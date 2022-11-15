Rubirosa 235 Mulberry Street
No reviews yet
235 Mulberry Street
New York, NY 10012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Rubirosa at Home
Speciali
Garlic Knots
spicy marinara
Chicory Salad
endive/radicchio/apple/pear/parmigiano/ candied walnuts
IND Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
anchovy/tomato/olives
FAM Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
anchovy/tomato/olives
Orecchiette
pancetta/brussels sprouts/pecorino
SM Fig and Speck Pizza
ricotta/gorgonzola/arugula/balsamic
LG Fig and Speck Pizza
ricotta/gorgonzola/arugula/balsamic
Baby Cauliflower
garlic
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
pancetta/marjoram/honey balsamic/shaved pecorino
Apple Crostata
IND GF Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
FAM GF Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
Zuppa
Antipasti/Contorni
Eggplant Parmigiano Appetizer
tomato / mozzarella
Grandma's Braciole Appetizer
braised beef / bread crumb / herbs / tomato
Meatballs
beef-pork-veal / tomato / parmigiano
Stuffed Artichoke
breadcrumbs / pecorino / parsley
Manicotti
ricotta impastata / tomato / mozzarella / parmigiano
Broccoli Rabe
garlic / chili
Insalata
Fritti
Panini
Pasta (individual / family style- serves 2-4)
Spaghetti alla Chitarra
tomato / basil / parmigiano
Spaghetti & Meatballs
tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs
Rubirosa Ragu
lumache / sausage ragu / pecorino
Ricotta Ravioli
tomato / parmigiano -or- butter / parmigiano
Cavatelli
broccoli rabe / sausage / garlic / olive oil
Roman Cacio e Pepe
black pepper / pecorino
Lasagne for Two
mozzarella / tomato / sausage / meatball
Mushroom Campanelle
wild mushrooms / sofrito / garlic cream
Lumache alla Vodka
tomato/ cream/ parmigiano
Sunday Sauce
Sold ONLY on Sundays sausage / braciole / braised rib / tomato / parmigiano
Secondi
Pizza
Small Classic Pizza
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
Small Fresca Pizza
fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil
Small Vodka Pizza
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Small Rubirosa Supreme Pizza
tomato / mozzarella / pepperoni / mini meatball / roasted garlic
Small Bianca Pizza
ricotta / mozzarella / garlic / oregano
Small Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza
roasted garlic / mozzarella / pecorino
Small Arugula Pizza
cherry tomato / onion / shaved parmigiano / balsamic
Small Tie-Dye Pizza
vodka / tomato / pesto / fresh mozzarella
Small Honey Pizza
mozzarella / fontina / soppressata / spiced honey
Side Of Marinera
Large Arugula Pizza
cherry tomato / onion / shaved parmigiano / balsamic
Large Classic Pizza
tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe
Large Fresca Pizza
fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil
Large Vodka Pizza
vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella
Large Rubirosa Supreme Pizza
tomato / mozzarella / pepperoni / mini meatball / roasted garlic
Large Bianca Pizza
ricotta / mozzarella / garlic / oregano
Large Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza
roasted garlic / mozzarella / pecorino
Large Tie-Dye Pizza
vodka / tomato / pesto / fresh mozzarella
Large Honey Pizza
mozzarella / fontina / soppressata / spiced honey
GF Pizza
Gluten Free
GF Rubirosa Salad
arugula / tomato / mozzarella / pickled onion / parmigiano
GF Arugula Salad
tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette
GF Caesar Salad
romaine hearts / parmigiano
GF Pizza
GF Meatballs
beef-pork-veal / tomato / parmigiano
GF Broccoli Rabe
garlic / chili
GF Mini Rice Balls
GF breadcrumbs / mascarpone / fontina / prosciutto
GF Mozzarella Sticks
GF breadcrumbs / fried mozzarella / tomato
GF Spaghetti
tomato / basil / parmigiano
GF Spaghetti and Meatballs
GF Penne
broccoli rabe/sausage garlic/olive oil -or- pork sausage ragu/pecorino -or- vodka sauce/parmigiano/parsley
GF Cacio e Pepe
spaghetti / black pepper / pecorino
GF Chicken Parmigiano
tomato / mozzarella / spaghetti
Home Catering- 2 Hour Notice
.Best of Rubirosa Appetizers
*Please note this item requires 2 hour notice* 12 Meatballs, 10 Mozzarella Sticks, 10 Rice Balls, Small Antipasto Platter
.Ultimate Pizza Party
*This items requires a 2 hour notice* Large Classic Pizza / Large Tie-Dye Pizza / Large Supreme Pizza / Large Sausage and Broccoli Rabe / Large Honey Pie / Small Tray Rubirosa House Salad Serves 8-12
.Ultimate Pasta Party
*This items requires a 2 hour notice* ½ tray Cacio e Pepe ½ tray Spaghetti Chittara ½ tray Rigatoni Vodka ½ tray Tray Rubirosa House Salad Serves 8-12
Rubirosa Merch
Rubirosa Marinara Sauce 25 oz
Rubirosa Vodka Sauce 25oz
Rubirosa Olive Oil 16.9 oz
Rubirosa Cucina Combo
2 Olive Oils In Gift Box
3 Marinara Sauce In Gift Box
3 Vodka Sauce In Gift Box
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Small
Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Medium
Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Large
Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Extra Large
Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee 2X Large
Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.
Rubirosa Hoodie 2021 Limited Edition
Available in sizes S - XL