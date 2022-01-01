- Home
- /
- Porter Ranch
- /
- Chatsworth
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Gus's BBQ - Porter Ranch
Gus's BBQ - Porter Ranch
453 Reviews
$$
20179 W. Rinaldi Street Suite 150
Porter Ranch, CA 91326
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Cast Iron Cornbread
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
Pulled Pork Nachos
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
Deviled Eggs
crispy smoked ham, sweet chipotle seasoning
Spicy Smothered Hot Wings
fiery homemade wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles, jicama slaw
Gus's BBQ Sliders
cheddar cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Shredded Onion Strings
served with homemade ranch
BBQ Quesadilla
smoked mozzarella, fontina, fire roasted peppers, red onion, cilantro, smoked jalapeño aioli, corn salsa, jicama slaw. choice of: bbq grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork
Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip
charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips
Texas Queso
poblano chow chow, smoked pork, charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips
BBQ Specialties
Half Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Half Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Half/Half Ribs
6 ribs each our Memphis Baby Backs and St Louis Spare ribs, brushed with our original bbq sauce
7oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
10oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
7oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork
smoked low & slow with our signature rub
10oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork
smoked low & slow with our signature rub
Brisket & Pork Combo
two of our best sellers on one plate
BBQ Brick Chicken
half of a boneless chicken grilled and brushed with our original bbq sauce
Peppercorn Crusted Angus Tri-Tip
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
Original Smoked Sausage
two of our smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with original bbq sauce
Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage
two jalapeño smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with our carolina gold bbq sauce
Half/Half Sausage
one of each of our smoked sausage links (original and jalapeño cheddar), grilled and brushed with bbq sauce
Add - House Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
Add - Ceasar Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
BBQ Combos
Ribs and Two Meat Combo
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Chicken and Two Meat Combo
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Picnic Platter
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Ribs and Chicken Combo
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Add - House Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
Add - Ceasar Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
Southern Kitchen
Southern Fried Chicken
half a boneless chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braised southern greens, apple cider gravy
Nashville Hot Chicken
boneless southern fried chicken, Nashville dust, cole slaw, red skin potato salad, sliced pickles
Fried Catfish and Chips
cornmeal seasoned, french fries, spicy tartar sauce
Chicken Fried Steak
breaded steak cutlet, country gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creamed corn
Gumbo
chicken, jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, traditional dark roux, white rice, fried okra
Shrimp and Grits
grilled shrimp, jalapeño cheddar Anson Mills grits, andouille sausage, gumbo gravy, pickled okra
Add - House Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
Add - Ceasar Salad
Only available when entree is ordered
Burgers
Gus's Famous Burger
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
All American Burger
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, cheddar cheese, thousand island, sweet pickled relish, toasted bun
The Vegetarian
bbq-soy glaze, arugula, tomato, red onion, smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Smoked Tri Tip Dip
horseradish aioli, fontina cheese, bourbon caramelized onions, au jus, toasted roll
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
cole slaw, pickled red onion, carolina gold, seeded bun
Blackened Cajun Catfish Sandwich
blackened catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun
Fried Cajun Catfish Sandwich
fried catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun
Gus's Fried Chicken Sandwich
spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
Gus's Hot Chicken Sandwich
nashville dust, spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
Rib Sandwich
cole slaw, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, seeded bun
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Cajun Mayo, Pickled Relish, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, on Toasted Grain Bread
Texas Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich
poblano chow chow, pickled red onion, original bbq sauce, gus’s house spread, seeded bun
Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied peanuts, cornbread croutons, louisiana peanut dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine and radicchio, grated parmesan, cornbread croutons, parmesan crisp
Iceberg Wedge
applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, creamy blue cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
romaine, mixed greens, jicama, corn salsa, tomato, red onion, monterey jack, toasted almonds, crispy quinoa, bbq ranch dressing
Gus's Old Fashioned Cobb
smoked turkey, romaine, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, chives, hard-boiled egg, sherry vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Tostada
mixed greens, corn salsa, tomatillo black beans, smoked mozzarella, smoky guacamole, tortilla chips, balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ Seared Steak Salad
smoked tri-trip, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Salad
blackened chicken, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened salmon, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, red bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, sliced grapes, dill, smoked tomato vinaigrette
Kids Menu
Mini Cheeseburgers
two plain cheeseburgers
Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread
Baby Back Ribs
1/3 rack of baby back ribs with bbq sauce
Lil' Gus's Mac N' Cheese
Chicken Tenders
served with a side of ranch
Grilled Salmon
simply grilled with salt and pepper
Smoked Tri-Tip
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
Braised Southern Greens
Coleslaw
Creamed Corn
Dirty Rice
French Fries
Jalapeno Cheddar Anson Mills Grits
Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
Mac N' Cheese
Red Skin Potato Salad
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Green Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Orange Bourbon Pecan Bar
pecan pie on top of a shortbread cookie crust topped with caramel sauce and French vanilla bean ice cream
Warm Chocolate Brownie
served with french vanilla bean ice cream and and a cherry bourbon compote
Blueberry Biscuit Cobbler
served with French vanilla bean ice cream, warm lemon blueberry sauce and an oatmeal crumb topping
Old School Sundae
french vanilla bean ice cream, homemade candied pecans and warm chocolate fudge, topped with vanilla whipped cream
Carry Out Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Henry Weinhard's Root Beer
Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda
House Made Lemonade
House Made Blueberry Mint Lemonade
Fosselman's Shake
Fosselman's Malt
Root Beer Float
Retail Items
Original BBQ Bottle
This sweet and tangy Memphis style sauce is sure to liven up any dish. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.
Carolina BBQ Bottle
Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West Coast. We bottled our signature Carolina Gold, a nod to the Mustard-based condiment born in South Carolina, and added our vinegary hot wing sauce layered with honey, chipotle and habanero, for a tangy kick.
Spicy BBQ Bottle
This spicy sauce is spiked with bourbon and and gets a kick from chipotles and habaneros. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.
BBQ Sauce Trio
Complete the sauce collection! Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West coast. Today, we’ve bottled the recipe that’s made Gus’s guests smile for generations. Use generously on just about anything.
Gus's Dry Rub
This rub gets used on just about everything at Gus’s BBQ, adding that “just-right” smoky spice. We figured it was time to share the wealth, and let you take our secret spices at home. Works great as a dry rub or a classic seasoning for all your savory dishes. Dust liberally on beef, pork, poultry, seafood and everything in between!
Gus's Apron
Gus's Family Meals
Southern BBQ Meal
**Limit one family meal per order** Please allow up to an additional 30 minutes for preparation. Meal feeds 4 to 6 and includes the following: - 1.5 Racks of Memphis Baby Backs or St. Louis Spare Ribs - 1.5 BBQ Brick or Southern Fried Chickens - 1.5 pounds of one of the following: Texas Beef Brisket, Carolina Pulled Pork, Original Smoked Sausage or Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage - 2 Quarts of Signature Sides - 1 Cast Iron Cornbread - Choice of BBQ Sauce
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. The restaurant makes its home in The Vineyards, one of Los Angeles' premier lifestyle centers offering world class entertainment, dining and shopping. Gus's is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.
20179 W. Rinaldi Street Suite 150, Porter Ranch, CA 91326