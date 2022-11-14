Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

Knockout Melts

3412 Pennsylvania Ave

Dubuque, IA 52002-5134

Popular Items

Mississippi Queen
Farmer's Daughter
Cheesy Hashbrowns

Signature Melts

These are tried and true creations that make us who we are. Not seeing your favorite? Create your own beauty!
Bombshell

Bombshell

$10.99

Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight. Click "Add to cart" to order as described.

Mississippi Queen

Mississippi Queen

$9.99

Our Best Seller! Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Hula Girl

Hula Girl

$9.99

Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Knockout

Knockout

$9.99

Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$8.99

Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Farmer's Daughter

Farmer's Daughter

$9.99

So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Other Woman

Other Woman

$7.99

Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Mama Mia

Mama Mia

$9.99

She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Queen of the Hamned

Queen of the Hamned

$9.99

Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$5.99

Gooey layers of cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. The original grilled cheese! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Havana Hellcat

Havana Hellcat

$9.99

Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

The Babe (Turkey BLT)

The Babe (Turkey BLT)

$9.99

Sliced turkey, crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes on a bed of gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with house made garlic aoili. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

The Hellfire

The Hellfire

$9.99

Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$9.99

Tender shredded chicken topped with sweet thai chili sauce, and spinach, on pepper jack cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Pretty In Pork

Pretty In Pork

$9.99

Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

French Onion Melt

$10.99

Vegan Special

$7.99

Korean Bbq Pork Melt

$9.99

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.99

Choose your bread, protein, cheese, and any toppings. Get creative!

The Combo

1/2 any sandwich, choice of house made side.

Build Your Own Combo

$9.99

Get creative! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side.

Bombshell Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight.

Mississippi Queen Combo

$9.99

Our Best Seller! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping.

Hula Girl Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

Knockout Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese.

Southern Belle Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight.

Farmer's Daughter Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing.

Other Woman Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like.

Mama Mia Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia!

Queen of the Hammed Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed!

Plain Jane Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Gooey layers of cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. The original grilled cheese!

Havana Hellcat Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese.

The Babe Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our delicious Turkey BLT. Tender turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on mozzarella cheese. Topped with garlic aioli.

Hellfire Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.

Pretty In Pork Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Mother Clucker Combo

$9.99

1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tender shredded chicken topped with sweet thai chili sauce, and spinach, on pepper jack cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.

Vegan Special Combo

$7.99

Korean Bbq Pork Melt Combo

$9.99

Snack Pack

The Snack Pack

$7.99

1/2 sandwich with chips & drink

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

1/2 grilled cheese OR mac 'n cheese, chips or applesauce, soda, water, or juice box.

Sides

Dill Potato Salad

Dill Potato Salad

$3.99

House made, chopped red potatoes, celery, green onions, and dill in a delicious mix of mayo & sour cream.

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

House made, elbow macaroni, celery, onion, and green peppers in a mustard & mayo mix.

Side Tossed Salad

Side Tossed Salad

$2.99

Fresh crisp lettuce mix topped with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Cheesy Hashbrowns

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$3.99

Hot and cheesy hashbrowns baked to perfection.

Chips

Chips

$1.50
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Shell noodles smothered in creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Quart Of Today's Soup

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Soup

$4.49

Drinks

16 Oz Soda

$1.99

Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.

24 Oz Soda

$2.49

Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.

Juice Box

$0.75

Vitamin Water

$1.99

Peace Tea

$1.99

Milk

$2.09

Bottled Water

$1.99

Monster

$2.99

Can Of Soda

$1.49

Kombucha

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Mac 'n Cheese

Jessie's Girl

Jessie's Girl

$3.99+

Shell noodles with our house made cheddar cheese sauce. Simply delicious.

Sara Smile

Sara Smile

$8.99

Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, spinach, chopped red onion and feta cheese. Sure to make you and Sara smile.

Brandy

Brandy

$9.99

Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions. Brandy, you're a fine girl...

Cracklin' Rosie

Cracklin' Rosie

$9.99

Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced ham, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapenos.

Maggie May

Maggie May

$9.99

Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, crispy bacon and spicy sriracha ranch.

Darling Nikki

Darling Nikki

$9.99

Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch and buffalo sauce.

Build Your Own Mac

$9.99

Build Your Own Mac! Choose a protein, (or just noodles), and add up to 3 toppings.

Chorizo Chili Mac

$9.99

Sauces

Sriracha Ranch 12 oz bottle

Sriracha Ranch 12 oz bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Sweet Tang! Our signature spicy sauce is traditionally paired with our best-selling Mississippi Queen, but goes well on just about anything. 12 ounce bottle.

Raspberry Chipotle 12 oz bottle

Raspberry Chipotle 12 oz bottle

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Heat! Our sweet yet spicy raspberry sauce is traditionally served on the Farmer's Daughter sandwich. 12 ounce bottle.

Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle

Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle

$5.99Out of stock

A creamy classic. This sauce found fame on The Babe sandwich - our Turkey BLT. 12 ounce bottle.

Jalapeno Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle

Jalapeno Garlic Aioli 12 oz bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Add a little fire to your life with this amped upped version of our classic garlic aioli. Medium heat pairs well with any sandwich. 12 ounce bottle.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dubuque's original melt style sandwiches, house made soups, and salads. Try our best selling sandwich - The Mississippi Queen: layers of gooey cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, and bacon, with a side of our awesome spicy sriracha ranch.

3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque, IA 52002-5134

