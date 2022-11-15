The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come have a 1920's cocktail on our penny top bar while enjoying traditional favorites with fun twists.
Location
342 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
No Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurant