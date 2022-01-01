Go
Barrel House

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

299 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Barrel House Pretzels$13.00
Four Soft pretzel sticks brushed in garlic butter sauce and served with queso and homemade mustard.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
BB-Cali Avo Salad$10.99
Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing. Accompanied with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.
Steamed Broccoli$1.50
Fresh steamed broccoli
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.00
A southern twist to the standard fry.
Mr. Nacho$7.50
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Cali Avo Chicken Wrap$13.50
Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions wrapped in a spinach tortilla with your choice of dressing.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Diced grilled chicken with mixed cheddar jack cheese in 2 flour tortillas. Served with one side and a cookie.
Kids Burger$5.99
Our third pound burger with your choice of cheese and choice of one side. Also includes a cookie.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

299 Main St

Dubuque IA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

