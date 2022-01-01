- Home
Sangarita's Tapas & Wine
157-28 20 RD
Whitestone, NY 11357
Beer
Beverages
Bottled Red
Bottled White
Brandy/Cognac/Port
Brunch
Cocktails
Bayside Manhattan
$12.00
Cadillac Margarita
$14.00
Cocktail
$12.00
Cocktail - Virgin
$8.00
Coronarita
$16.00
Daquir #43
$12.00
Henny Colada
$15.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$14.00
Lychee Martini
$12.00
Margarita
$12.00
Margarita 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Margarita Pitcher
$48.00
Mojito
$12.00
Mojito 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Mojito Pitcher
$48.00
One Fine *gin*tleman
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Pedro Collins
$12.00
Sangarita
$14.00
The Pom Palm
$14.00
Sangaritas 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Sangaritas Pitcher
$45.00
coffee - tea
Cordials A-L
Cordials M-Z
Desserts
Gin
Gl Wine
Cabernet Glass
$9.00
Carafe - 1/2
$16.00
Carafe full
$28.00
Cavas/Prosecco Glass
$11.00
Chardonnay Glass
$9.00
Malbec - Glass
$10.00
Merlot Glass
$9.00
Moscado
$9.00
Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.00
Pinot Noir
$10.00
Pinot Noir Glass
$10.00
Port
$9.00
Premium GL WINE
$12.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Traditional Sangria Glass
$8.00
White Peach Glass
$8.00
Whitezinfandel
$9.00
Lunch Menu
Albondigas Lunch
$7.95
Arroz Lunch
$5.95
Beef Tacos Lunch
$5.95
Cauliflower Lunch
$6.95
Chicken Tacos Lunch
$6.95
Chimmi Lunch
$10.95
Cubanito Lunch
$10.95
Ensalada De La Casa Lunch
$7.95
Ensalada De Romana Lunch
$8.95
Ensalada De Sangarita’s Lunch
$10.95
Ensalada Tri-Color Lunch
$8.95
Fish Tacos Lunch
$7.95
French Fries Lunch
$5.95
Fried Calamari Lunch
$11.95
Gambas Lunch
$8.95
Grilled Churrasco Lunch
$14.95
Guac N Chips Lunch
$5.95
Hummus & Calamari Lunch
$10.95
Maduros Lunch
$5.95
Mariquitas Lunch
$5.95
Patatas Bravas Lunch
$5.95
Pollo Al Ajillo Lunch
$14.95
Pulpo Lunch
$14.95
Salmon Lunch
$16.95
Salsa N Chips Lunch
$5.95
Sides Lunch
$5.95
Tostones Lunch
$5.95
Yucca Fries Lunch
$5.95
Lunch Specials
Main Course
Paellas
Rum
Salad
Sangria
Traditional Sangria Glass
$8.00
Traditional Red 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Traditional Red Pitcher
$35.00
White Peach Glass
$8.00
White peach 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
White Peach Pitcher
$35.00
Lychee Glass
$8.00
Lychee 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Lychee Full Pitcher
$35.00
Red Mango Glass
$8.00
Red Mango 1/2 Pitcher
$25.00
Red Mango Pitcher
$35.00
Seasonal Glass
$8.00
Seasonal Pitcher
$35.00
Seasonal 1/2 Pitch
$25.00
Scotch
Sides
Specials
Tapas
Albondigas Espanolas
$9.95
Baked Clams Con Cangrejo
$14.95
Beef Tacos
$8.95
Calamares Ala Plancha
$15.95
Cauliflower Al Catalan
$8.95
Ceviche Mixto
$16.95
Chicharron Sangarita's
$13.95
Chicken Fingers N French Fries
$13.95
Chicken Tacos
$7.95
Chimmi Sliders
$12.95
Chipotle Chicken Wings
$12.95
Chorizo Al Vino
$10.95
Coconut Shrimp
$11.95
Croquetas De Jamon
$9.95
Croquetas De Mariscos
$12.95
Cubanito Sliders
$13.95
Empanadas
$10.95
Fish Tacos
$9.95
Fried Calamari
$13.95
Gambas Al Ajillo
$14.95
Hummus and Grilledd Calamari
$13.95
Mussels or Clams Sangarita's
$16.95
Pulpo Ala Gallega
$16.95
Salumeria
$16.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.95
Sopa Del Dia
$8.95
Stuffed Mushroom De Chorizo
$11.95
Stuffed Peppers De Gambas
$11.95
Tortilla Espanola
$7.95
Tuna Tartar Guacamole
$16.95
Quesadilla
$10.95
Empanadas Chicken
$10.95
Empanadas Beef
$10.95
Tequila
Avion Anejo
$12.00
Avion Espresso
$12.00
Avion Reposado
$12.00
Avion Silver
$12.00
Casa Noble
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$14.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Clase Azul
$35.00
Cuervo 1800
$12.00
Cuervo Gold
$10.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
Hornitos
$10.00
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
House Tequila
$10.00
Mezcal
$14.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Patron Café
$12.00
Patron Reposado
$14.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Tequila Flights
$25.00
1942 Don Julio
$35.00
Vodka
Whiskey
Aberlour
$12.00
Basil Haydens
$12.00
Buchanan
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Chivas
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Fire Ball
$10.00
House Whiskey
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jamesons
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Markers Mark
$14.00
Powers
$8.00
Red Breast
$8.00
Seagram 7
$10.00
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$8.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
157-28 20 RD, Whitestone, NY 11357
