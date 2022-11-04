Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Junbi-Westwood

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10967 Weyburn Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Popular Items

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**
Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**
[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

POUCHES (CREAMY)

Cold Matcha Pouch

Cold Matcha Pouch

$32.00 Out of stock

NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared Description: Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy Serving Size: 1 Gallon

Cold Black Tea Pouch

Cold Black Tea Pouch

$32.00 Out of stock

NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: House blend Black tea + Fresh dairy Serving Size: 1 Gallon

POUCHES (REFRESHING)

Aloe Matcha Pouch

Aloe Matcha Pouch

$32.00 Out of stock

NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Our signature premium matcha + Aloe juice Serving Size: 1 Gallon

Strawberry Jasmine Pouch

Strawberry Jasmine Pouch

$32.00

NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Loose leaf Jasmine Tea + Real strawberries Serving Size: 1 Gallon

Straight Up Pouch

Straight Up Pouch

$32.00

NOTE: Junbi Pouches need 3 hours to be prepared. Description: Our signature premium matcha in its purest form. Serving Size: 1 Gallon

COLD MILKY MATCHA

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Cold Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

[NEW] Cold Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.25

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

COLD REFRESHING MATCHA

Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**

Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Cold Straight Up**

Cold Straight Up**

$4.25

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Cold Daily Ceremonial**

Cold Daily Ceremonial**

$5.25

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha**

$6.50

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca**

$5.50

Premium matcha & real strawberries

Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**

Cold Mango Matcha Fresca**

$5.50

Our signature premium matcha & real mangoes

BLENDED DRINKS

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Blended

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Blended

$6.25

Real pumpkin purée blended with spices & fresh vanilla cream

[NEW] Vanilla w/ Milk Blended

[NEW] Vanilla w/ Milk Blended

$6.00

Blended fresh vanilla cream

[NEW] Dirty Matcha Blended

[NEW] Dirty Matcha Blended

$6.25

Premium matcha blended with vanilla cream & a double shot of espresso

Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream

Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**

Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Coffee w/ Milk Blended**

Coffee w/ Milk Blended**

$6.00

Coffee pulled from our Junbi coffee beans blended w/ vanilla cream

HOT MATCHA

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Hot Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

[NEW] Hot Dirty Pumpkin Spice Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, real pumpkin purée, spices, fresh dairy, & a double espresso shot

Hot Straight Up**

Hot Straight Up**

$4.25

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Hot Ceremonial**

Hot Ceremonial**

$5.25

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Hot Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.25

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk**

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk**

$5.50

Real strawberries & our signature premium matcha

Hot Peach Lemonade Matcha**

Hot Peach Lemonade Matcha**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha**

Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha**

$6.50

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh Dairy

Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk**

Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk**

$5.50

Real mangoes & our signature premium matcha

Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

COLD MATCHA LATTES

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

[NEW] Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot

Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Matcha Latte**

Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Rose Water Matcha Latte**

Rose Water Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Strawberry Matcha Latte**

Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Dirty Matcha Latte**

Dirty Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

HOT MATCHA LATTES

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, real pumpkin purée, spices, & a double matcha shot

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Hot Matcha Latte**

Hot Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte**

Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$6.00

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte**

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

COLD MILKY CLASSICS

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Oolong tea, real lychee, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Oolong w/ Milk**

Cold Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

COLD REFRESHING CLASSICS

Cold Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

Cold Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

$5.50

Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Cold Strawberry Jasmine Tea**

Cold Strawberry Jasmine Tea**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine Tea & real strawberries

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

$6.00

Loose leaf Green tea, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit

HOT CLASSICS

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

House blend black tea, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**

Hot Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk**

Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Hot Jasmine w/ Milk**

Hot Jasmine w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**

Hot Green Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Hot Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

Hot Peach Lemonade Green Tea**

$5.50

Premium Green tea, real peaches, & real lemon juice

Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea**

$6.00

Loose leaf Green tea, real yuzu, & real dragonfruit

Hot Oolong w/ Milk**

Hot Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.25

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

COLD NON-CAFFEINATED

Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly

Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Cold Strawberry Milk**

Cold Strawberry Milk**

$5.25

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.25

Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**

Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

HOT NON-CAFFEINATED

Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

Hot Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly

Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.25

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Hot Strawberry Milk**

Hot Strawberry Milk**

$5.25

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.25

A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**

Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.25

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

COLD COFFEE

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte**

[NEW] Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

Cold Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Latte**

Cold Rose Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Cold Latte**

Cold Latte**

$5.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Cold Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

Cold Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy

Cold Americano**

Cold Americano**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi coffee beans

HOT COFFEE

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte**

[NEW] Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real pumpkin purée, spices, & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Latte**

Hot Rose Latte**

$6.00

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Hot Latte**

Hot Latte**

$5.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.75

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$5.75

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy

Hot Americano**

Hot Americano**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Espresso**

Hot Espresso**

$4.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

SOFT SERVE

Matcha Soft Serve**

Matcha Soft Serve**

$4.75 Out of stock

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha

Matcha Affogato**

Matcha Affogato**

$5.25 Out of stock

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and a matcha shot.

Espresso Affogato**

Espresso Affogato**

$5.25 Out of stock

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and an espresso shot.

Vanilla Soft Serve***

$4.75Out of stock

Made with fresh milk & vanilla.

Matcha Vanilla Swirl***

$4.75Out of stock

Premium matcha soft serve swirled with creamy vanilla.

RICE BALLS

The Flight**

The Flight**

$9.75 Out of stock

Can't decide? Try ALL three!

Salmon**

Salmon**

$3.50 Out of stock

Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed

Mentaiko**

Mentaiko**

$3.75 Out of stock

Japanese rice ball filled with cod roe all wrapped in seaweed.

Spam And Egg**

Spam And Egg**

$3.50 Out of stock

Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed

ADD-ONS (Al La Carte)

Almond Jelly (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Aloe (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Boba (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Chia Seeds (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Oat Milk (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

オーツミルク/오트 우유

Soy Milk (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Coconut Milk (Al La Carte)**
$0.50

$0.50

Red Bean (Al La Carte)**
$0.75

$0.75

ADD SHOTS (Al La Carte)

Xtra Shot of Premium Matcha**
$1.25

$1.25

Xtra Shot of Ceremonial**
$2.00

$2.00

Xtra Espresso Shot**
$0.75

$0.75

Merchandise**

Junbi Matcha Tin**

Junbi Matcha Tin**

$26.00 Out of stock

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! One matcha tin per is approximately 20 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 2, Save $2)**

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 2, Save $2)**

$50.00 Out of stock

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy!

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 3, Save $5)**

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 3, Save $5)**

$73.00 Out of stock

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy!

Electric Matcha Whisk**

Electric Matcha Whisk**

$18.00 Out of stock

Prepare Daringly™ and conveniently with the click of a button! The Electric Matcha Whisk is a fun and easy way to make matcha in a flash when you might not have the time or space to break out your entire set. Enjoy smooth, frothy matcha in just seconds no matter where you are! Battery-operated - 2 AA batteries - not included

Reiwa Matcha Tin**

Reiwa Matcha Tin**

$43.00 Out of stock

Reiwa by Junbi is our highest grade matcha, the tea of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, which can also be enjoyed daily for a more luxurious experience. The taste is creamier, sweeter, more umami, and smoother than the Daily Ceremonial. Reiwa is exclusively produced from the first harvest of the season from the softest and youngest buds of the tea plant, which are the sweetest and most delicate leaves from the entire year’s harvest. Enjoyed for centuries by Samurais and Monks as a source of mental clarity, Reiwa will whisk you away to a serene state of tranquility. Enrich your body with natural goodness to help you Prepare Daringly™ to walk your own path. Each tin contains enough matcha (30g) to make approximately 30 servings.

Matcha - Blueberry Packet**

Matcha - Blueberry Packet**

$28.00 Out of stock

Bright, earthy notes from our premium matcha paired with sweet, ripe blueberries make for a smooth, balanced tea that’s just perfect for matcha newbies and enthusiasts alike. Fuel your body with natural goodness & clean energy to Prepare Daringly™ for leading your own path. Approximately 18 servings.

Matcha - Raspberry Packet**

Matcha - Raspberry Packet**

$28.00 Out of stock

We paired our premium matcha with delicately sweet raspberries for a bright, delicious tea that's best described as sippable sunshine. Subtle tart berry undertones complemented by rich, earthy notes make a deliciously unique way to ignite your mind & body in preparation for the day.

Junbi Matcha Single Serving (box of 10)**

Junbi Matcha Single Serving (box of 10)**

$21.00

For the on-the-go boost without the jitters and crash. Enjoy a delicious cup of matcha on-the-go wherever life takes you. Inside each box contains 10 packs of stone ground matcha leaves straight from Japan.

Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Matcha Tin)**

Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Matcha Tin)**

$65.00 Out of stock

Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home. Included is a matcha whisk, bamboo scoop, traditional bowl, and Junbi matcha tin.

Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Reiwa Tin)**

Junbi Matcha Combo Kit (Includes Junbi Reiwa Tin)**

$80.00 Out of stock

Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home Included are a matcha whisk, whisk holder, bamboo scoop, traditional bowl, and an optional, Junbi Reiwa matcha tin. Tin contains 30g of matcha (approx 20 servings) Note: Color may vary from photo

Junbi Matcha Kit (without Junbi Matcha Tin)**

Junbi Matcha Kit (without Junbi Matcha Tin)**

$45.00 Out of stock

Bring the traditional tea ceremony to the comfort of your home. Included is a matcha whisk, bamboo scoop, and traditional bowl.

Junbi Boba**

Junbi Boba**

$12.00

For when you want to fulfill those boba cravings without needing to put real pants on. Junbi uncooked boba is simple to prepare from home, making it fun and easy to customize your own bubble tea. Hot or cold, refreshing or creamy, less sugar or none — it’s completely up to you! Instructions is included.

Camper Mug**

Camper Mug**

$18.00

Whether you’re cozying up with a warm drink or fueling up for a day on the trails with some green liquid courage (ahem, matcha!), this Camper Mug is a sturdy, aesthetic reminder that you have what it takes to Prepare Daringly to climb that mountain, test your boundaries, and reach those goals you’ve been dreaming of & working towards. **Product Info:** Capacity: 16 fluid ounces Material: Carbon steel Dimensions: 5.31"W x 3.63"H x 3.63"D BPA free, microwave safe Not dishwasher safe, recommend hand washing

Junbi Tumbler**

Junbi Tumbler**

$15.00

Take action and help us reduce waste by using our reusable acrylic tumbler. And did we mention that you'll get 20% off your drink when you bring it in-store? Size: 20oz

Junbi Sports Bottle**

Junbi Sports Bottle**

$18.00Out of stock

The Junbi Sports Bottle was made to be your favorite travel companion, from hiking or camping to just going to the gym or out & about. The Takeya-style lid easily opens with one hand and has water-tight seals that keep your drinking spout clean regardless of the environment you’re in.

Junbi Hoodie**

Junbi Hoodie**

$49.00Out of stock

Prepare Daringly™ and comfortably in this soft, slim fitted hoodie! Our lightweight hoodie is a great base layer for all your winter adventures, lounging around the cabin afterwards, or everything in between. We recommend sizing up if you prefer a roomier feel, or you can even size up & crop it right above the pocket for a fun, boxy fit!

Matcha Bowl (Chawan)**

Matcha Bowl (Chawan)**

$25.00

The official Junbi ceramic matcha bowl, also known as chawan in Japanese, has a wide-bottomed basin with high walls for plenty of room to whisk matcha without the accidental shower! You’ll notice grooves and ridges on the inside of the chawan, which helps the matcha powder from getting stuck to the bottom of the bowl, allowing more froth to form! Prepare and sip on your matcha straight from the bowl for a serene, meditative morning 🍵 Each bowl is handmade - color may slightly vary from the photo.

Matcha Ladle Only**

Matcha Ladle Only**

$8.00Out of stock

Our official Junbi bamboo tea ladle, also known as chashaku in Japanese, is crafted with a rounded tip to easily scoop matcha into your chawan (matcha bowl). Our ladle has a wider scoop, requiring only 1 scoop of matcha as compared to others, that would require 1.5-2 scoops. Pair this with our bamboo whisk for a clean, natural aesthetic! To clean, simply wipe off with a dry towel or soft cloth.

Regular Straw w/Pin**

Regular Straw w/Pin**

$5.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Boba Straw w/Pin**

Boba Straw w/Pin**

$6.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Combo Straw Set w/Pin**

Combo Straw Set w/Pin**

$10.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Women's Box Tee**

Women's Box Tee**

$29.00Out of stock

Your new favorite tee for any and every occasion! This comfortably soft piece was crafted with a flowy, boxy fit and paired with a fun “Fueled by Matcha” graphic to bring you the best adventure and everyday tee in one.

Men's Long Line Tee**

Men's Long Line Tee**

$28.00

Inspired by a number of different lifestyles, our Long Line Tee was made to be comfortable enough no matter where you are: from hiking or running, to working or even just lounging. This ultra soft tee features our Prepare Daringly™ tagline with a mountain range graphic as a reminder to be ready for all of life’s beautifully wild adventures.

Junbi Dad Hat**

Junbi Dad Hat**

$18.00Out of stock

Your classic dad hat just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional. Available in khaki.

Junbi Prepare Daringly T-Shirt**

Junbi Prepare Daringly T-Shirt**

$25.00Out of stock

Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

Junbi Tote Bag**

Junbi Tote Bag**

$25.00Out of stock

Perfect for the beach, office, or anything in between . Canvas tote with added zipper for security so you can adventure freely without worry.

Junbi Sticker Sheet**

Junbi Sticker Sheet**

$7.00Out of stock

Drawn by the incredibly talented Edlyn from our Marketing Team, these adorable stickers will surely brighten your mood wherever you place them! Perfect for your laptop, water bottle, notebook, or anywhere you’d like a source of joy 😁 Can you name all three drinks on the sheet? 🍵

Junbi "Round" Rainbow Sticker**

Junbi "Round" Rainbow Sticker**

$2.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Forest" Sticker**

Junbi "Forest" Sticker**

$2.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Prepare Daringly" Yellow Sticker**

Junbi "Prepare Daringly" Yellow Sticker**

$1.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Rainbow" Pin**

Junbi "Rainbow" Pin**

$2.00Out of stock

Pin Junbi to your tote, hat basically, well, anything!

Matcha Whisk Only**

Matcha Whisk Only**

$12.00

The official Junbi matcha whisk, or chasen in Japanese. Our bamboo whisk (and an optional, whisk holder) will help transform your matcha powder into a delicious cup of tea. Whisk quickly in a W- and M- shaped motion to bring out the earthy nuances of your matcha and create a topping of rich foam. Compared to competitive brands of 50 prongs, our bamboo whisk has 100 prongs. With more prongs, this will help add more frothiness and airiness to the matcha.

Junbi MIIR Tumbler**

Junbi MIIR Tumbler**

$35.00

Sleek, yet rugged. Designed to go where you go. The perfect everyday bottle to take matcha on your next big adventure. Features: -20 oz -Wide mouth to add ice and for easy clean up -Flip the bottle upside down and you have the opportunity to redeem a code to help fund projects focused on clean water, a healthy environment, and strong communities

Whisk Holder Only**

Whisk Holder Only**

$12.00Out of stock

Whisk holder for your favorite matcha whisk!

Junbi Green Enamel Mug**

Junbi Green Enamel Mug**

$15.00Out of stock

This mug isn’t for your ordinary tea drinker. When you drink matcha from our mug, you’re fueling yourself with all the health benefits that keep you energized for your day. Matcha is our kind of liquid courage because it prepares you to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards! Prepare Daringly™ for your day and your dreams with our Enamel Mug. Product Info: Capacity: 13 fluid ounces Weight: 0.9 lbs

Junbi Matcha Whisk w/ Whisk Holder**

Junbi Matcha Whisk w/ Whisk Holder**

$22.00

The official Junbi matcha whisk or chasen in Japanese. Our bamboo whisk will help transform your matcha powder into a delicious cup of tea. Whisk quickly in a W- or M-shaped motion to bring out the earthy nuances of your matcha and create a topping of rich foam. Compared to competitive brands of 50 prongs, our bamboo whisk has 100 prongs. With more prongs, this will help add more frothiness and airiness to the matcha.

Junbi "Combo" Sticker Pack**

Junbi "Combo" Sticker Pack**

$4.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Straw Tips**

Straw Tips**

$1.00

Soften the tip of your metal straw with our silicone straw tips!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Prepare Daringly

Website

Location

10967 Weyburn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Directions

Gallery
Junbi image
Banner pic
Junbi image
Junbi image

Map
