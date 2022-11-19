A map showing the location of Goodly Cookies OmahaView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Goodly Cookies Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

17250 Davenport St

Ste 108

Omaha, NE 68118

Popular Items

Box of Six (6)
Box of Twelve (12)
Box of Four (4)

Cookie Singles

The Goodly General (Chocolate Chip)

$3.50

The best fresh baked, late night Chocolate Chip cookie out there! This classic is made with the finest ingredients in the land bathed in chewy goodness, baked to golden perfection and doused with a chocolate chunk kick.

Brookie

$3.50

Can’t decide? We have you covered! Our Brookie is half chocolate chip, half chocolate brownie, and designed for those who just can’t pick between the two.

Choc PB Love

$3.50

For the PB connoisseur who thinks they have tried it all. Try a warm one of these and we will blow your peanut butter lovin mind right off your head and put the goodliest smile on your face that you have ever seen.

Big Cinnajon

$3.50

This snickerdoodle inspired cookie comes with homemade cinnamon chips that burst during baking to leave incredible cinnamon pockets to create the perfect balance of warm, sweet, and cinnamon. Named for a huge inspiration to our operation, the late Jon M Huntsman, who taught us the value of giving back.

White Chocolate Raspberry Delight

$3.50

This giant, amazing, and one of a kind cookie will leave you wondering how you ever lived without the WCR in your life before now. Loaded with real raspberries and lots of gooey white chocolate, this is absolutely one of our favorites.

Lemon

$3.50

Our famous lemon cookie is inspired by one of our favorite drinks: sweet & tart lemonade. Made with white chocolate chips, fresh lemons, and topped off with a delightful lemon glaze, this cookie will leave you feeling both satisfied and refreshed!

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip

$3.50

This delectable new addition to our menu is just as tantalizing as our Goodly General, but made with entirely gluten free flour. As always, our classic chocolate chip is made from Semi Sweet chocolate chips and weighs in at 6 oz.

Gluten Friendly CinnaJon

$3.50

Gluten Friendly White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.50

Oatmeal M&M

$3.50Out of stock

Triple Chocolate

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Pumpkin Chai

$3.50

Cookie Assortments

Box of Four (4)

$10.98

Box of Six (6)

$15.98

Box of Twelve (12)

$29.99

Drinks

Milk

$2.25

Low-fat Milk.

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk.

Water Bottle - Dasani

$1.75

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

Sprite

$1.99

Monster Ultra White

$2.69

Monster Green

$2.69
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17250 Davenport St, Ste 108, Omaha, NE 68118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

