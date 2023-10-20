Appetizers & Grilled

Grilled Prawn
$24.00

Served with seafood sauce

Fries Shake
$8.00

Thai street cart fries with our signature spicy and sour chili mix

Golden Quail Egg
$8.00

Crispy fried wontons stuffed with quail egg served with sweet chili tamarind sauce

Herbs Wings
$12.00

Marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce

Pork Belly with Pla Ra
$12.00

Fried pork belly marinated in fermented fish sauce served with chili tamarind sauce

Fried Calamari
$13.00

Thai style fried calamari served with Thai sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo

Grilled Pork Jowl
$16.00

Marinated pork jowl served with spicy tamarind sauce

Grilled Squid
$15.00

Served with seafood sauce

Grilled Half Chicken
$16.00

Marinated herb chicken served with spicy tamarind sauce and thai sweet chili sauce

Peanut Dumpling
$10.00

Salad

Thai Papaya Salad
$13.00

Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanut, chili, garlic, string bean, tomato in chili lime dressing

Thai Papaya with Crab
$18.00

Green papaya, marinated raw blue crab, chili, garlic, string bean, tomato in chili lime dressing

Papaya with Pal Ra
$18.00

Green papaya, Thai eggplant, dried shrimp chili, garlic, string bean, tomato, pla-ra (fermented fish paste) in chili lime dressing

Larb Gai
$14.00

Ground chicken and gizzards served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Larb Moo
$14.00

Ground pork and pork skin served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Larb Neur
$16.00

Ground rib eye, honey comb tripe served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Larb Ped U-Don
$22.00

Refreshing Thai salad with ground duck breast, galanga, gizzards and fried duck skin on top served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Pork Num Tok Salad
$16.00

Traditional pork jowl salad served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Beef Num Tok Salad
$18.00

Grilled rib-eye salad served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Raw Shrimp Salad
$16.00

Chilled raw shrimp with bitter melon and chili lime garlic

Thai Prawn Salad
$16.00

Grilled prawn, lemongrass, chili paste, mint in savory chili lime dressing

Mango Shrimp Salad
$16.00

Mango with shrimp, red onion, cashew nuts, scallion, cilantro in chili lime dressing

Soup

Spicy Pork Ribs Soup
$22.00

Pork ribs, galanga, lemongrass, red onion, kaffir lime leave, chili, tamarind

Chicken Tamarind Soup
$22.00

Galanga, lemongrass, dried chili, red onion, kaffir lime leave

Creamy Tom Yum Soup
$26.00

Mixed seafood, galanga, lemongrass, mushroom, red onion, kaffir lime leave, chili paste, milk, lime juice and cilantro

Clear Tom Yum Soup
$26.00

Mixed seafood, galanga, lemongrass, red onion, kaffir lime leave, thai basil and lime juice

Tom Kha Soup
$22.00

Noodle

Drunken Noodle
$13.00

Sautee flat rice noodle, bell pepper, onion, carrot, chili, basil and egg in spicy sauce

Pad Se Ew
$13.00

Sautée flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg in homemade sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai
$13.00

Sautee rice noodle, sweet radish, bean sprout, chive, bean curd, egg and crushed peanut

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice
$13.00

Thai fried rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice
$13.00

Fried rice with pineapple, onion, cashew nut, carrot, curry powder and egg

Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
$20.00

Fried rice with shrimp, shrimp paste, egg and scallion

Crab Meat Fried Rice
$26.00

Fried rice with jumbo lump crab meat, egg and scallion

Spicy Basil Fried Rice
$13.00

Sauteed

Basil Sauce
$13.00

Garlic, chili, bell pepper, thai basil in spicy basil sauce

Fresh Ginger
$13.00

Ginger, onion, scallion, black oyster mushroom in ginger garlic sauce

Prik Khing
$13.00

Cucumber, tomato, onion, pineapple, belle pepper in homemade vinaigrette tomato sauce

Mixed Veg Delight
$13.00

Sautee mixed vegetables in light garlic sauce

Curry

Green Curry
$22.00

Grilled well marinated chicken, coconut milk, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, basil in green curry

Panang Curry
$22.00

Crispy pork belly, coconut milk, kaffir lime leave, bell pepper in panang curry

Massaman Curry
$26.00

Braised beef, coconut milk, potato, peanut in masaman curry

Special

Bangkok Ground Basil

Sautéed minced meat Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic, chili in spicy basil sauce

Chicken Cashew
$20.00

Sautéed crispy chicken, cashew nut, onion, carrot, scallion

Prawn Chili & Salt
$25.00

Prawn, garlic, chili and salt

Chinese Broccoli with Pork Belly
$22.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli and pork belly in garlic sauce

Hot Pan Seafood
$25.00

Squid and prawn in chili paste, onion, scallion, bell pepper, chili paste sauce

Prik-khing Crispy Pork Belly
$22.00

Crispy pork belly, string bean, bell pepper in Thai chili paste

Stir Fried Curry Powder Sauce

Onion, bell pepper, scallion, chili paste, curry powder and egg

Crying Tiger Steak
$28.00

Marinated sliced rib-eye served with spicy tamarind sauce and bitter spicy tamarind sauce

Whole Fish

Snowflakes Fish
$35.00

Grilled herbs whole tilapia, vermicelli noodle, and fresh vegetables served with seafood sauce and tamarind jaw sauce

Fish Lamb
$35.00

Crispy tilapia served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing

Chu-Chee Fish
$38.00

Crispy fish with chu-chee curry paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves

Three Favored Fish
$38.00

Crispy fish with chili and tamarind sauce

Fish Mango
$38.00

Fried fish topped with mango, red onion, cashew nut, cilantro with chili lime dressing

Fish Lemongrass
$38.00

Crispy red snapper, garlic, lemongrass, chili, kaffir, lime leave served with seafood sauce

Side

Jasmine Rice
$3.00
Sticky Rice
$4.00
Thai Rice Noodle
$3.00
Fried Egg
$4.00
Spicy Mayo
$1.00
Sweet Chili Sauce
$1.00