- Home
- /
- New York
- /
- South Street Seaport
- /
- Italian
- /
- Il Brigante - New York
Il Brigante - New York
No reviews yet
214 Front Street
New York,, NY 10038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasti
Zucchini Flowers app
New Zealand Mussels App
Pur'eed Tomato and Red Pepper Soup
Focaccia Al Rosmarino
Italian Pizza Dough, Topped Lightly with white Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coarse Sea Salt and Rosemary Herbs
Zuppa del Giorno Lentil
Classic Italian Lentil Soup
Zuppa del Giorno Pollo
Chicken with Vegetables Soup
Zuppa del Giorno Stracciatella
Stracciatella, light nourishing Italian egg drop with chicken stock, egg, Parmesan cheese and ribbons of Spinach
Arancini
Baked rice balls coated with breadcrumbs. Filled with beef ragu and mozzarella cheese.
Burrata Mozzarella
Burrata is a fresh Italian cheese, made from mozzarella and cream. With a rich, soft and buttery texture.
Mussels Marinara Sauce app
Sauteed Mussels in a marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Classic Italian tomato bruschetta.
Parmigiana di Melanzane
A tower of eggplant, tomato, basil and mozzarella baked in our brick oven.
Antipasto Casereccio
Prosciutto di Parma, bescaola, salame dolce, soppressata, speck, caciocavallo cheese, bocconcino di mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes and olives.
Caprese di Bufala
Organic beefsteak tomatoes with Buffalo Mozzarella and basil.
Fritturella Mista
Lightly fried calamari and shrimp.
Broccoli di Rape e Salsicce
Spicy broccoli di rabe topped with sweet Italian sausage. Spicy.
Gamberoni Saltati
King prawns in butter, garlic and white wine.
Bufala e Prosciutto di Parma
Imported Buffalo mozzarella with prosciutto di Parma, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Bread Basket
Insalate
Insalata Mista
Organic greens, Cherry tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette.
Rucola Pera E Gorgonzola
Rucola salad with pears and Gorgonzola cheese in extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine salad tossed in our homemade dressing.
Insalata Tricolore
Radicchio, fennel and rucola in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Rucola e Parmigiano
Rucola topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.
Insalata di Pomodori
Vine ripened Campari tomatoes, red onions, oregano and extra virgin olive oil.
Insalata di Avocado e Gamberi Appetizer
Shrimp, avocado, tomatoes and red onions in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.
Insalata di Avocado e Gamberi Entree
Shrimp, avocado, tomatoes and red onions in extra virgin olive oil and lemon.
Insalada Mista e Farmanggio Caprino
Primi Piatti
Fettuccine Verdi Ai Funghi Porcini Freschi
Spinach Fettuccini with Fresh Porcini Mushrooms, white Truffles Butter, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parmegiano Regiano
Black Linguine with Lobster
Black Lingune with Lobster, Mussels, Clams and Marinara Sauce
Lasagna di Carne
Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce, tomato sauce, ricotta, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese.
Penne Al Pomodoro
Penne with homemade slow cooked tomato and basil sauce.
Rigatoni Funghi e Salsiccia
Fresh tubular pasta in a rich, pick sauce with mushrooms and sweet Italian sausage.
Fusilli Silani
Traditional pasta with sausage ragu and caciocavallo cheese baked in our wood burning oven.
Spaghetti Alle Vongole Veraci
Spaghetti with fresh Manila clams in extra virgin olive oil, white wine and parsley.
Trofie Al Pesto
Trofie with our homemade pesto Genovese sauce.
Ravioli Alla Salvia
Homemade ravioli filled with ricotta in butter and sage sauce.
Farfalle Alla Campagnola
Bowlie pasta sauteed with broccoli di rabe, sweet Italian sausage, sun dried tomato, white wine and garlic.
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Handmade potato dumplings with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.
Linguine Allo Scoglio
Fresh imported scampi, calamari, mussels, Manila clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and cherry tomatoes.
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Italian smoked pancetta with onions, egg yolk and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Rigatoni Alla Norma
Tubular pasta in a rich tomato sauce, topped with eggplant, fresh basil and ricotta salata.
Fettuccine Alla Bolognese
Slow-cooked homemade beef ragu with handmade fettuccine pasta.
Linguine Gamberetti E Zucchine
Sauteed shrimp, zucchini, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, white wine and parsley.
Rigatoni con Bufala e Pomodorini
Fresh rigatoni with fresh Buffalo mozzarella and cherry tomatoes tossed in garlic and olive oil
Linguine al Nero Di Seppia con Frutti Di Mare
Black Linguine with Fresh imported scampi, calamari, mussels, Manila clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and cherry tomatoes.
Secondi Piatti
Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with rucola and cherry tomatoes.
Vitello Al Limone
Veal scaloppini in a lemon, capers and wine sauce.
Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Veal cutlet stuffed with prosciutto di parma, fontina cheese and sage cooked in butter and white wine sauce served with potatoes and vegetables.
Petto Di Pollo Alla Griglia
Grilled chicken breast served with roasted potatoes.
Pollo ai Funghi e Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed with Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
Pollo Alla Parmigiana
Chicken breast breaded and baked with tomato sauce, homemade Mozzarella and grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with potatoes and Vegetables
Pollo E Salsicce
Chicken and sausage sauteed with rosemary, garlic and balsamic vinegar and served with roasted potatoes.
Branzino Al Forno
Mediterranean whole branzino baked in wood-burning ovens, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Salmone al Vino Bianco e Capperi
Wild salmon sauteed with white wine, lemon and capers, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Salmone alla Griglia
Grilled wild salmon served with potatoes and vegetables.
Pescespada Alla Griglia
Grilled swordfish, topped with chopped tomatoes, served with potatoes and vegetables.
Pescespada alla Puttanesca
Grilled swordfish topped with capers and black olives in a light tomato sauce. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Bistecca Ai Ferri
Grilled prime rib eye steak topped with rucola and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.
Bistecca Alla Gorgonzola
Grilled prime rib-eye steak topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese. Served with potatoes and vegetables.
Bistecca al Aceto Balsamico
Grilled prime rib-eye steak topped with aged balsamic. Served with potatoes and vegetables.
Agnello Scottadito
Grilled organic lamb chops topped with a reduction of balsamic vinegar.
Contorni
Pizze
Focaccia Al Rosmarino
Italian Pizza Dough, Topped Lightly with white Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coarse Sea Salt and Rosemary Herbs
Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and basil.
Calabria
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, hot sopressata, black olives and red onions.
4 Formaggi
Gorgonzola, taleggio, Asiago and mozzarella fior di latte.
Brigante
Tomato sauce, mozzarella for di latte, prosciutto di Parma, rucola and shared Parmigiano Reggiano.
Marinara Siciliana
Tomato sauce, Sicilian anchovies, capers and oregano.
Quattro Stagioni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, artichokes, ham, black olives and wild mushrooms.
Pescatora
Tomato sauce, mussels, shrimp and calamari.
Bufalina
Imported Buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil and olive oil.
Ortolana
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, broccoli di rape, zucchini, eggplant and red onions.
Paesana
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, mushrooms, sausage and roasted peppers.
Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato and cheese pizza topped with fresh pineapple and prosciutto cotto.
Funghi e Tarfufo
Mozzarella fior di latte, wild mushrooms and truffle oil.
Dolci
Pignolata Della Casa
Sweet focaccia topped with Nutella, shared white chocolate and pine nuts.
Cannoli
Original recipe Italian cannoli with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Profiteroles
Italian cream puffs topped with milk chocolate.
Cassata Siciliana
Almond paste stuffed with ricotta and chocolate chips.
Tiramisu
Homemade tiramisu.
Ananas
Fresh pineapple.
Ricotta Cheese Cake
Homemade ricotta and mascarpone cheesecake drizzled with melted chocolate.
Gelato
Artisanal gelato.
Tartufo
A chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with a hard shell of dark chocolate.
Sorbetto al Limone
Lemon sorbet
Sorbetto al Mango
Mango Sorbet
Creme Brulee
Rich Custartd Base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top
Sorbetto Al Cocco
Napoleon
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,, NY 10038