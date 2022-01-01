Go
Dockside Bar and Grille

We are a beautiful Marina, Bar and Grille located on the Mississippi River, North of Lock and Dam #11 in Dubuque Iowa. Right next to Mud Lake Camp Grounds. We offer courtesy docks and cabin rentals. Whether you come by boat or land you definitely want to check out our exceptional food and drinks either inside or outside on our huge deck that offers the most amazing views of the upper Mississippi River. Dine in and take out are available.

22500 Golf Lake Road

No reviews yet
Location

Dubuque IA

Sunday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

