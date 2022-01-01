Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gyro & More

363 Reviews

$$

1205 Dexter Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich- 17
Falafel Sandwich- 14
Greek Fries- 25

Entrees

Falafel Plate - 1

$13.99

Veggie Combo - 2

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Plate - 3

$14.99

Beef Shawarma Plate - 4

$14.99

Gyro Plate- 5

$14.99

Chicken Gyro Plate 6

$14.99

Kabob Plate 7

$19.99

Athen.s

$24.95Out of stock

Jerurslem

$24.95Out of stock

Holy Land

$26.95Out of stock

Bagdad

$26.95Out of stock

Istanbul

$26.95Out of stock

Mediterranean

$22.95Out of stock

Bethlahem

$19.95Out of stock

Beirut

$19.95Out of stock

Demascus

$23.95Out of stock

Lamb Shawarma Plate

$19.99

Beef And Lambe

$17.99

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich- 14

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15

$10.99

Beef Shawarma Sandwich- 16

$10.99

Gyro Sandwich- 17

$10.99

Chicken Gyro- 18

$10.99

XL

$1.50

Cheesburger

$9.99Out of stock

Hummus Sand

$7.99

Baba Gan Sand

$7.99

Meditrranian Falafl

$10.99

Lamb Shawarma Sandwich

$14.99

Kebab

$14.99

Beef And Lamb

$13.99

Salads

Greek Salad- 8

$10.49

Falafel Salad- 9

$11.49

Gyro Salad- 10

$12.49

Chicken Salad- 11

$12.49

Kabab Salad- 12

$12.99

Beef Salad- 13

$12.99Out of stock

Desserts

House Baklawa

$3.99

Sides

Hummus & Pita- 19

$6.99

Baba Ghannoje & Pita- 20

$6.99

Side Falafel- 21

$6.99

Side Dolmas- 22

$6.99

Not available

$3.99

Regular Fries- 24

$4.99

Greek Fries- 25

$6.99

Side Of Samosa

$6.99

Sides Of Meat

$6.99

Extra Meat

$3.99

Pitta

$1.50

Gyro Fries

$12.99

Side Saled

$4.99

Hummes And Meat

$9.99

L Fries

$5.99

Drinks

Drinks

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Specialty Drink

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

