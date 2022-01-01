Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cajun ni Kuya

review star

No reviews yet

10330 Reseda Blvd

Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Order Again

Starters

Pork Lumpiang Shanghai (15 pcs)

$9.99

15 Pieces

Shrimp Eggroll (6 pcs)

$9.99

6 Pieces

Crispy Pata

$24.99

1 Large Fried Pork Hock Please allow 15 minutes cook time.

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$10.99

1/2 lb. Deep Fried Pork Belly

Butterfly Shrimp (6 pcs)

$8.99

6 Pieces

Calamari

$8.99

Deep Fried Squid Rings

Chicken Tenders (3 pcs)

$6.99

3 Pieces

Fried Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 Pieces Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Oysters (12 pcs)

$10.99

Deep Fried Oysters

Raw Oysters

Sides

Onion Rings

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Regular Fries

$5.99

Cajun Fries

$6.99

Chicharon

$9.99

Crunchy Pork Rinds.

White Rice

$3.99

Steamed white rice.

Cajun Rice

$3.99

Seafood Boil

Peeled Shrimp

No Shell and Head. Ready to eat. Made to order.

Green Mussels

$13.99

Green mussels on the half shell. Each order is approximately 1lb. Made to order.

Clams

$13.99

With shell on. Each order approximately 1lb. Made to order.

Crawfish

Made to order.

Add On

Sausage

Corn (1 piece)

$1.50

1/2 cob.

Quail Eggs (5 pcs)

$1.99

5 pieces.

Potatoes (3 pcs)

$2.50

3 pieces.

Boiled Okra (5 pcs)

$2.99

5 pieces.

Boiled Eggplant (6 pcs)

$2.99

6 pieces cut eggplant.

White Rice

$3.99

Steamed white rice.

Extras

Gloves

$0.25

1 pair.

Extra Sauces/Dips

Choose from the following: Ranch, House Special Vinegar, Crispy Pata Sauce, Lechon Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce, Ketchup, Banana Ketchup

Bibs

$0.50

Clothing splash guards.

Liner

$1.00

Size: 18inx18in

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

12.5 oz

Coke

$2.99

Canned

Sprite

$2.99

Canned

Diet Coke

$2.99

Canned

Melon Juice

$5.99

Iced refreshing drink with shredded cantaloupe. 16 oz.

Sago at Gulaman

$5.99

Filipino drink made with jelly, tapioca pearls and brown sugar syrup. 16 oz.

Water

Coconut Juice

$5.99

Canned. 16.9 ounces.

Mango Juice

$5.99

16.9 ounces

Guyabano Juice

$5.99

16.9 ounces

Calamansi Juice

$5.99

16.9 ounces

Beer

Sapporo

$7.99

Bottled (Large)

Modelo

$4.99

Bottled

Corona

$4.99

Bottled

Kalinga Beer

$9.99

16 oz. Canned. Calamansi Pilsner

Calamansi Hard Seltzer

$9.99

160oz. Canned. Spiked sparkling water with a hint of calamansi. Gluten Free. No added sugar.

Ube Wan

$9.99

16 oz. Canned. Ube flavored beer.

Lychee Hard Seltzer

$9.99

Wine & More

Soju

$12.99

Flavors: Original, Grape, Peach, Yogurt

Moscato

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving seafood cajun boil with a Filipino twist.

Location

10330 Reseda Blvd, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

