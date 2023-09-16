FOOD

Southern Starters

Loaded Fries

$13.99

Steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, & house-pickled peppers

Gator

$13.99

Blackened or fried

Crawfish Bread

$16.99

French bread hollowed out, filled with our spinach and artichoke dip, topped with fried crawfish tails, & romano-parm.

Etouffee Fries

$13.99

Shredded cheese, crawfish étouffée, ranch, house-pickled peppers on top of steak fries.

East Beef Debris Fries

$13.99

Steak fries topped with roast beef debris, shredded cheese, ranch & house pickled peppers.

Southern Snacks

Crawfish Croquettes

$9.99

House-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly.

Parlange Pickles

$6.99

Fried and served with spillway sauce.

Certifried Onion Rings

$7.99

Deep fried to perfection.

Shut-up Dawgs (6)

$3.99

Our hushpuppies with tartar sauce.

Okra App

$6.99

Served with our spillway sauce.

Southern Shrooms

$7.99

Fried mushrooms with spillway sauce.

Shotgun Shrimp

$10.99

Fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce.

Salads & Soups

Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Gumbo Bowl

$14.50

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.50

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$19.50

Red Beans Bowl

$8.99

Pepperjelly Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, and pepper jelly balsamic vinaigrette.

Seafood Sensation Salad

$21.99

Sauteed shrimp & crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, romano-parm & sensation dressing.

Blackened Shrimp Remoulade

$18.99

Blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce.

Side House Salad

$4.50

Spring mix, tomato, white shredded cheddar cheese and croutons

False River Rotini Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, romano-parm cheese, egg and your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish for your protein.

Side Sensation Salad

$4.50

Nola Style Poboys

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Shrimp Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole

$12.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Half

$8.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Whole

$21.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Whole

$22.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Gator Poboy Whole

$17.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Gator Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Roast Beef Whole

$17.99

Slow roasted shredded beef, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled peppers.

Roast Beef Half

$9.99

Slow roasted shredded beef, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled peppers.

Fried Seafood Platters

all platters come with steak fries, two shut-up dawgs, and spillway add a side house for $2.50

Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Fish Platter

$17.99

Mudbug Boxx

$22.99

Oyster Platter

$24.99

Juicy Jumpers

$17.99

Frog legs served with steak fries and two shut-up dawgs.

Geaux For Two

$23.99

choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers

Swamp Platter

$35.99

Fried crawfish tails, alligator, fish, juicy jumpers (frog legs), served with steak fries and a cup of crawfish etouffee.,

Gulf Platter

$39.99

Fried shrimp, oysters, fish, one soft shell crab served with steak fries and a cup of seafood gumbo.

Specialty Sandwiches

Crab Cake Croissant

$11.99

Fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant.

Shotgun Wrap

$13.99

Fried shrimp tossed in Shotgun sauce dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, and coleslaw in spinach wrap.

Fish Sangwich

$12.99

YUP! It's called a "Sangwich!!!" Coleslaw, white shredded cheddar, raw onion, pickle and deuce sauce on a sesame bun.

Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast.

Coach Ruiz

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant.

Chicken n Red Bean Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken, red beans & rice, house pickled peppers & hot honey.

Swamp Wrap

$17.99

Blackened gator & crawfish, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and tangy horseradish sauce.

Hot Tails Style Burgers

The Swamp Thing

$12.99

Handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce.

Cajun Crawfish Burger

$15.99

Handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce.

Oyster Rock Burger

$16.99

Handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway.

Couyon Melt

$14.99

Handmade half-pound burger topped with grilled shrimp, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast.

Black N Zola

$15.99

Half pound blackened burger with bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola crumbles (blue cheese), grilled onions and Spillway sauce.

SmashPounder

$18.99

Two 8 oz patties smashed with griddled onion, shredded cheese, and deuce sauce.

Grille & Specials

Shrimp & Veggies

$22.99

shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Chicken & Veggies

$17.99

chicken breast served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Pork Chop N Red Beans

$15.99

Southern fried hand pounded over red beans and rice with house-pickled peppers

Fish Acadian

$20.99

Blackened catfish fillet with crawfish étouffée, rice and house-pickled peppers

Signature Sides

Certifried Onion Rings

$5.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Veggies

$5.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Small Loaded Fries

$8.99

French Bread Slices (2)

$1.50

For the Lil' Mudbugs

all served with fries

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.99

topped with sassy sauce

Creole Cream Cheesecake

$7.99

topped with pecan praline crumble & salted caramel.

Sauces & Swag

Spillway

$0.75

Shotgun Sauce

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75

Spillway Jug

$14.99

Melted Butter

$0.75

BOTTLE SPILLWAY

$6.99

BOTTLE TARTER

$6.99

BOTTLE COCKTAIL

$6.99

Cajun Select Seasoning

$4.99

Boil Mix

$9.99

Koozie PURPLE N YELLOW

$5.00

FISHING ADULT SHIRT '16

$35.00

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$19.00

BURLAP KOOZIE

$6.00

FATHERS DAY PACK

$100.00

Kids Shirt

$25.00

HT HAT 1ST EDITION Light Grey

$30.99

HT HAT 2ND EDITION Dark Grey

$35.00

25 LB SEASON

$74.99

NEWSHIRT

$35.00

HAPPY HOUR

Cocktails

H.H. Old Fashioned

$10.00

HH Mom Mosa

$10.00

HH Cucumbersome

$10.00

H. H Tuesday Marg

$6.00

HH Coffee Old Fash

$10.00

HH P Ville Pimms

$10.00

Tuesday Frozen Marg 16oz

$10.00

Red Wine

H.H. HAYES 2019 (CABERNET)

$6.00

Belle Glos 2020

$12.00

Hayes 2019

$6.00

Hayes 2019

$6.00

Hayes 2019 Cabernet

$6.00

Block 9 Pinot Noir

$6.00

HH Caymus

$15.00

White Wine

H.H. LOS VASCOS

$6.00

H.H Rose

$6.00

H. H. Chardonnay

$6.00

Champagne

H.H. MARQUE DE TOUR 2020

$6.00

Bottled Beer

H.H. BUDLIGHT

$3.00

H.H. COORS LIGHT

$3.00

H.H. ULTRA

$3.00

H.H. MILLER LITE

$3.00

H.H. BUDWEISER

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Can Beer

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Zaison

$8.00

We Believe

$8.00

Lemon Buffer

$8.00

HH Wheat Beer

$3.00

HH Reasonably Corrupt

$5.00

Draft Beer

H.H. 20oz MILLER LITE

$5.00

H.H. 20oz ULTRA

$5.00

H.H. 20oz BUDLIGHT

$5.00

H.H. 20oz IN A PICKLE

$7.00

H.H. 20oz SIPS PINOT NOIR

$9.00

H.H. 20oz FIRST PITCH

$7.00

H.H. 20oz GRAPEFRUIT HOLY ROLLER

$7.00

H.H Doux Drop

$8.00

H. H Man At Arms

$8.00

H.H Port Orleans Pie

$8.00

Who Dat 20oz

$8.00

HH Cherry Buffer 20 Oz

$8.00

HH MAKIN GROCERIES IPA 20 OZ

$7.00

House Liquor + Mixer

H.H. JT MELECK

$6.00

H.H. SUGARFIELD GIN

$6.00

H.H. ACADIANS OWN CRUDE OIL RUM

$6.00

H.H. EL JIMADOR TEQUILA

$6.00

H.H. PINHOOK BOURBON

$6.00

H.H. Highnoon WEDNESDAY ONLY

H.H. WATERMELON NOON

$5.00

H.H. GRAPEFRUIT NOON

$5.00

H.H. PINAPPLE NOON

$5.00

HH Nutrl Pineapple

$4.00

HH Nutrl Watermelon

HALF OFF LEAUXCAL SPIRITS

ACADIANS OWN FIFOLET RUM

$5.00

ACADIANS OWN NOIRE RUM

$5.00

ACADIANS OWN CRUDE RUM

$4.00

MARSH HOUSE RUM

$5.00

MARSH HOUES AGED RUM

$7.00

CATHEAD SATSUMA VODKA

$4.50

CATHEAD HONEYSUCKLE VODKA

$5.50

ST ROCH VODKA

$4.50

THREE ROLL AGRICOLE RUM

$6.00

THREE ROLL BRAZILIAN RUM

$6.00

THREE ROLL DARK RUM

$5.00

THREE ROLL SPICED RUM

$4.50

THREE ROLL WHITE RUM

$4.50

LEFT BANK WHISKEY

$5.50

OLD SOUL WHISKEY

$5.50

OMFW WHISKEY

$4.50

RIVER BASIN RYE WHISKEY

$6.50

POP MENU

Southern Starters

Loaded Fries

$13.99

steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers

Gator

$13.99

fried, blackened, buffalo

Crawfish Bread

$16.99

Etouffee Fries

$13.99

East Beef Debris Fries

$13.99

Steak fries topped with roast beef debris, shredded cheese, ranch & house pickled peppers

Southern Snacks

Crawfish Croquettes

$9.99

house-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly

Parlange Pickles

$6.99

fried and served with spillway sauce

Certifried Onion Rings

$7.99

deep fried to perfection

Shut-up Dawgs (6)

$3.99

our hushpuppies with tartar sauce

Okra App

$6.99

served with our spillway sauce

Southern Shrooms

$7.99

fried mushrooms with spillway sauce

Shotgun Shrimp

$10.99

fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce

Soups & Salads

Gumbo Cup

$7.50

Gumbo Bowl

$14.50

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.50

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$19.50

Soup Special Cup

$8.50

Soup Special Bowl

$15.50

Red Beans Bowl

$8.99

Chicken Balsamic

$17.99

romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with sauteed shrimp

Fried Oyster Sensation Salad

$20.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, parmesan & romano, and sensation dressing

Blackened Shrimp Remoulade

$18.99

blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce

Wedge N Tails

$16.99

Side House Salad

$4.50

Nola Style Poboys

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Shrimp Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole

$12.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Thin Cut Fish Poboy Half

$8.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Whole

$21.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Mudbug Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Whole

$22.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Oyster Poboy Half

$13.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce

Gator Poboy Whole

$17.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Gator Poboy Half

$9.99

dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce add $1 for blackened or buffalo

Roast Beef Whole

$17.99

Roast Beef Half

$9.99

Fried Seafood Platters

all platters come with steak fries, two shut-up dawgs, and spillway add a side house or caesar salad for $2.50

Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Fish Platter

$17.99

Mudbug Boxx

$22.99

Oyster Platter

$24.99

Juicy Jumpers/Frog Legs

$17.99

Geaux For Two

$23.99

choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers

Swamp Plattter

$35.99

Gulf Platter

$39.99

fish, shrimp, jumpers, oysters, crawfish, softshell, side salad

Specialty Sandwiches

Crab Cake Croissant

$11.99

fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

$13.99

grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a toasted croissant

Shotgun Wrap

$13.99

fried shrimp in a spinach tortilla, dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, coleslaw(contains pecans), pepperjelly and honey mustard

Fish Sangwich

$12.99

spillway sauce, tartar, tomato, coleslaw(contains pecans), onions, cheddar jack, pickles

Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast

Seafood Muffuletta Half

$19.99

sauteed shrimp and crawfish with mushrooms, onions, garlic and provolone cheese on muffuletta

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Coach Ruiz

$13.99

Hot Tails Style Burgers

The Swamp Thing

$12.99

handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce

Cajun Crawfish Burger

$15.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce

Oyster Rock Burger

$16.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway

The Double Deuce

$12.99

handmade half-pound burger blackened topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and spillway sauce

Couyon Melt

$14.99

handmade half-pound burger topped with blackened gator, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle and tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast

Black N Zola

$15.99

Grille & Specials

Shrimp & Veggies

$22.99

shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread

Chicken & Veggies

$17.99

Pork Chop N Red Beans

$15.99

Fish Acadian

$20.99

Fish and Veggie

$22.99

Steak Special

$38.99

Signature Sides

Certifried Onion Rings

$5.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Veggies

$5.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Small Loaded Fries

$8.99

French Bread Slices (2)

$1.50

Kids

all served with fries

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.99

topped with creme anglaise

IRISH CAKE

$11.00