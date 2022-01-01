Jasmine Thai (Porter Ranch) Porter Ranch

Restaurant info

Jasmine Thai is a great place to enjoy the taste of authentic Thai cuisine. Inside our kitchen, Jasmine Thai's chefs tour Thailand through the flavors of crispy duck rolls, filet mignon with garlic green beans, and spicy eggplant sauteed with chili and basil leaves. We also devote much of the menu to seafood, steaming mussels and grilling salmon. Come and experience the true taste of Thai today. Open every day 11 AM - 10 PM

Website