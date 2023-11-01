Restaurant info

Juice Bar 365X, we blend health, flavor, and community into every sip and spoonful. Nestled at the heart of the vibrant town, we are more than just a juice bar; we are a sanctuary for health enthusiasts, a hub for the fitness-focused, and a haven for those seeking wholesome nourishment. Our menu is a tantalizing journey through nature's most vibrant offerings, from luscious Acai Bowls to refreshing Coconut Bowls, exotic Pitaya Bowls, indulgent Shakes, invigorating Smoothies, and rejuvenating Juices.