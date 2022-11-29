Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Il Brigante - New York

review star

No reviews yet

214 Front Street

New York,, NY 10038

Popular Items

Margherita
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Antipasti

Zucchini Flowers app

$19.00

New Zealand Mussels App

$20.00

Pur'eed Tomato and Red Pepper Soup

$12.00
Focaccia Al Rosmarino

$11.00

Italian Pizza Dough, Topped Lightly with white Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coarse Sea Salt and Rosemary Herbs

Zuppa del Giorno Lentil

$13.00

Classic Italian Lentil Soup

Zuppa del Giorno Pollo

$13.00

Chicken with Vegetables Soup

Zuppa del Giorno Stracciatella

$13.00

Stracciatella, light nourishing Italian egg drop with chicken stock, egg, Parmesan cheese and ribbons of Spinach

Arancini

$18.00

Baked rice balls coated with breadcrumbs. Filled with beef ragu and mozzarella cheese.

Burrata Mozzarella

$22.00

Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese, made from mozzarella and cream. With a rich, soft and buttery texture.

Mussels Marinara Sauce app

$18.00

Sauteed Mussels in a marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$15.00

Classic Italian tomato bruschetta.

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$19.00

A tower of eggplant, tomato, basil and mozzarella baked in our brick oven.

Antipasto Casereccio

$25.00

Prosciutto di Parma, bescaola, salame dolce, soppressata, speck, caciocavallo cheese, bocconcino di mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes and olives.

Caprese di Bufala

$20.00

Organic beefsteak tomatoes with Buffalo Mozzarella and basil.

Fritturella Mista

$20.00

Lightly fried calamari and shrimp.

Broccoli di Rape e Salsicce

$19.00

Spicy broccoli di rabe topped with sweet Italian sausage. Spicy.

Gamberoni Saltati

$19.00

King prawns in butter, garlic and white wine.

Bufala e Prosciutto di Parma

$20.00

Imported Buffalo mozzarella with prosciutto di Parma, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Bread Basket

$3.50

Insalate

Insalata Mista

$14.00

Organic greens, Cherry tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette.

Rucola Pera E Gorgonzola

$18.00

Rucola salad with pears and Gorgonzola cheese in extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine salad tossed in our homemade dressing.

Insalata Tricolore

$17.00

Radicchio, fennel and rucola in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Rucola e Parmigiano

$17.00

Rucola topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.

Insalata di Pomodori

$17.00

Vine ripened Campari tomatoes, red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.

Insalata di Avocado e Gamberi Appetizer

$21.00

Shrimp, avocado, tomatoes and red onions in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.

Insalata di Avocado e Gamberi Entree

$25.00

Shrimp, avocado, tomatoes and red onions in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.

Insalada Mista e Farmanggio Caprino

$20.00

Primi Piatti

Fettuccine Verdi Ai Funghi Porcini Freschi

$38.00

Spinach Fettuccini with Fresh Porcini Mushrooms, white Truffles Butter, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parmegiano Regiano

Black Linguine with Lobster

$38.00

Black Lingune with Lobster, Mussels, Clams and Marinara Sauce

Lasagna di Carne

$22.00

Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce, tomato sauce, ricotta, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese.

Penne Al Pomodoro

$20.00

Penne with homemade slow cooked tomato and basil sauce.

Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia

$25.00

Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.

Fusilli Silani

$24.00

Traditional pasta with sausage ragu and caciocavallo cheese baked in our wood burning oven.

Spaghetti Alle Vongole Veraci

$26.00

Spaghetti with fresh Manila clams in extra virgin olive oil, white wine and parsley.

Trofie Al Pesto

$24.00

Trofie with our homemade pesto Genovese sauce.

Ravioli Alla Salvia

$23.00

Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta in butter and sage sauce.

Farfalle Alla Campagnola

$24.00

Bowlie pasta sauteed with broccoli di rabe, sweet Italian sausage, sun dried tomato, white wine and garlic.

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$23.00

Handmade potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.

Linguine Allo Scoglio

$28.00

Fresh imported scampi, calamari, mussels, Manila clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and cherry tomatoes.

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$24.00

Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Rigatoni Alla Norma

$23.00

Tubular pasta in a rich tomato sauce, topped with eggplant, fresh basil and ricotta salata.

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Slow-cooked homemade beef ragu with handmade fettuccine pasta.

Linguine Gamberetti E Zucchine

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, zucchini, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, white wine and parsley.

Rigatoni con Bufala e Pomodorini

$23.00

Fresh rigatoni with fresh Buffalo mozzarella and cherry tomatoes tossed in garlic and olive oil

Linguine al Nero Di Seppia con Frutti Di Mare

$27.00

Black Linguine with Fresh imported scampi, calamari, mussels, Manila clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and cherry tomatoes.

Secondi Piatti

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$23.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with rucola and cherry tomatoes.

Vitello Al Limone

$27.00

Veal scaloppini in a lemon, capers and wine sauce.

Saltimbocca Alla Romana

$27.00

Veal cutlet stuffed with prosciutto di parma, fontina cheese and sage cooked in butter and white wine sauce served with potatoes and vegetables.

Petto Di Pollo Alla Griglia

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast served with roasted potatoes.

Pollo ai Funghi e Marsala

$26.00

Chicken breast sauteed with Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.

Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$27.00

Chicken breast breaded and baked with tomato sauce, homemade Mozzarella and grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with potatoes and Vegetables

Pollo E Salsicce

$26.00

Chicken and sausage sauteed with rosemary, garlic and balsamic vinegar and served with roasted potatoes.

Branzino Al Forno

$30.00

Mediterranean whole branzino baked in wood-burning ovens, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Salmone al Vino Bianco e Capperi

$30.00

Wild salmon sauteed with white wine, lemon and capers, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Salmone alla Griglia

$30.00

Grilled wild salmon served with potatoes and vegetables.

Pescespada Alla Griglia

$30.00

Grilled swordfish, topped with chopped tomatoes, served with potatoes and vegetables.

Pescespada alla Puttanesca

$30.00

Grilled swordfish topped with capers and black olives in a light tomato sauce. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Bistecca Ai Ferri

$36.00

Grilled prime rib eye steak topped with rucola and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

Bistecca Alla Gorgonzola

$36.00

Grilled prime rib-eye steak topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese. Served with potatoes and vegetables.

Bistecca al Aceto Balsamico

$36.00

Grilled prime rib-eye steak topped with aged balsamic. Served with potatoes and vegetables.

Agnello Scottadito

$36.00

Grilled organic lamb chops topped with a reduction of balsamic vinegar.

Contorni

Patate Al Rosmarino

$11.00

Roasted potatoes with rosemary.

Broccoli Di Rape

$13.00

Spicy broccoli di rabe. Spicy.

Cavolfiore

$14.00

Oven baked cauliflower topped with besciamella sauce.

Pizze

Focaccia Al Rosmarino

$11.00

Italian Pizza Dough, Topped Lightly with white Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coarse Sea Salt and Rosemary Herbs

Margherita

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and basil.

Calabria

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, hot sopressata, black olives and red onions.

4 Formaggi

$23.00

Gorgonzola, taleggio, Asiago and mozzarella fior di latte.

Brigante

$24.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella for di latte, prosciutto di Parma, rucola and shared Parmigiano Reggiano.

Marinara Siciliana

$21.00

Tomato sauce, Sicilian anchovies, capers and oregano.

Quattro Stagioni

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, artichokes, ham, black olives and wild mushrooms.

Pescatora

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mussels, shrimp and calamari.

Bufalina

$23.00

Imported Buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil and olive oil.

Ortolana

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, broccoli di rape, zucchini, eggplant and red onions.

Paesana

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, mushrooms, sausage and roasted peppers.

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Tomato and cheese pizza topped with fresh pineapple and prosciutto cotto.

Funghi e Tarfufo

$23.00

Mozzarella fior di latte, wild mushrooms and truffle oil.

Dolci

Pignolata Della Casa

$16.00

Sweet focaccia topped with Nutella, shared white chocolate and pine nuts.

Cannoli

$13.00

Original recipe Italian cannoli with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.

Profiteroles

$13.00

Italian cream puffs topped with milk chocolate.

Cassata Siciliana

$13.00

Almond paste stuffed with ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$13.00

Homemade tiramisu.

Ananas

$12.00

Fresh pineapple.

Ricotta Cheese Cake

$13.00

Homemade ricotta and mascarpone cheesecake drizzled with melted chocolate.

Gelato

$11.00

Artisanal gelato.

Tartufo

$16.00

A chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with a hard shell of dark chocolate.

Sorbetto al Limone

$11.00

Lemon sorbet

Sorbetto al Mango

$11.00

Mango Sorbet

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Rich Custartd Base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top

Sorbetto Al Cocco

$11.00

Napoleon

$12.00

Cold Beverages

Poland Spring Water

$3.50

Natural Spring Water 16.9 oz

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Limonata

$4.50

Aranciata

$4.50

Panna 1 Liter

$10.00

Panna 1/2 Liter

$5.00

Pellegrino 1/2 Liter

$5.00

Pellegrino 1 Liter

$10.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,, NY 10038

