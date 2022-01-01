Dockside Bar and Grille
We are a beautiful Marina, Bar and Grille located on the Mississippi River, North of Lock and Dam #11 in Dubuque Iowa. Right next to Mud Lake Camp Grounds. We offer courtesy docks and cabin rentals. Whether you come by boat or land you definitely want to check out our exceptional food and drinks either inside or outside on our huge deck that offers the most amazing views of the upper Mississippi River. Dine in and take out are available.
22500 Golf Lake Road
Location
22500 Golf Lake Road
Dubuque IA
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
PJ's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Birds. Food Truck
Serious Chicken.
Pete's Thai Kitchen
Inspired stir fry, curry, noodles, fried rice and more. Experience your own epic Thai food journey!
Louisburg Junction
Come on in and enjoy!