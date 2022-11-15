Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Rubirosa 235 Mulberry Street

review star

No reviews yet

235 Mulberry Street

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Tie-Dye Pizza
Rubirosa Salad
Large Classic Pizza

Rubirosa at Home

Rubirosa Vodka Sauce 25oz

$13.99Out of stock
Rubirosa Marinara Sauce 25 oz

Rubirosa Marinara Sauce 25 oz

$13.99

Rubirosa Olive Oil 16.9 oz

$27.99
Rubirosa Cucina Combo

Rubirosa Cucina Combo

$59.00

Speciali

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$12.00

spicy marinara

Chicory Salad

Chicory Salad

$23.00

endive/radicchio/apple/pear/parmigiano/ candied walnuts

IND Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

IND Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$26.00

anchovy/tomato/olives

FAM Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$47.00

anchovy/tomato/olives

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$25.00

pancetta/brussels sprouts/pecorino

SM Fig and Speck Pizza

SM Fig and Speck Pizza

$27.00

ricotta/gorgonzola/arugula/balsamic

LG Fig and Speck Pizza

LG Fig and Speck Pizza

$33.00

ricotta/gorgonzola/arugula/balsamic

Baby Cauliflower

Baby Cauliflower

$16.00

garlic

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

pancetta/marjoram/honey balsamic/shaved pecorino

Apple Crostata

$16.00

IND GF Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$26.00

FAM GF Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$47.00

Zuppa

Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e Fagioli

$13.00

cannellini beans / gnocchetti sardi / pomodorini tomato / parmigiano

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$13.00

escarole / chicken meatballs / gnocchetti sardi / parmigiano

Antipasti/Contorni

Eggplant Parmigiano Appetizer

Eggplant Parmigiano Appetizer

$17.00

tomato / mozzarella

Grandma's Braciole Appetizer

Grandma's Braciole Appetizer

$16.00

braised beef / bread crumb / herbs / tomato

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

beef-pork-veal / tomato / parmigiano

Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$16.00

breadcrumbs / pecorino / parsley

Manicotti

Manicotti

$16.00

ricotta impastata / tomato / mozzarella / parmigiano

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

garlic / chili

Insalata

Rubirosa Salad

Rubirosa Salad

$19.00

arugula / tomato / mozzarella / pickled onion / croutons

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$16.00

tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine hearts / parmigiano croutons

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

house-made mozzarella /pesto / balsamic/ heirloom tomato

Fritti

Mini Rice Balls

Mini Rice Balls

$15.00

mascarpone / prosciutto / fontina

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

fried mozzarella / tomato

Side Gremolata

$4.00

Panini

Eggplant Parmigiano Roll

Eggplant Parmigiano Roll

$15.00

tomato / mozzarella / pecorino

Chicken Parmigiano Roll

Chicken Parmigiano Roll

$15.00

tomato / mozzarella / basil

Meatball Parmigiano Roll

Meatball Parmigiano Roll

$15.00

meatball / tomato / mozzarella

Italian Beef Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Vodka Chicken Parm Roll

$17.00

Pasta (individual / family style- serves 2-4)

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$21.00+

tomato / basil / parmigiano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00+

tomato / basil / parmigiano / meatballs

Rubirosa Ragu

Rubirosa Ragu

$21.00+

lumache / sausage ragu / pecorino

Ricotta Ravioli

Ricotta Ravioli

$21.00+

tomato / parmigiano -or- butter / parmigiano

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$24.00+

broccoli rabe / sausage / garlic / olive oil

Roman Cacio e Pepe

Roman Cacio e Pepe

$21.00+

black pepper / pecorino

Lasagne for Two

Lasagne for Two

$33.00

mozzarella / tomato / sausage / meatball

Mushroom Campanelle

Mushroom Campanelle

$22.00+

wild mushrooms / sofrito / garlic cream

Lumache alla Vodka

Lumache alla Vodka

$22.00+

tomato/ cream/ parmigiano

Sunday Sauce

Sunday Sauce

$30.00

Sold ONLY on Sundays sausage / braciole / braised rib / tomato / parmigiano

Secondi

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$25.00

tomato / mozzarella / spaghetti alla chitarra

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$29.00

tomato / mozzarella / spaghetti alla chitarra

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

arugula/tomato/parmigiano

Pizza

Small Classic Pizza

Small Classic Pizza

$24.00

tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe

Small Fresca Pizza

Small Fresca Pizza

$24.00

fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil

Small Vodka Pizza

Small Vodka Pizza

$25.00

vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella

Small Rubirosa Supreme Pizza

Small Rubirosa Supreme Pizza

$27.00

tomato / mozzarella / pepperoni / mini meatball / roasted garlic

Small Bianca Pizza

Small Bianca Pizza

$24.00

ricotta / mozzarella / garlic / oregano

Small Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

Small Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$27.00

roasted garlic / mozzarella / pecorino

Small Arugula Pizza

Small Arugula Pizza

$24.00

cherry tomato / onion / shaved parmigiano / balsamic

Small Tie-Dye Pizza

Small Tie-Dye Pizza

$27.00

vodka / tomato / pesto / fresh mozzarella

Small Honey Pizza

Small Honey Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella / fontina / soppressata / spiced honey

Side Of Marinera

$4.00
Large Arugula Pizza

Large Arugula Pizza

$30.00

cherry tomato / onion / shaved parmigiano / balsamic

Large Classic Pizza

Large Classic Pizza

$30.00

tomato / mozzarella; our 60 year old New York style family recipe

Large Fresca Pizza

Large Fresca Pizza

$30.00

fresh mozzarella / tomato / basil

Large Vodka Pizza

Large Vodka Pizza

$31.00

vodka sauce / fresh mozzarella

Large Rubirosa Supreme Pizza

Large Rubirosa Supreme Pizza

$33.00

tomato / mozzarella / pepperoni / mini meatball / roasted garlic

Large Bianca Pizza

Large Bianca Pizza

$30.00

ricotta / mozzarella / garlic / oregano

Large Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

Large Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$33.00

roasted garlic / mozzarella / pecorino

Large Tie-Dye Pizza

Large Tie-Dye Pizza

$33.00

vodka / tomato / pesto / fresh mozzarella

Large Honey Pizza

Large Honey Pizza

$31.00

mozzarella / fontina / soppressata / spiced honey

GF Pizza

GF Pizza

Gluten Free

GF Rubirosa Salad

GF Rubirosa Salad

$19.00

arugula / tomato / mozzarella / pickled onion / parmigiano

GF Arugula Salad

GF Arugula Salad

$16.00

tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette

GF Caesar Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$17.00

romaine hearts / parmigiano

GF Pizza

GF Pizza

GF Meatballs

$18.00

beef-pork-veal / tomato / parmigiano

GF Broccoli Rabe

GF Broccoli Rabe

$13.00

garlic / chili

GF Mini Rice Balls

GF Mini Rice Balls

$15.00

GF breadcrumbs / mascarpone / fontina / prosciutto

GF Mozzarella Sticks

GF Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

GF breadcrumbs / fried mozzarella / tomato

GF Spaghetti

GF Spaghetti

$21.00+

tomato / basil / parmigiano

GF Spaghetti and Meatballs

$26.00+

GF Penne

$22.00+

broccoli rabe/sausage garlic/olive oil -or- pork sausage ragu/pecorino -or- vodka sauce/parmigiano/parsley

GF Cacio e Pepe

GF Cacio e Pepe

$21.00+

spaghetti / black pepper / pecorino

GF Chicken Parmigiano

GF Chicken Parmigiano

$29.00

tomato / mozzarella / spaghetti

Home Catering- 2 Hour Notice

.Best of Rubirosa Appetizers

.Best of Rubirosa Appetizers

$200.00

*Please note this item requires 2 hour notice* 12 Meatballs, 10 Mozzarella Sticks, 10 Rice Balls, Small Antipasto Platter

.Ultimate Pizza Party

.Ultimate Pizza Party

$225.00

*This items requires a 2 hour notice* Large Classic Pizza / Large Tie-Dye Pizza / Large Supreme Pizza / Large Sausage and Broccoli Rabe / Large Honey Pie / Small Tray Rubirosa House Salad Serves 8-12

.Ultimate Pasta Party

.Ultimate Pasta Party

$375.00

*This items requires a 2 hour notice* ½ tray Cacio e Pepe ½ tray Spaghetti Chittara ½ tray Rigatoni Vodka ½ tray Tray Rubirosa House Salad Serves 8-12

Rubirosa Merch

Rubirosa Marinara Sauce 25 oz

$13.99

Rubirosa Vodka Sauce 25oz

$13.99Out of stock

Rubirosa Olive Oil 16.9 oz

$27.99
Rubirosa Cucina Combo

Rubirosa Cucina Combo

$59.00

2 Olive Oils In Gift Box

$59.00

3 Marinara Sauce In Gift Box

$44.00

3 Vodka Sauce In Gift Box

$44.00
Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Small

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Small

$40.00

Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Medium

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Medium

$40.00

Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Large

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Large

$40.00Out of stock

Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Extra Large

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee Extra Large

$40.00

Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee 2X Large

Cevallo Brothers Collab Tee 2X Large

$40.00

Cevallo brothers are a NYC legends specializing in hand painted signage. This one of a kind hand painted sign hangs in our restaurant and is a tribute celebrating our founder AJ & our pizza.

Rubirosa Hoodie 2021 Limited Edition

Rubirosa Hoodie 2021 Limited Edition

$70.00

Available in sizes S - XL