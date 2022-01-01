Whitestone restaurants you'll love
Whitestone's top cuisines
Must-try Whitestone restaurants
More about Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
12-44 Clintonville Street, Whitestone
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlet American
|$12.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), american cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo
|$23.95
Sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce
|Italian Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled or Fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic dressing
More about Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
12-40 Clintonville Street, Whitestone
|Popular items
|Cartoccio
|$4.50
Doughnut dough, rolled, fried, cooled, filled w/ cannoli cream and dusted with a granulated sugar & cinnamon mix
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, croutons
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$19.95
Chicken cutlet, breaded & grilled, topped with bruschetta