Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

The Palace Saloon Bar & Grill Dyersville

review star

No reviews yet

149 1st Ave E

Dyersville, IA 52040

Anniversary Specials

Pulled pork nachos

$9.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$7.00+

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$8.00+

Lunch buffet

$10.00+

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken Baskets

$12.00+

Broasted chicken buckets

$20.00+

Buffet

Anniversary buffet special

$10.00+

Buffet

$12.00

Kids buffet

$7.00

Soup & Salad Bar

$8.00

Take out

$1.00

Tax Exempt - buffet

$11.21+

Burger of the Month

Bloody Mary Burger

$13.00+

Breakfast burger

$13.00+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00+

BLT

$9.00+

Chicken sandwich

$11.00+

Classic cheeseburger

$11.00+

Green burger

$12.00+

Hamburger

$10.00+

Mushroom & swiss

$12.00+

Palace Burger

$13.00+

Patti Melt

$12.00+

Philly cheesesteak

$12.00+

Pork tenderloin

$12.00+

Pulled pork

$12.00+

Reuben

$12.00+

Smoked brisket

$13.00+

Catering

Pulled Pork

$175.00+

Kids menu

Kids cheeseburger & fries

$6.00

Kids hamburger & fries

$6.00

Kids chicken strips

$6.00

Kids grilled cheese & fries

$6.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sides

Tossed salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

Cottage cheese

$1.00

Soup

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Starters

Beer fries

$6.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Cheese curds

$9.00

Garbage basket

$15.00

Loaded fries

$12.00

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Onion rings

$9.00

Pub Pickles

$9.00

$1.00+

Gift Certificates

$10

$10.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$20

$20.00

Merchandise

Pint glass

$7.50

Palace T-shirt

$25.00

Palace Tank

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
149 1st Ave E, Dyersville, IA 52040

