Kanpai Sushi Platter (24-hour preorder)

$150.00 Out of stock

Our Kanpai Platter is platter feeds 2-4 people, and you must preorder it 24 hours in advance. Please note that there’s a limited quantity, and no substitutions. Nigiri (2 pieces each): Scallop, shrimp, sweet shrimp, eel, salmon, yellowtail, tuna, mackerel, sea urchin Rolls (6 pieces per roll): California (snow crab, avocado) Geisha (shrimp tempura, tuna, snow crab)