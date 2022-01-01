Go
Pete's Thai Kitchen

Inspired stir fry, curry, noodles, fried rice and more. Experience your own epic Thai food journey!

NOODLES

609 East 22nd Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp in a Blanket$7.95
Fried marinated shrimp in crisp spring roll wrappers, homemade sweet chili sauce
Chicken Potstickers$5.00
Fried Chicken Spring Roll$7.95
(Po Gai) Ground chicken, jicama, corn and vegetables wrapped in spring roll paper, tamarind chili sauce
Crabmeat Rangoon$8.25
(Ka Thong Tong) Thai seasoned crab and cream cheese filled wontons, house dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp (5)$6.95
Happi Combo (Pick 2 Meats)$11.95
Chicken Satay$8.25
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers, fresh cucumber salad, Thai peanut sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

609 East 22nd Street

Dubuque IA

Sunday10:29 am - 2:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

