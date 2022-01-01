Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Granada Hills restaurants you'll love

Go
Granada Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Granada Hills

Must-try Granada Hills restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Kabob Bros

16156 San Fernando Mission Blvd, Granada Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KB Fries$13.99
Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Cheddar, Baja Aioli
Beef Lule Wrap$13.99
Wraps include Parsley, Onions and Garlic Sauce, with a Side of House Fries
Beef Lule Plate$15.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
More about Kabob Bros
Pieology 8052 image

 

Pieology 8052

17943 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills

No reviews yet
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8052
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0263 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0263

18011 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0263
Robeks image

 

Robeks

16958 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, granada hills

No reviews yet
More about Robeks
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

18080 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills

Avg 4.3 (987 reviews)
More about Salata
Jamba image

 

Jamba

18145 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Granada Hills to explore

Granada Hills

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Granada Hills to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston