Oolong Asian Cuisine 145 W 11th St

Popular Items

THAI BASIL STIR-FRY
PAD THAI
BAO

APPETIZERS

🍴SILVERWARE REQUESTED🥢

LOBSTER RANGOONS (4 pc)

LOBSTER RANGOONS (4 pc)

$8.25

Real lobster and imitation crab with a side of Thai sweet chili sauce

BAO

BAO

Choice of braised pork belly or mock duck. Steamed buns with cucumber, carrots, green onion and cilantro. Served with hoisin sauce.

HONG KONG STYLE CHA SHU BUN ( 1 pc )

$4.25

Ground pork, green onion, ginger, Garlic. Contains: Wheat, soy.

FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS(3pc)

FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS(3pc)

$4.25

Deep Fried vegetable spring rolls Served with a side of Thai sweet chili sauce

CURRY FRENCH FRIES

CURRY FRENCH FRIES

$11.25

Choice of red or green curry Family-sized french fries topped with green onions, crispy shallots, and curry sauce

DUMPLINGS

🍴SILVERWARE REQUESTED🥢

DUO DUMPLING (6 pc)

$9.25

2 kinds of dumplings. 3 of each kind. Pan Fried, Deep Fried or Steamed with side of dumpling sauce. No substitutions.

CHICKEN VEGETABLE DUMPLING (6 pc)

$7.25

Cabbage, chicken, green onion, ginger, egg white. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

KING OYSTER MUSHROOM & CHICKEN DUMPLING (6 pc)

$8.25Out of stock

King oyster mushroom, chicken, corn, ginger, egg white, garlic. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

SRIRACHA FLAVORED CHICKEN DUMPLING (6 pc)

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken, cabbage, onion, Sriracha sauce, garlic, green onion, egg white, ginger. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

SICHUAN SPICY CHICKEN DUMPLING (6 pc)

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken, Lotus root, green onion, green vie pepper oil and ginger. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

PORK VEGETABLE GYOZA DUMPLING (6 pc)

$7.25

Ground pork, cabbage, onion, green onion, ginger, egg white. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

PORK, LEEKS &SHRIMP DUMPLING (6 pc)

$8.25

Ground pork, leek, shrimp, ginger. Contains: Wheat, soy, shrimp. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

SCALLOP, SHRIMP &PORK DUMPLING (6 pc)

$8.25

Ground pork, scallop, shrimp, napa cabbage, egg white,green onion,ginger. Contains: Wheat, soy, egg, and shrimp. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

VEGETABLE DUMPLING (6 pc)

$7.25

Spinach, carrots, cabbage, corn, water chestnut, mushrooms, cilantro, ginger. Contains: Wheat and soy. Served with a side of dumpling sauce.

BEEF SOUP & DUMPLINGS (6 pc)

$11.25

8 oz beef stock, cilantro and scallions with 6 pieces dumplings of one kind.

ENTREES

🍴SILVERWARE REQUESTED🥢

PHO

PHO

$16.00

Vietnamese rice noodle soup entrée with housemade beef broth, sliced beef, beef meatballs, scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, jalapeños, Thai basil

MISO RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

$16.00

Japanese wheat noodle soup entrée with housemade chicken broth, braised pork belly, sweet corn, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, seaweed, scallions Add marinated soft-boiled egg* $1

VEGAN MISO RAMEN

VEGAN MISO RAMEN

$16.00

Choice with deep fried tofu or steamed broccoli Japanese wheat noodle soup entrée with vegetable broth, sweet corn, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, seaweed, scallions

TERIYAKI STIR FRY UDON

TERIYAKI STIR FRY UDON

$14.25

Thick Japanese wheat noodles with scallion, onion, shiitake mushrooms, carrots stir fried with traditional house-made teriyaki sauce. Vegetarian version

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$14.25

Thai stir-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, egg, scallions, fried shallots, roasted peanuts

THAI GREEN CURRY

THAI GREEN CURRY

$14.25

Green curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice

THAI RED CURRY

THAI RED CURRY

$14.25

Red curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice

THAI BASIL STIR-FRY

THAI BASIL STIR-FRY

$13.25

Choice of pork, chicken, beef or tofu Thai basil, Thai chili, cabbage, bamboo shoots,scallions with a side of jasmine rice

SIDES

🍴SILVERWARE REQUESTED🥢

CUP OF SOUP

$3.25

Chicken miso or beef broth

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$4.25

JASMINE RICE

$3.25

SIDE OF THAI CHILI PASTE

$0.50

YUM YUM SAUCE

$0.50

SRIRACHA SAUCE

$0.50

HOISIN SAUCE

$0.50
Squid Fish Sauce 60ml/btl

Squid Fish Sauce 60ml/btl

$1.00

DESSERTS

🍴SILVERWARE REQUESTED🥢

Pandan Coconut Rice Pudding

$6.25

Pandan leaf, coconut milk, Jasmine rice, Sugar, Raisins. Vegan & gluten free

BEVERAGES

HOT PEACH OOLONG TEA

HOT PEACH OOLONG TEA

$3.00
HOT BLACK TEA

HOT BLACK TEA

$3.00

HOT DECAF BLACK TEA

$3.00

HOT JASMINE TEA

$3.00
THAI ICED LIME TEA

THAI ICED LIME TEA

$5.00

Thai-style lemonade

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$5.00
ICED MILK TEA (HOMEMADE)

ICED MILK TEA (HOMEMADE)

$5.00

COKE (CAN)

$2.00

SPRITE (CAN)

$2.00

DIET COKE (CAN)

$2.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA (BOTTLE)

$3.00

THAI MILK TEA (Can)

$5.00

BEER

Required ID when you pick up.

LUCKY BUDDHA

$5.00

Lager / China / 4.8% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

SINGHA

$5.00

Lager / Thailand / 5% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$5.00

Lager / Japan / 5.5% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

BELL’S BREWERY TWO HEARTED ALE

$5.00

IPA / USA / 7% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

HEINEKEN

$5.00

Lager / Holland / 5% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

GUINNESS

$5.00

Dark / IRELAND / 4.2% ABV

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

Lager / USA / 4.2% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

TSINGTAO

$5.00Out of stock

Lager / China / 5% ABV Photo ID required when pick up.

WINE

Required ID when you pick up.

HOGUE RIESLING (BOTTLE)

$25.00

Charles Smith / Washington Photo ID required when pick up.

CHARDONNAY (BOTTLE)

$21.00

Coastal Estates / California Photo ID required when pick up.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON (BOTTLE)

$21.00

Coastal Estates / California Photo ID required when pick up.

SAKE

Required ID when you pick up.

MOONESTONE SAKE (BOTTLE)

$25.00

Photo ID required when pick up.

SHO CHIKU BAI - Hot Sake (BOTTLE)

$35.00

Photo ID required when pick up.

NIGORI UNFILTERED SAKE (BOTTLE)

$16.00

Photo ID required when pick up.

HANA PINEAPPLE SAKE (BOTTLE)

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
