Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

1,291 Reviews

$$

2451 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94704

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Curry
Wagyu Nikomi Hamburg with Rice
Saba Shio

TAKEOUT ONLY

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$24.00

Chef Asuka's famous Japanese curry, slow cooked for multiple days to achieve the depth and complex flavors, served with crispy fried chicken katsu, rice and salad.

Wagyu Nikomi Hamburg with Rice

Wagyu Nikomi Hamburg with Rice

$22.00

Takeout Only: As seen on Eater SF, wagyu Japanese meatball in demi-glace sauce, slow braised for over 12 hours, served with rice and salad.

RAW

Sashimi Moriawase

Sashimi Moriawase

$49.00

Assorted chef's choice of sashimi.

Kaisen Don

Kaisen Don

$54.00

Chef selection of assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Set

Sushi Set

$47.00

Chef’s selection of 6 pcs nigiri and 3 pcs maki

Negitoro Minidon

$29.00

Blufin tuna toro & scallions served with cucumber, wasabi, served over sushi rice

Octopus, Mentaiko, Wakame Sunomono

Octopus, Mentaiko, Wakame Sunomono

$23.00

Raw wakame seaweed, house cured cod roe, Kyushu octopus, sliced cucumber

Mozuku Seaweed

Mozuku Seaweed

$16.00

Raw mozuku seaweed from Okinawa, tosazu vinegar sauce, topped with house made yuba

Ankimo

Ankimo

$19.00

Steamed monkfish liver served with ponzu, grated daikon and scallions

MEAT & POULTRY

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Panko crusted crispy fried chicken cutlet served w/ katsu sauce

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Deep fried marinated chicken served with curry sansho salt

SEAFOOD

Kaki Fry

Kaki Fry

$19.00

Panko crusted deep fried oysters served with ume shiso tartar sauce

Ebi Katsu

Ebi Katsu

$21.00

Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp balls served w/ house made ume shiso tartar sauce

Saba Shio

Saba Shio

$17.00

House smoked and grilled Norwegian mackerel

Black Cod Hanpen

Black Cod Hanpen

$15.00

Fried homemade black cod fish cake with cheese curd

VEGETABLE

Premium Hokkaido kelp braised with soy sauce, mirin, sake, bonito, shiso, and sesame seeds, enjoy with sake or rice
Sea Beans & Corn Tempura

Sea Beans & Corn Tempura

$16.00

Sustainably grown sea beans prepared kakiage style, served w/ matcha salt

Soft Tofu

Soft Tofu

$14.00

House made soft tofu served with ginger and scallions

Kombu Tsukudani

$5.00
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$15.00

Fried Tofu with soy-dashi sauce, ginger, scallion and bonito flakes. Vegetarian option available.

French Fries w/ Curry Sansho Salt

French Fries w/ Curry Sansho Salt

$8.00

French fries served w/ curry sansho salt. Vegan.

Green Beans Fritters w/ Curry Sansho Salt

Green Beans Fritters w/ Curry Sansho Salt

$13.00

Lightly battered and deep fried green beans served with curry sansho salt. Vegan.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Flash fried shishito peppers with garlic soy sauce

Seasonal Salad

$6.00

Salad made with Hikari Farm's organic mizuna, cucumbers and tomato

DESSERT

Basque Cheesecake

Basque Cheesecake

$14.00

Patissier Minoru's Basque cheese cake slice, rich creamy goodness, served with seasonal fruits. Please note fruits will change depending on availability.

Etc.

Include Utensils & Napkins

Side Koshihikari Rice

$4.00

Premium Japanese rice

Sous vide onsen egg

$4.00

Jidori/free range eggs cooked sous vide to crate the same environment of Japanese onsen (hotsprings). Its been cooked slowly to achieve the best testure.

House Made Hot Sauce

$2.00

GROCERY & OTHERS

Curry Sansho Salt

Curry Sansho Salt

$14.00+

Fish & Bird special blend of curry sansho salt is now available to take home in a cute 4 oz reusable glass jar w/ airtight lid. Sprinkle on your fries, sautéed meat and vegetables, possibilities are endless!

Yuzu Ginger Dressing

Yuzu Ginger Dressing

$12.00

House made yuzu ginger dressing by Chef Asuka

Extra Curry Sauce

$10.00

House Cocktails

Erizo Sonic

$12.00

Kabocha Chuhai

$12.00

Knife Chase

$15.00

Black Market Mai Tai

$15.00

Trampled Rose

$15.00

Buzz Fledderjohn

$15.00

Beer

Molcaxitl Shot Special

$14.00
Sincere Dry Cider (16oz CAN)

Sincere Dry Cider (16oz CAN)

$12.00

Temescal "Pils" (16oz CAN)

$13.00

Hitachino White Ale (12oz BTL)

$15.00
Yoho Brewing "Yona Yona" Pale Ale (12oz CAN)

Yoho Brewing "Yona Yona" Pale Ale (12oz CAN)

$14.00
Yoho Brewing Tokyo Black Porter (12oz CAN)

Yoho Brewing Tokyo Black Porter (12oz CAN)

$14.00

Eden "Treebeard" Dry-Hopped Cider (12oz CAN)

$14.00

Oozlefinch "Das Yummy Sour" (16oz CAN)

$15.00
Okayama Omachi Rice Lager (12oz BTL)

Okayama Omachi Rice Lager (12oz BTL)

$16.00
Okayama Yuzu Ale (12oz BTL)

Okayama Yuzu Ale (12oz BTL)

$16.00
Hitachino Red Rice Ale (12oz BTL)

Hitachino Red Rice Ale (12oz BTL)

$15.00

Orale Mexican Lager (16oz Can)

$11.00

Shochu

Akarui Nouson

Akarui Nouson

$62.00
Iichiko

Iichiko

$62.00
Hyaku

Hyaku

$76.00
Nankai

Nankai

$81.00
Nankai Gold

Nankai Gold

$184.00Out of stock

Kiroku Muroka

$81.00

N/A Bev

First Kiss (MOCKTAIL)

$12.00

Graveyard Whistle (MOCKTAIL)

$12.00

Hitachino Yuzu Ginger Non Ale

$12.00Out of stock
Suntory All Free (12oz CAN)

Suntory All Free (12oz CAN)

$8.00
Choya Ume Soda (12oz CAN)

Choya Ume Soda (12oz CAN)

$6.00
Choya Yuzu Soda (12oz CAN)

Choya Yuzu Soda (12oz CAN)

$6.00
Fentimans Curiosity Cola (12oz BTL)

Fentimans Curiosity Cola (12oz BTL)

$6.00
Abita Root Beer (12oz BTL)

Abita Root Beer (12oz BTL)

$6.00
Calpico (12oz CAN)

Calpico (12oz CAN)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fish & Bird is a unique Izakaya style restaurant and bar, specializing in modern Japanese cuisine. Chef Asuka Uchida is classically trained in Japanese and French cooking techniques. Her modern, sophisticated interpretations of traditional dishes are a reflection of the current trends in Japan. We source local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients, augmented with specialty items imported from Japan. We offer a highly curated selection of local and Japanese sake, beer, shochu, wine and spirits with a focus on small batch production. We live in extraordinary times and we fully understand that a lot of drastic and necessary changes are upon us. With that in mind we have created a special menu of items that can maintain quality in a take-out fashion for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Our normal menu available for dining-in only. Thank you, and enjoy!

Website

Location

2451 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

