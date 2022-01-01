Dubuque restaurants you'll love
Dubuque's top cuisines
Must-try Dubuque restaurants
More about Pete's Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Pete's Thai Kitchen
609 East 22nd Street, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Spring Roll
|$7.95
(Po Gai) Ground chicken, jicama, corn and vegetables wrapped in spring roll paper, tamarind chili sauce
|Crabmeat Rangoon
|$8.25
(Ka Thong Tong) Thai seasoned crab and cream cheese filled wontons, house dipping sauce
|Shrimp in a Blanket
|$7.95
Fried marinated shrimp in crisp spring roll wrappers, homemade sweet chili sauce
More about Barrel House
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
299 Main St, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Homemade Chips
|$2.00
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
|Barrel Burger
|$11.50
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
More about Backpocket
Backpocket
333 E 10th St., Dubuque
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$7.50
Chicken tinga, avocado, onion, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$7.50
Seasoned pork, pineapple salsa, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema.
|Wings
Our Korean Style Wings are smothered in your choice of our house made wing sauces.
More about L.May Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
L.May Eatery
1072 Main Street, Dubuque
|Popular items
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD (Gluten Free)
|$6.00
leafy greens ∙ cherry tomatoes ∙ radish ∙ toasted almond ∙ house made croutons ∙ roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette ∙ parmesan (Gluten Free)
|CRABBY SHRIMP (Gluten Free)
|$28.00
chef’s lighter twist on “oscar style” ∙ sauteéd crab & jumbo shrimp ∙ asparagus & shallots ∙ white wine lemon tarragon sauce ∙ lemony risotto 28
|SPICED SANGRIA
|$9.00
**Must be 21 or older to purchase**
sparkling lambrusco red wine, gin fresh OJ,
Ginger beer, ginger bitters $9
More about Birds. Food Truck
Birds. Food Truck
955 Washington st, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Birds. Salad
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Hilltop Greens, Local Apple, Cashew,
Pecorino, Honey Vinaigrette (served on the side).
|Mountain Dew
|$2.00
20oz Bottle
|Diet Pepsi
|$2.00
20oz Bottle
More about Oolong Asian Cuisine
SUSHI • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Oolong Asian Cuisine
145 W 11th St, Dubuque
|Popular items
|PAD THAI
|$13.25
Thai stir-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, fried shallots, roasted peanuts
|PHO
|$15.00
Vietnamese rice noodle soup entrée with housemade beef broth, sliced beef, beef meatballs, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeños, Thai basil
|THAI BASIL STIR-FRY
|$12.25
Choice of pork, chicken, beef or tofu
Thai basil, Thai chili, cabbage, bamboo shoots,scallions with a side of jasmine rice
More about Rock Salad
SALADS
Rock Salad
3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Gold Record Fruit Cup
|$5.00
Mixed fresh berries drizzled with caramel and topped with white vanilla chips.
|Strawberry Fields Forever
|$9.50
Organic Spring Greens and Spinach topped with Sliced Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, and Pickled Red Onion. (Grilled Chicken Optional for +$3) Suggested Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Afternoon Delight
|$12.50
Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Chickpeas, Creamy Hummus, and a Sprinkle of Parsley.
Suggested Dressing: Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
1298 Main Street, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Cup Meat Sauce
|$3.00
More about Bird's Chicken Shack
Bird's Chicken Shack
801 Rhomberg Rd, Dubuque