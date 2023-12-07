Bearies Acai - Food Truck 10721 Lindley Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bearies Acai is an advocate of healthy living for all. With a focus on pure, high quality ingredients and exceptional taste, Bearies is inspired every day by those who choose to live an active and healthy lifestyle. We strive to provide the community with fresh, nutritious food from our energizing Acai bowls made with Acai straight from Brazil.
10721 Lindley Ave, Granada Hills, CA 91344
