Knockout Melts
3412 Pennsylvania Ave
Dubuque, IA 52002-5134
Signature Melts
Bombshell
Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight. Click "Add to cart" to order as described.
Mississippi Queen
Our Best Seller! Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Hula Girl
Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Knockout
Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Southern Belle
Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Farmer's Daughter
So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Other Woman
Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Mama Mia
She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Queen of the Hamned
Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Plain Jane
Gooey layers of cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. The original grilled cheese! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Havana Hellcat
Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
The Babe (Turkey BLT)
Sliced turkey, crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes on a bed of gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with house made garlic aoili. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
The Hellfire
Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.
Mother Clucker
Tender shredded chicken topped with sweet thai chili sauce, and spinach, on pepper jack cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Pretty In Pork
Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
French Onion Melt
Vegan Special
Korean Bbq Pork Melt
Build Your Own
The Combo
Build Your Own Combo
Get creative! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side.
Bombshell Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight.
Mississippi Queen Combo
Our Best Seller! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping.
Hula Girl Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.
Knockout Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese.
Southern Belle Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight.
Farmer's Daughter Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing.
Other Woman Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like.
Mama Mia Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia!
Queen of the Hammed Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed!
Plain Jane Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Gooey layers of cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. The original grilled cheese!
Havana Hellcat Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese.
The Babe Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our delicious Turkey BLT. Tender turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on mozzarella cheese. Topped with garlic aioli.
Hellfire Combo
1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.
Pretty In Pork Combo
1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Mother Clucker Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tender shredded chicken topped with sweet thai chili sauce, and spinach, on pepper jack cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Vegan Special Combo
Korean Bbq Pork Melt Combo
Kids Meal
Sides
Dill Potato Salad
House made, chopped red potatoes, celery, green onions, and dill in a delicious mix of mayo & sour cream.
Macaroni Salad
House made, elbow macaroni, celery, onion, and green peppers in a mustard & mayo mix.
Side Tossed Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce mix topped with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Cheesy Hashbrowns
Hot and cheesy hashbrowns baked to perfection.
Chips
Mac N' Cheese
Shell noodles smothered in creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quart Of Today's Soup
Chicken Pesto Soup
Drinks
16 Oz Soda
Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.
24 Oz Soda
Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.
Juice Box
Vitamin Water
Peace Tea
Milk
Bottled Water
Monster
Can Of Soda
Kombucha
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Mac 'n Cheese
Jessie's Girl
Shell noodles with our house made cheddar cheese sauce. Simply delicious.
Sara Smile
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, spinach, chopped red onion and feta cheese. Sure to make you and Sara smile.
Brandy
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions. Brandy, you're a fine girl...
Cracklin' Rosie
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced ham, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapenos.
Maggie May
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, crispy bacon and spicy sriracha ranch.
Darling Nikki
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch and buffalo sauce.
Build Your Own Mac
Build Your Own Mac! Choose a protein, (or just noodles), and add up to 3 toppings.
Chorizo Chili Mac
Sauces
Sriracha Ranch 12 oz bottle
Sweet Tang! Our signature spicy sauce is traditionally paired with our best-selling Mississippi Queen, but goes well on just about anything. 12 ounce bottle.
Raspberry Chipotle 12 oz bottle
Sweet Heat! Our sweet yet spicy raspberry sauce is traditionally served on the Farmer's Daughter sandwich. 12 ounce bottle.
Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle
A creamy classic. This sauce found fame on The Babe sandwich - our Turkey BLT. 12 ounce bottle.
Jalapeno Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle
Add a little fire to your life with this amped upped version of our classic garlic aioli. Medium heat pairs well with any sandwich. 12 ounce bottle.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dubuque's original melt style sandwiches, house made soups, and salads. Try our best selling sandwich - The Mississippi Queen: layers of gooey cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, and bacon, with a side of our awesome spicy sriracha ranch.
3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque, IA 52002-5134