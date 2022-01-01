A map showing the location of Sangarita's Tapas & WineView gallery

Sangarita's Tapas & Wine

157-28 20 RD

Whitestone, NY 11357

Beer

Blue Moon Tap

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light Tap

$7.00

Estrella Tap

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Modello Negra Tap

$7.00

Modelo Tap

$7.00

Ipa

$7.00

Beer Half Pitcher

$12.00

Beer Pitcher

$20.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fuensanta Carbonated

$6.00

Fuensanta Natural

$6.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pitcher - Soda

$12.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Red

The Crusher

$40.00

Bousquet Malbec

$32.00

Kinker-Cab

$45.00

El Coto, Rioja

$40.00

Ca Momi Cabernet

$50.00

Garzon Albarino

$40.00

Ruca Malen

$35.00

Santa Ema merlot

$35.00

Juan Gil

$40.00

El Coto Reserve

$50.00

Pinot Noir Horse BTL

$35.00

Bottled White

Aime roquesante rose

$40.00

Chardonnay ANGELINE BTL

$35.00

Wente BTL

$48.00

Bosque Sauv blanc

$40.00

Colimoro Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Julia James Chardonnay

$40.00

Rose

$32.00

Brandy/Cognac/Port

Brandy

$7.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Remy VS

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

Brunch

Artisan Flatbread

$29.95

Avocado Tostado

$29.95

Spanish Toast

$29.95

Croques Monsieur

$29.95

Flamenco Burger

$29.95

Spanish Omelette

$29.95

Steak n Eggs

$29.95

Waffles

$29.95

Cocktails

Bayside Manhattan

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cocktail

$12.00

Cocktail - Virgin

$8.00

Coronarita

$16.00

Daquir #43

$12.00

Henny Colada

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Margarita Pitcher

$48.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Mojito Pitcher

$48.00

One Fine *gin*tleman

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Pedro Collins

$12.00

Sangarita

$14.00

The Pom Palm

$14.00

Sangaritas 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Sangaritas Pitcher

$45.00

coffee - tea

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee tea

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Toasted Almond

$12.00

Cordials A-L

Amaretto

$12.00

Anisette

$12.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambule

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquer

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Harveys Bristol Cream

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Cristal

$10.00

Aguardiente

$10.00

Cordials M-Z

Marie Brizard

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sambuca Romano

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.95

Flan De Caramelo

$8.95

Helado Con Café

$8.95

Crepas Dulce De Leche

$8.95

Tres Leches

$8.95

Gin

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$12.00

House Gin

$7.00

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Gl Wine

Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Carafe - 1/2

$16.00

Carafe full

$28.00

Cavas/Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Malbec - Glass

$10.00

Merlot Glass

$9.00

Moscado

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Port

$9.00

Premium GL WINE

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Traditional Sangria Glass

$8.00

White Peach Glass

$8.00

Whitezinfandel

$9.00

Lunch Menu

Albondigas Lunch

$7.95

Arroz Lunch

$5.95

Beef Tacos Lunch

$5.95

Cauliflower Lunch

$6.95

Chicken Tacos Lunch

$6.95

Chimmi Lunch

$10.95

Cubanito Lunch

$10.95

Ensalada De La Casa Lunch

$7.95

Ensalada De Romana Lunch

$8.95

Ensalada De Sangarita’s Lunch

$10.95

Ensalada Tri-Color Lunch

$8.95

Fish Tacos Lunch

$7.95

French Fries Lunch

$5.95

Fried Calamari Lunch

$11.95

Gambas Lunch

$8.95

Grilled Churrasco Lunch

$14.95

Guac N Chips Lunch

$5.95

Hummus & Calamari Lunch

$10.95

Maduros Lunch

$5.95

Mariquitas Lunch

$5.95

Patatas Bravas Lunch

$5.95

Pollo Al Ajillo Lunch

$14.95

Pulpo Lunch

$14.95

Salmon Lunch

$16.95

Salsa N Chips Lunch

$5.95

Sides Lunch

$5.95

Tostones Lunch

$5.95

Yucca Fries Lunch

$5.95

Lunch Specials

Bandeja Paisa Lunch

$14.95

Empanadas De Carne Lunch

$5.00

Empanadas De Pollo Lunch

$5.00

Mini Paella De Carne

$16.00

Mini Paella De Marsicos

$19.00

Mini Paella De Verdudas

$14.00

Main Course

Bandeja Paisa

$30.95

Chuletas De Puerco

$25.95

Grilled Churrasco

$34.95

Lamb Chop Aloli

$38.95

Mixed Fajitas

$29.95

Pollo Al Ajillo

$22.95

Pollo Champinones

$22.95

Salmon A La Parilla

$29.95

Paellas

Paella De Verduras

$28.95

Paella De Carne

$28.95

Paella Negra

$29.95

Paella Valenciana

$29.95

Paella De Marisco

$30.95

Paella Lobster

$44.95

Pasta

Spicy Seafood Linguinie

$17.95

Penne Alla Vodka

$11.95

Penne with Marinara Sauce

$11.95

Rum

Bacardi Dark

$10.00

Bacardi light

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

House Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$12.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Salad

Ensalada De La Casa

$9.95

Ensalada Avocado

$11.95

Ensalada De Romana

$11.95

Ensalada De Sangarita's

$10.95

Sangria

Traditional Sangria Glass

$8.00

Traditional Red 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Traditional Red Pitcher

$35.00

White Peach Glass

$8.00

White peach 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

White Peach Pitcher

$35.00

Lychee Glass

$8.00

Lychee 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Lychee Full Pitcher

$35.00

Red Mango Glass

$8.00

Red Mango 1/2 Pitcher

$25.00

Red Mango Pitcher

$35.00

Seasonal Glass

$8.00

Seasonal Pitcher

$35.00

Seasonal 1/2 Pitch

$25.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Genlivet

$12.00

House Scotch

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Macallan 18

$50.00

Sides

French Fries

$8.95

Guacamole

$8.95

Maduros

$8.95

Marequitas

$8.95

Patatas Bravas

$8.95

Tostones

$8.95

Yucca Fries

$8.95

Yucca Mash

$8.95

Arroz

$3.95

Arroz Con Habichuela

$5.95

Extra

Salsa (Copy)

$8.95

Specials

Fish Special

$28.95

Pork Chop Special

$24.95

Surf & Turf

$42.95

Chicken Rollatini Special

$23.95

Superbowl Platter

$15.95

Hawaiin Grilled Porkchop

$28.95

Rib-eye

Seafood Special

Paella Lobster

$39.95

Tapas

Albondigas Espanolas

$9.95

Baked Clams Con Cangrejo

$14.95

Beef Tacos

$8.95

Calamares Ala Plancha

$15.95

Cauliflower Al Catalan

$8.95

Ceviche Mixto

$16.95

Chicharron Sangarita's

$13.95

Chicken Fingers N French Fries

$13.95

Chicken Tacos

$7.95

Chimmi Sliders

$12.95

Chipotle Chicken Wings

$12.95

Chorizo Al Vino

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Croquetas De Jamon

$9.95

Croquetas De Mariscos

$12.95

Cubanito Sliders

$13.95

Empanadas

$10.95

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.95

Hummus and Grilledd Calamari

$13.95

Mussels or Clams Sangarita's

$16.95

Pulpo Ala Gallega

$16.95

Salumeria

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Sopa Del Dia

$8.95

Stuffed Mushroom De Chorizo

$11.95

Stuffed Peppers De Gambas

$11.95

Tortilla Espanola

$7.95

Tuna Tartar Guacamole

$16.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

Empanadas Chicken

$10.95

Empanadas Beef

$10.95

Tequila

Avion Anejo

$12.00

Avion Espresso

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$12.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Cuervo 1800

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Mezcal

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila Flights

$25.00

1942 Don Julio

$35.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Mandarin

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Skyy

$10.00

Stoli O

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Stolichnaya Limonaya

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Van Gogh Chocolate

$10.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$10.00

Whiskey

Aberlour

$12.00

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Buchanan

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Chivas

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jamesons

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Markers Mark

$14.00

Powers

$8.00

Red Breast

$8.00

Seagram 7

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

157-28 20 RD, Whitestone, NY 11357

Directions

