Pete's Thai Kitchen
Inspired stir fry, curry, noodles, fried rice and more. Experience your own epic Thai food journey!
NOODLES
609 East 22nd Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
609 East 22nd Street
Dubuque IA
|Sunday
|10:29 am - 2:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Birds. Food Truck
Serious Chicken.
Barrel House
Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!
L.May Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Oolong Asian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!