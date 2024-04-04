Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
1,548 Reviews
$$
2441 Van Horn Rd
Trenton, MI 48183
FOOD
Desserts
Appetizers / Inizio
- Arancini$12.00
Fried Arborio rice balls stuffed with cheese, peas, Ground beef, with parmesan with marinara
- Bruschetta Plate$12.00
Classic tomato with onions, garlic, basil And olive oil served with crispy bread
- Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon$12.00
- Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried served special with peppers, olives, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Cauliflower Bites 1lb$10.00
10 of our fried Cauliflower bites served with optional dipping sauce
- Cheese Sticks$10.00
6 of our mozzarella cheese sticks served with dipping sauce.
- Don Combo Cheese St, Mushroom, Ravioli$12.00
Fried Cheese Sticks, Mushrooms, Ravioli served with dipping sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Our house fried mushrooms served with dipping sauce
- Fried Ravioli$10.00
Pepper jack stuffed and fried to golden brown, served with marinara or ranch for dipping
- Fries Platter$6.00
Made to golden brown great with any sandwich or as an appetizer
- Garlic Breadsticks$8.00
Fresh baked garlic parmesan served with marinara
- Grotto Cheese Bread$10.00
Fresh baked garlic bread served with marinara
- Housemade Chips App$10.00
Platter served, fried, seasoned and dusted with parmesan served with marinara or french onion dip
- Beef Meatballs$10.00
Your choice of beef or chicken garnished with Parmesan, and served with Marinara
- Pepperoni Egg Rolls 3$10.00
Home made egg rolls dipped and fried served with pizza sauce for dipping
- Sausage and Peppers$10.00
Grilled Italian sausage served on a platter with Peppers, and onions and fresh mozzarella
- Side Chips$4.00
Home made chips fried
- Side Fries$3.00
side of our fries cooked to golden brown
- Side Pasta$6.00
side of our Gemmell Pasta
- Side Risotto$4.00
- Extra Toast (4 Pc)$4.00
Sides
- 2oz house dressing$0.50
- 2oz Ranch$0.50
- 2oz Marinara$0.50
- 2oz French Onion$0.50
- 2oz pizza sauce$0.50
- 2oz Mikes Hot Honey Side$0.50
- 2oz Caramel Sauce$0.50
- 2oz Chocolate Sauce
- 4oz Ranch$0.75
- 4oz Marinara$0.75
- 4oz house dressing$0.75
- 4oz French Onion$0.75
- 4oz pizza sauce$0.75
- 4oz Extra Tartar$0.75
- Side Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- 2oz Garlic Parm$0.50
- 4oz Garlic Parm$0.75
- 2oz Bbq Side$0.50
- 4oz Bbq Side$0.75
Salads / Insalata
- Andy's Antipasto Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine topped with Genoa salami, Ham, tomato, onion, black olives, pepper rings, served with our house made creamy Italian dressing.
- Griffin's Greek Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine topped with feta, beets, Kalamata olives, peeper rings, cucumber, tomato & red onion Add Chicken +4
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine, Parmesan, and croutons with our house Caesar dressing - anchovy fillet on request Add Chicken + 4
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, and Kalamata olives over a bed of romaine with a drizzle of balsamic & olive oil Add Chicken +4
- Chris' Chicken Salad$12.00
Fresh romaine tossed with tomato, cucumber, crumbled chicken meatballs, served with house creamy Italian
- Large House Salad$10.00
- House Salad$5.00
Fresh romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
- Cole Slaw$2.00