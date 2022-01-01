Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Iyasare

4,948 Reviews

$$

1830 Fourth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

Popular Items

Tamanishiki Japanese Rice
Miso Caesar Salad
Shrimp Kakiage Tempura

Vegetables

Ichiba Salad

Ichiba Salad

$14.00

Spring ichiba salad* organic lettuces, Tenbrink Farms seasonal citrus, radish, avocado, sesame, cucumber, tamari-yuzu vinaigrette

Yasai Yaki

Yasai Yaki

$15.00

seasonal vegetables, black garlic tamari

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$32.00

sake, hamachi, ikura, arugula, kaiware, spicy miso dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$14.00

little gems, edamame, parmesan, miso-caesar dressing

Genki Salad

Genki Salad

$15.00

lacinato kale, lolla rossa, arugula, edamame, avocado, quinoa, roasted sweet potato, pumpkin seeds, miso green goddess

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Kinoko mushrooms

$12.00

Tempura

Tori Kara-age

Tori Kara-age

$18.00

fried free-range chicken thighs, ginger tamari, shichimi

Sendai Spicy Kara-age

Sendai Spicy Kara-age

$20.00

fried chicken thighs tossed in spicy sauce, arugula salad

Shrimp Kakiage Tempura

Shrimp Kakiage Tempura

$27.00

burdock root, shrimp, onion, sweet potato, shiitake, shungiku, bonito soy broth

Vegetable Kakiage Tempura

Vegetable Kakiage Tempura

$23.00

burdock root, onion, sweet potato, shiitake, shungiku, bonito soy broth

Agedashi Tofu & Mushrooms

Agedashi Tofu & Mushrooms

$17.00

fried silken tofu, Japanese eggplant, grated chili daikon, bonito soy broth

Donburi

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$29.00

grilled eel, tamago-yaki, seaweed, ginger, rice

kara-age curry Don

kara-age curry Don

$27.00

Japanese fried chicken, Japanese curry, pickled daikon, rice

Vegetable Curry Donburi

Vegetable Curry Donburi

$23.00

Japanese curry, potato, carrot, green peas, mizuna salad, pickled ginger

Sake & Ikura Donburi

Sake & Ikura Donburi

$29.00

salmon, marinated salmon roe, rice, ginger, seaweed, wasabi

Hamachi Don

Hamachi Don

$32.00

Hamachi and tamari marinated Ikura with sushi rice, seaweed salad

Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$48.00

hamachi, sake, maguro, tako, unagi, uni, hotate, ebi, ikura, tobiko, sushi rice

Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$35.00

wild bluefin tuna sashimi, marinated salmon roe, tamago-yaki, seaweed, ginger, sushi rice

Teppan Steak Don

$36.00

Grill & Saute

Bacon Mochi

Bacon Mochi

$18.00

nori seaweed, mochi, bacon, housemade teriyaki

Sake Yaki

Sake Yaki

$29.00

tamari-konbu cured salmon, mizuna salad, teriyaki, spicy miso

Okonomiyaki Pancake

Okonomiyaki Pancake

$25.00

Savory Japanese seafood pancake with shrimp, scallop, pork belly, cabbage, & pickled ginger. Topped with Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy mayo, and tobiko

Tori Yaki

Tori Yaki

$23.00

grilled chicken thighs, teriyaki, ponzu, mizuna salad

Kids Salmon

$15.00

grilled salmon, teriyaki, rice

Gindara Cod

$26.00

Poppo yaki

$26.00

umami-marinated & grilled Japanese whole squid, tempura fried tentacles

Iyasare Ramen

Chashu Miso Ramen

Chashu Miso Ramen

$26.00

roasted pork belly, minced chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, bamboo shoots, Sendai miso broth

Kazan Ramen

Kazan Ramen

$26.00

Chashu pork, minced chicken, bamboo, bean sprouts, spinach, mushrooms, Sendai miso habanero broth

Sendai Miso Ramen

Sendai Miso Ramen

$19.00

minced chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, bamboo shoots, Sendai miso broth

Seafood Ramen

Seafood Ramen

$26.00

shrimp, scallop, squid, mushroom, spinach, bamboo, shoyu broth

Vegetable Shoyu Ramen

Vegetable Shoyu Ramen

$19.00

kaiware, bean sprouts, tofu, mizuna, spinach, tamari & vegetable broth

Kids Ramen

$11.00

ramen noodles, sendai miso broth

Snacks and Sides

Sea Salt Edamame

Sea Salt Edamame

$6.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

shichimi togarashi, lemon

Sendai Miso Soup

Sendai Miso Soup

$3.50

nameko mushroms, negi

Seaweed Salad and Tofu

Seaweed Salad and Tofu

$7.00
Ajitama Soft Boiled Egg

Ajitama Soft Boiled Egg

$2.50
Tamanishiki Japanese Rice

Tamanishiki Japanese Rice

$3.50
Side Spicy Miso Sauce

Side Spicy Miso Sauce

$1.50
Side Habanero Sauce

Side Habanero Sauce

$1.50
Sushi Ginger

Sushi Ginger

$1.00

Side Of Chashu

$6.00

roasted pork belly

Wasabi

Wasabi

$1.00

4 Piece Nori

$1.00

Side Ramen Noodle

$5.00

Side Ramen Broth

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon 1 pc

$11.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Of Curry

$5.00

Side Of Kimchi

$4.00

Side Of Avocado

$4.00

Special

Kanpai Sushi Platter (24-hour preorder)

Kanpai Sushi Platter (24-hour preorder)

$150.00Out of stock

Our Kanpai Platter is platter feeds 2-4 people, and you must preorder it 24 hours in advance. Please note that there’s a limited quantity, and no substitutions. Nigiri (2 pieces each): Scallop, shrimp, sweet shrimp, eel, salmon, yellowtail, tuna, mackerel, sea urchin Rolls (6 pieces per roll): California (snow crab, avocado) Geisha (shrimp tempura, tuna, snow crab)

Omakase

$75.00

For Your Home Pantry

Miso Caesar Dressing

Miso Caesar Dressing

$5.50

Iyasare's signature ceasar miso salad dressing - 8 oz.

Tamari Yuzu Vinaigrette

Tamari Yuzu Vinaigrette

$5.50

Iyasare's signature tamari yuzy vinaigrette - 8 oz.

Spicy Miso Vinaigrette

Spicy Miso Vinaigrette

$5.50

Iyasare's signature spicy miso vinaigrette - 8 oz.

Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$7.50

Housemade teriyaki sauce - 8 oz.

Temaki (handrolls-no sushi rolls)

49er hand roll

49er hand roll

$9.00

inside: snow crab, avocado; outside: salmon, lemon

Avocado hand roll

Avocado hand roll

$8.00

avocado, rice, nori seaweed

California hand roll

California hand roll

$8.00

Snow Crab, Avocado, Tobiko

Cucumber Avocado hand roll

$7.00

Cucumber hand roll

$7.00
Dragon hand roll

Dragon hand roll

$9.00

outside: unagi, avocado, tobiko Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, kaiware

Geisha hand roll

Geisha hand roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, snow crab, maguro, spicy tuna

Negihama hand roll

Negihama hand roll

$9.00

hamachi, green onion

Sake Avocado hand roll

Sake Avocado hand roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko

Spicy Tuna hand roll

Spicy Tuna hand roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, tobiko

Spider hand roll

Spider hand roll

$10.00

Softshell crab, cucumber, gobo, shiso, kaiware, avocado, tobiko, goma

Tekka hand roll

$9.00

Negi Toro hand roll

$12.00

Spicy Scallop hand roll

$10.00

Toro hand roll

$14.00

Hamachi hand roll

$9.00

Poke hand roll

$9.00

Yaki Salmon hand roll

$8.00

Hotate hand roll

$9.00

Uni Ikura hand roll

$24.00

Nigiri/Gunkan (2Pcs)

pacific snapper
Akami Maguro Nigiri

Akami Maguro Nigiri

$12.00

wild bluefin tuna

Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$13.00

sweet shrimp

Chutoro Nigiri

Chutoro Nigiri

$15.00

medium fatty wild bluefin tuna belly

Otoro Nigiri

Otoro Nigiri

$32.00Out of stock

most fatty wild bluefin tuna belly

Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

yellow tail

Hirame nigiri

Hirame nigiri

$10.00

Japanese halibut

Hotate Nigiri

Hotate Nigiri

$9.00

Hokkaido scallops

Ikura Gunkan

Ikura Gunkan

$12.00

marinated salmon roe

Kani Nigiri

Kani Nigiri

$9.00

snow crab

Saba Nigiri

Saba Nigiri

$7.00

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

salmon

Shima Aji Nigiri

Shima Aji Nigiri

$13.00

striped jack

Tai Nigiri

Tai Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

pacific snapper

Tako Nigiri

Tako Nigiri

$9.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Japanese egg cake

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

broiled freshwater eel

Uni Gunkan

Uni Gunkan

$24.00

Santa Barbara Uni

Nigiri Sampler

$20.00

Madai Nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi 3pcs

Amaebi sashimi

Amaebi sashimi

$19.00

3pc sweet shrimp

Chutoro Sashimi

Chutoro Sashimi

$22.00

3pc medium fatty wild bluefin tuna

Hamachi sashimi

Hamachi sashimi

$14.00

3pc yellowtail

Hirame sashimi

Hirame sashimi

$15.00
hotate sashimi

hotate sashimi

$13.00

3pc hokkaido scallop

ikura sashimi

ikura sashimi

$18.00

marinated salmon roe

Kani sashimi

Kani sashimi

$13.00

3pc snow crab

Otoro Sashimi

Otoro Sashimi

$44.00Out of stock

3pc most fatty wild bluefin tuna

saba sashimi

saba sashimi

$11.00

3pc mackerel

sake sashimi

sake sashimi

$12.00

3 pc salmon sashimi

Shima Aji Sashimi

Shima Aji Sashimi

$19.00

3pc striped jack sashimi

Tai Sashimi

Tai Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

3pc tai snapper

tako sashimi

tako sashimi

$13.00

3pc octopus

Sashimi sampler

$26.00
uni sashimi

uni sashimi

$36.00

3pc sea urchin

Unagi sashimi

$13.00

Madai Sashimi

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes. Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating. Iyasare ... be healed.

Website

Location

1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Gallery
Iyasare image
Iyasare image
Iyasare image

