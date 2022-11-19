Il Bacco imageView gallery

Il Bacco

1,036 Reviews

$$

253-24 Northern Blvd

Little Neck, NY 11362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Hot Antipasto

$18.00

Calamari Fritti O Piccante

$16.00

Caprese Di Bacco

$15.00

Cozze E Vongole Posillipo

$18.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Portobello Grigliata

$14.00

Shrimp and Scallops Incazzato

$19.00

Straccetti Di Pollo

$15.00

Vongole Oreganato

$15.00

Zuppa Del Giorno

$9.00

Prociutto Platter

$9.00

Stuffed Zucchini

$13.00

Stuffed Portobello

$14.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Shrimp Infernali

$15.00

Cannellini Beans

$15.00

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Fried Zucchini

$14.00

Cold Antipasto

$18.00

Insalate

Insalata Bacco

$8.00+

Insalata Caesar

$8.00+

Tre Colore

$7.00+

Finocchio E Arance

$9.00+

Misticanza E Fragole

$9.00+

Mesculina

$8.00+

Seafood

$11.00+

Pasta

Penne Vodka

$13.00+

Spaghetti Picchi Pacciu

$13.00+

Linguini Vongole

$16.00+

Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.00+

Tortelloni Tartufata

$15.00+

Ravioli Campagnola

$14.00+

Timballo Siciliana

$13.00+

Spaghetti Primavera

$14.00+

Cavatelli Asparagi

$15.00+

Gnocchi Pesto

$14.00+

Lasagna Con Vitello

$15.00+

Linguini Di Mare

$18.00+

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00+

Seafood Risotto

$21.00+

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$14.00+

Tagliolini Sassi

$14.00+

Butter Sauce

$12.00+

Pomodoro

$13.00+

Carbonara

$14.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00+

Eggplant Parm

$25.00

Linguini Garlic & Oil

$13.00+

Penne Tomato Sauce

$13.00+

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$26.00

Carne

Chicken

$28.00+

Veal

$33.00+

Costolette D'Agnello

$52.00

Lombata Di Vitello

$50.00

Porkchop Pizzaiola

$36.00

Tagliata Di Manzo

$42.00

Pesce

Calamari Napolitano

$31.00

Gamberoni Bacco

$33.00

Gamberoni Scampi

$33.00

Lobster Tail & Shrimp

$65.00

Pesce Del Giorno

$39.00

Salmone Oreganato

$33.00

Zuppetta Mediterraneo

$37.00

Filet Of Sole

$32.00

Octopus MC

$26.00

Shrimps & Scallops Incazzato

$32.00

Pizza

Bosca

$17.00

Calabrese

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Napoli

$15.00

Vegetariano

$15.00

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Dolci

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Gelati E Sorbetti

$8.00

Millefoglie

$9.00

Nutella Pizza

$15.00

Poached Pear E Marscarpone

$10.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Torta Di Ricotta

$8.00

Fruit Dish

$9.00

Dessert Platter

$15.00

Dessert Special

$11.00

Dessert

$9.00

Specials

Appetizer Special

$14.00+

Burrata

$15.00

Ravioli Special

$15.00+

Pasta Special

$16.00+

Risotto Special

$34.00+

Fish Special

$39.00

Veal Chop Special

$52.00

Osso Bucco Special

$50.00

Pork Shank Special

$38.00

Pork Chop Special

$38.00

Steak Special

$44.00

Veal Special

$35.00

Chicken Special

$30.00

Cornbeef Special

$30.00

Soft Shell Crab Special

$50.00

Bronzino

$42.00

Orata

$42.00

Dover Sole Special

$48.00

Shrimp Special

$35.00

Lobster Tail And Shrimp Special

$65.00

Surf And Turf (Lobster Tails)

$80.00

Paella Special

$39.00

Duck

$35.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Mix Vegtable

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

String Beans

$9.00

Escarole

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Potato Croquettes

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Quick Option

Vodka

$14.00

Cocktail Rocks

$15.00

Martini

$16.00

White Wine

$12.00

Red Wine

$12.00

Wine

$12.00

Beer

$8.00

Soda

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Prosecco

$12.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Acqua Panna

$9.00

Tequila

$14.00

Rum

$14.00

Whiskey

$14.00

Scotch

$14.00

Bourbon

$14.00

Gin

$14.00

After Dinner Drink

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Margarita

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Shot

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bar

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Decaf Cappucino

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

After Dinner Drink

Amaretto

$14.00

Amaro

$14.00

Anisette

$14.00

B&B

$14.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Gran Marnier

$14.00

Grappa Alexander

$14.00

Limoncello

$14.00

Patron XO Cafe

$18.00

Port Wine

$14.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Sambuca Black

$14.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Wine Bottle

(101) Classico Peppoli

$62.00

(102) Classico Riserva Ruffino

$64.00

(103) Classico Riserva GLD

$90.00

(104) Vignole Chianti Classico

$42.00

(105) St. Francis

$46.00

(106) Sterling Vineyards

$60.00

(107) Mirassou

$44.00

(108) Artesa Carneros

$56.00

(109) Boccantino

$40.00

(110) Notturno

$52.00

(111) Hess Select

$50.00

(112) Rodney Strong

$55.00

(113) Robert Mondavi

$85.00

(114) Stag's Leap

$90.00

(115) Silver Oak

$125.00

(116) Caymus

$160.00

(117) La Fortuna

$105.00

(118) Septima

$40.00

(119) Septima Orba

$48.00

(120) Domini Veneti

$84.00

Amicone

$50.00

Wine

$40.00

(300) Prosecco

$40.00

(301) Rothberg Brut

$46.00

(302) Moet & Chandon Imperial

$125.00

(303) Dom Perignon

$285.00

(304) Cardorniu

$52.00

(201) Monterey Hess

$46.00

(202) Russian River Sonoma

$50.00

(203) Ferrari

$74.00

(204) Cakebread Cellars

$85.00

(209) Raphael

$42.00

(210) Hans Greyl

$52.00

(211) White Zinfandel

$40.00

(205) Ecco Domani

$42.00

(206) Santa Margherita

$60.00

(212) Corbello

$40.00

(207) Fiore

$42.00

(208) Gavi La Scolca Black Label

$95.00

(213) Whispering Angel

$55.00

(214) Soleil Des Alpes

$40.00

Specialty Drinks

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$54.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00

Bulliet

$17.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Macallan 18

$20.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$17.00

Glenlivet 15

$18.00

Glenlivet 18

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Glenfiddich 15

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18

$20.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Casamigo

$16.00

Stoli Elite

$18.00

Pinch

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Hennessy

$17.00

Remi

$18.00

Chivas

$16.00

Clase Azul Shot

$40.00

Clase Azul Drink

$60.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Catering Pasta

1/2 Tray Pasta

Full Tray Pasta

Catering Vegetarian

1/2 Tray Vegetarian

Full Tray Vegetarian

Catering Salad

1/2 Tray Salad

Full Tray Salad

Catering Sea

1/2 Tray Seafood

Full Tray Seafood

Dessert

Assort. Cookies Half

$50.00

Assort. Cookies Full

$90.00

Assort. Fruit Half

$65.00

Assort. Fruit Full

$120.00

Catering Land

1/2 Tray Chicken

1/2 Tray Veal

1/2 Tray Lamb

1/2 Tray Sliced Sirloin

Full Tray Chicken

Full Tray Veal

Full Tray Lamb

Full Tray Sliced Sirloin

$1,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

253-24 Northern Blvd, Little Neck, NY 11362

Directions

Gallery
Il Bacco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bangkok Avenue
orange star4.6 • 208
253-21 Northern Blvd Little Neck, NY 11362
View restaurantnext
Rothchilds Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
76 Middle Neck Road Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurantnext
Great Neck Diner
orange starNo Reviews
14 Grace Ave Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurantnext
Sea Bar - Sea Bar (7 Great Neck Road)
orange starNo Reviews
7 Great Neck Road Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress- Great Neck (37 Great Neck Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
37 Great Neck Road Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurantnext
Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck - 17 Middle Neck Rd
orange starNo Reviews
17 Middle Neck Rd Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Neck

Bangkok Avenue
orange star4.6 • 208
253-21 Northern Blvd Little Neck, NY 11362
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1516-Little Neck Horace
orange star4.3 • 58
249-14 Horace Harding Expy Little Neck, NY 11362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston