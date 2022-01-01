Jasmine Thai (Porter Ranch) imageView gallery

Jasmine Thai (Porter Ranch) Porter Ranch

1,082 Reviews

$$

19707 Rinaldi St

Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Order Again

Lunch Specials

L - Garlic

$12.50

L - Basil Leaf

$12.50

L - Broccoli

$12.50

L - Cashew Nut

$12.50

L - Ginger

$12.50

L - Sweet & Sour

$12.50

L - Baby Corn

$12.50

L - Snow Peas

$12.50

L - Panang

$12.50

L - Yellow Curry

$12.50

L - Red Curry

$12.50

L - Mixed Veggies

$12.50

L - Teriyaki

$12.50

L - Salmon Teriyaki

$14.95

L - Pad Thai

$12.50

L - Satay

$13.95

L - BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Lunch Combo

L Pad Thai / BBQ Chicken

$16.50

L Pad Thai / Satay

$16.50

L Chow Mein / BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Chow Mein & Satay

$16.50

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$9.95

Crispy Duck Rolls

$12.95

Fresh Rolls

$11.95

Satay

$13.95

Mee-Krob

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

Vegetable Tempura

$11.95

Golden Cups

$13.50

Crab Rangoon

$10.95

Fried Tofu

$9.95

Combination Platter

$16.50

Dumpling

$11.50

Thai Sticks

$14.50

Fried Wontons

$9.95

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Crispy Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Moo Manau

$12.95

Jerky

$13.95

Soup

Tom Yum Chicken

$9.50+

Tom Yum Shrimp

$10.50+

Tom Kha Chicken

$9.50+

Tom Kha Shrimp

$10.50+

Gulf of Siam

$21.35

Tom Kha Seafood

$21.35

Wonton Soup

$9.50+

Silver Noodle Soup

$9.50+

Tofu Soup

$9.50+

Vegetable Soup

$9.50+

Tom Yum

$9.50+

Tom Kha

$9.50+

Salad

Beef Salad

$14.95

House Salad

$14.95

Larb

$14.95

Naked Shrimp

$17.35

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Seafood Salad

$21.35

Squid Salad

$17.35

Veggie Yum

$13.95

Yum Woon Sen

$14.95

Yum Yai

$14.95

Entrees

Basil Leaf

$14.50

Garlic

$15.50

Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

$14.50

Sweet & Sour

$14.50

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Baby Corn

$14.50

Ginger

$14.50

Snow Peas

$14.50

Spicy Eggplant

$14.50

Prik King

$15.50

Cashew Nut

$14.50

Mongolian

$14.50

Mixed Vegetables

$14.50

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.50

Filet Mignon Garlic Green Beans

$25.50

Curry

Panang

$14.95

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Green Curry

$14.95

Red Curry

$14.95

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$17.95

Salmon Curry

$21.35

Fried Rice

Jasmine Fried Rice

$14.50

Crab Fried Rice

$17.50

Seafood Fried Rice

$21.35

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.50

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.50

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$21.35

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.50

Seafood Pad Thai

$21.35

Pad Woon Sen

$14.50

Pad See Ew

$14.50

Chicken Noodle

$14.50

Rad Nar

$14.50

Seafood Rad Nar

$21.35

Spicy Noodle

$14.50

Chow Mein

$14.50

Noodle Soup

$14.50

Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.35

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.50

Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.35

Tom Kah Noodle Soup

$14.50

Tom Kah Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.35

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Sole Fish

$21.35

Ginger Sole Fish

$21.35

Sole Delight

$21.35

Steamed Mussels

$18.50

Chili Sole Fish

$21.35

Steamed Fish

$19.35

Lime Chili Seafood

$21.35

Ocean Delight

$21.35

Sizzling Seafood

$21.35

Love Boat

$21.35

Shrimp Fire

$18.35

Spicy Catfish

$18.50

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.35

Lime Chili Fish

$19.35

Grill

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Crying Tiger

$15.95

Grilled Squid

$15.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried Banana Balls

$8.50

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.95

Banana A La Mode

$10.50

Rice

White Rice (S)

$3.00

White Rice (M)

$4.50

White Rice (L)

$6.00

Sticky RIce (S)

$4.00

Brown Rice (S)

$4.00

Brown Rice (M)

$5.50

Brown Rice (L)

$7.00

Sticky Rice (L)

$5.00

White Rice (S) TOGO

$3.00

White Rice (L) TOGO

$4.00

Brown Rice (S) TOGO

$4.00

Brown Rice (L) TOGO

$5.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.95

Soda

$4.50

Hot Coffee

$4.50

Sole' Mineral Water

$5.59

Sole' Sparkling Water

$5.59

Club Soda

Beer

Singha

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00+

Asahi

$6.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

New Castle

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

White Wine

Corkage Fee

$10.00

House Char - GL

$7.00

House Char - BTL

$25.00

Hess Shirttail Char - GL

$10.00

Hess Shirttail Char - BTL

$35.00

Sonoma Char - BTL

$49.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio - GL

$8.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio - BTL

$27.00

SeaGlass Pinot Grigio - BTL

$33.00

Giesen SBlanc - GL

$9.00

Giesen SBlanc - BTL

$29.00

St. Supery SBlanc - BTL

$51.00

Bex Riesling - GL

$9.00

Bex Riesling - BTL

$29.00

Mionetto Prosecco Sparkling

$11.00

Red Wine

Corkage Fee

$10.00

House Merlot - GL

$7.00

House Merlot - BTL

$25.00

Bogle Merlot - GL

$8.00

Bogle Merlot - BTL

$27.00

St Francis Merlot - BTL

$45.00

House Cabernet - GL

$7.00

House Cabernet - BTL

$25.00

Joel Gott Cabernet - GL

$11.00

Joel Gott Cabernet - BTL

$41.00

Hess Allomi Cabernet - BTL

$61.00

Angeline Pinot Noir - GL

$9.00

Angeline Pinot Noir - BTL

$29.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir - BTL

$49.00

Menage a Trois - GL

$9.00

Menage a Trois - BTL

$29.00

Sake

Small Hot Sake

$5.00

Large Hot Sake

$8.00

Shochikubai Junmai

$14.00

Shochikubai Nigori

$15.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$20.00

Kubota Dai Ginjo

$29.00

Plum Wine

Glass - Plum Wine

$7.00

Bottle - Plum Wine

$25.00

Sauces

Hot Sauce

Soy Sauce

Vinegar Chili

Chili Powder

Fish Sauce Chili

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Cucumber Salad

$1.00

noodles

Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

PadThai Noodles

$3.00

Flat Rice Noodles

$3.00

chowmin noodles

$3.00

Appetizers Thai Thai Thai

Egg Rolls 5pcs

$14.99

Chicken Potstickers

$13.25

Satay Chicken

$16.99

Thai Chicken Wings

$15.75

Fried Tofu

$11.99

Soup Thai Thai Thai

Tom Yum Large

$15.75

Tom Kha Large

$15.75

Noodles Thai Thai Thai

Pad Thai

$16.25

Pad See Ew

$16.25

Drunken Noodle

$16.25

Fried Rice Thai Thai Thai

Thai Fried Rice

$16.25

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.50

Spicy Fried Rice

$16.25

Curry Thai Thai Thai

Yellow Curry

$16.99

Green Curry

$16.99

Red Curry

$16.99

Panang Curry

$16.99

Massaman Curry

$16.99

Rice Thai Thai Thai

White Rice Large

$3.75

Brown Rice Large

$5.00

Appetizers Pad Thai Guy

Egg Rolls

$11.99

Chicken Satay

$16.99

Potstickers

$13.25

Papaya Salad

$15.75

Pad Thai Guy

Pad Thai

$16.25

Starters Fire Ass Thai

Spicy Thai Wings

$15.75

Chicken Satay

$16.99

Chicken Larb

$16.99

Papaya Salad

$15.75

Egg Rolls

$14.99

Fried Tofu

$11.99

Potstickers

$13.25

Soup Fire Ass Thai

Tom Yum Large

$15.75

Tom Kha Large

$15.75

Entrees Fire Ass Thai

Spicy Basil

$16.25

Spicy Eggplant

$16.25

Cashew Nut

$16.25

Ginger

$16.25

Garlic

$17.50

Noodles Fire Ass Thai

Pad Thai

$16.25

Pad See Ew

$16.25

Drunken Noodle

$16.25

Curry Fire Ass Thai

Yellow Curry

$16.99

Red Curry

$16.99

Green Curry

$16.99

Panang Curry

$16.99

Fried Rice Fire Ass Thai

Thai Fried Rice

$16.25

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.25

Rice Fire Ass Thai

White Rice Large

$3.75

Brown Rice Large

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jasmine Thai is a great place to enjoy the taste of authentic Thai cuisine. Inside our kitchen, Jasmine Thai's chefs tour Thailand through the flavors of crispy duck rolls, filet mignon with garlic green beans, and spicy eggplant sauteed with chili and basil leaves. We also devote much of the menu to seafood, steaming mussels and grilling salmon. Come and experience the true taste of Thai today. Open every day 11 AM - 10 PM

Website

Location

19707 Rinaldi St, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Directions

