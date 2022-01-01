Whitestone restaurants you'll love

Whitestone restaurants
Toast
  • Whitestone

Whitestone's top cuisines

Italian
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Must-try Whitestone restaurants

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar image

 

Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar

12-44 Clintonville Street, Whitestone

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet American$12.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), american cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$23.95
Sautéed in a spicy marinara sauce
Italian Chicken$12.95
Grilled or Fried chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, balsamic dressing
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc image

 

Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc

12-40 Clintonville Street, Whitestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cartoccio$4.50
Doughnut dough, rolled, fried, cooled, filled w/ cannoli cream and dusted with a granulated sugar & cinnamon mix
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiana, croutons
Chicken Bruschetta$19.95
Chicken cutlet, breaded & grilled, topped with bruschetta
Restaurant banner

 

Sangarita's Tapas & Wine

157-28 20 RD, Whitestone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Fajitas$27.95
Paella Valenciana$29.00
Paella De Marisco$30.00
