image

