Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Iyasare
4,948 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes. Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating. Iyasare ... be healed.
Location
1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710
