Dubuque restaurants you'll love

Go
Dubuque restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dubuque

Dubuque's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Dubuque restaurants

Pete's Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Pete's Thai Kitchen

609 East 22nd Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Spring Roll$7.95
(Po Gai) Ground chicken, jicama, corn and vegetables wrapped in spring roll paper, tamarind chili sauce
Crabmeat Rangoon$8.25
(Ka Thong Tong) Thai seasoned crab and cream cheese filled wontons, house dipping sauce
Shrimp in a Blanket$7.95
Fried marinated shrimp in crisp spring roll wrappers, homemade sweet chili sauce
More about Pete's Thai Kitchen
Barrel House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

299 Main St, Dubuque

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Homemade Chips$2.00
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
Barrel Burger$11.50
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
More about Barrel House
Backpocket image

 

Backpocket

333 E 10th St., Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$7.50
Chicken tinga, avocado, onion, cotija cheese and chipotle crema.
Carnitas Tacos$7.50
Seasoned pork, pineapple salsa, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema.
Wings
Our Korean Style Wings are smothered in your choice of our house made wing sauces.
More about Backpocket
L.May Eatery image

PIZZA • PASTA

L.May Eatery

1072 Main Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.6 (1778 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE HOUSE SALAD (Gluten Free)$6.00
leafy greens ∙ cherry tomatoes ∙ radish ∙ toasted almond ∙ house made croutons ∙ roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette ∙ parmesan (Gluten Free)
CRABBY SHRIMP (Gluten Free)$28.00
chef’s lighter twist on “oscar style” ∙ sauteéd crab & jumbo shrimp ∙ asparagus & shallots ∙ white wine lemon tarragon sauce ∙ lemony risotto 28
SPICED SANGRIA$9.00
**Must be 21 or older to purchase**
sparkling lambrusco red wine, gin fresh OJ,
Ginger beer, ginger bitters $9
More about L.May Eatery
Birds. Food Truck image

 

Birds. Food Truck

955 Washington st, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birds. Salad$10.00
Fried Chicken, Hilltop Greens, Local Apple, Cashew,
Pecorino, Honey Vinaigrette (served on the side).
Mountain Dew$2.00
20oz Bottle
Diet Pepsi$2.00
20oz Bottle
More about Birds. Food Truck
Oolong Asian Cuisine image

SUSHI • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Oolong Asian Cuisine

145 W 11th St, Dubuque

Avg 4.3 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PAD THAI$13.25
Thai stir-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, fried shallots, roasted peanuts
PHO$15.00
Vietnamese rice noodle soup entrée with housemade beef broth, sliced beef, beef meatballs, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeños, Thai basil
THAI BASIL STIR-FRY$12.25
Choice of pork, chicken, beef or tofu
Thai basil, Thai chili, cabbage, bamboo shoots,scallions with a side of jasmine rice
More about Oolong Asian Cuisine
Rock Salad image

SALADS

Rock Salad

3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gold Record Fruit Cup$5.00
Mixed fresh berries drizzled with caramel and topped with white vanilla chips.
Strawberry Fields Forever$9.50
Organic Spring Greens and Spinach topped with Sliced Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, and Pickled Red Onion. (Grilled Chicken Optional for +$3) Suggested Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
Afternoon Delight$12.50
Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Chickpeas, Creamy Hummus, and a Sprinkle of Parsley.
Suggested Dressing: Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Rock Salad
Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

1298 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Meat Sauce$3.00
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Bird's Chicken Shack

801 Rhomberg Rd, Dubuque

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bird's Chicken Shack

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dubuque

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Rangoon

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Dubuque to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston