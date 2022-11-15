Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

342 Main Street

Dubuque, IA 52001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Baked Cheese

$10.00

Buffalo Dip

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$13.00

Main St Trio

$15.00

Quesadillas

$14.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Tenderloin Bites

$16.00

Garden Greens

Apple Feta Salad

$14.00

Blueberry Goat Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chipotle Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Full House Salad

$11.00

Between Bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$14.00

Salmon BLTA

$15.00

Pattied Up

Bank Burger

$14.00

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Beast Burger

$16.00

Plain Jane

$12.00

Vault Buster Burger

$15.00

Wagyu Sliders

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

The Main Course

12oz Ribeye

$32.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Filet & Shrimp

$42.00

Lemon Herb Chicken

$24.00

Flour & Water

Chicken Florentine Pasta

$24.00

Cajun Pasta

$26.00

Vodka Chicken Penne

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

From the Sea

Baked Cod

$22.00

Fish N Chips

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

Street Corn Shrimp

$24.00

Just for Kids

Happy Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.00

Kids Mac n Chz

$6.00

Kids Plain Jane w/Chz

$6.00

Dessert

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$7.00Out of stock

PB Cup Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cake

$8.00

Apple Tart With Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

$9.00

Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Tart

$6.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Menu Count

Menu Count

Food Specials

Tenderloin Medallions

$34.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.25

Lunch Menu

1/2 French Dip

$11.00

1/2 Reuben

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lunch Apple Feta & Soup

$14.00

Lunch Blueberry & Soup

$14.00

Lunch Buffalo Chicken & Soup

$14.00

Lunch Chipotle Chicken & Soup

$14.00

Lunch Plain Jane

$12.00

Lunch Quesadilla

$11.00

Soup & Salad

$11.00

1/2 BLTA

$11.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel one

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

UV Blue

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL Flavored Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Meyers

$9.00

Tequila

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Especial

$8.00

DBL Patron Coffee

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$11.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Kesslers

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rail Bourbon

$5.00

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball PB

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.00

DBL Canadian Club

$9.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Kesslers

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Rail Bourbon

$8.00

DBL Rail Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glen Livet

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.00

DBL Glenlivet

$12.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Banana Liquer

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Chambord

$6.00

Kamora

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Cherry Doctor

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Sour apple

$5.00

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream

$6.00

Vault Cocktails

Bon Bon

$9.00

EDECR Runner

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gin Rickey

$9.00

Lavender Bee's Knees

$9.00

Mary Pickford

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Southside Fizz

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Ward 8

$9.00

Maple Bourbon M.O.M

$11.00

Bourbon Pumpkin D.O.M

$11.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Draft Beer

16oz Mich Ultra

$5.00

23oz Mich Ultra

$7.00

16oz Easy Eddy

$6.00

23oz Easy Eddy

$8.00

16oz Kona Wave

$6.00

23oz Kona Wave

$8.00

16oz Psuedo Sue

$8.00

23oz Psuedo Sue

$10.00

16oz Bikini Bottom

$5.00

23oz Bikini Bottom

$6.50

16oz Forage Nut Brown Ale

$8.00

23oz Forage Nut Brown Ale

$10.00

16 oz Dimensional Hefeweizen

$8.00

23 oz Dimensional Hefeweizen

$10.00

No make

16oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16oz Kona Big Wave

$6.00

16oz Pseudo Sue

$8.00

16oz Big Grove Easy Eddie

$7.00

16oz Mango Cart

$7.00

16oz Tip the Cow

$7.00

22oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

22oz Kona Big Wave

$8.00

22oz Pseudo Sue

$10.00

22oz Big Grove Easy Eddie

$9.00

22oz Mango Cart

$9.00

22oz Tip the Cow

$9.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budwieser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Bud Select 55

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Exile Ruthie N/A

$4.00

Specialty Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Cherry Blonde Bomb

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Exile Ruthie

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

Press

$4.00

Ruthie N\A

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Toppling Goliath Seasonal

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Laguinitas N/a

$4.50

Vanilla Porter

$5.50

Glass Red Wines

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.00

Chateau Sourverain Merlot

$8.00

Decoy Cabernet

$8.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$8.00

Three Thieves Cabernet

$8.00

Apothic Red

$10.00

GLS Leese Fitch Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Chateau Souveraion Merlot

$7.00

GLS Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel

$12.00

GLS Angelino Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS 7 Deadly Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Canyon Road Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Canyon Road Merlot

$6.00

BTL Three Thieves Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Chateau Souveraion Merlot

$24.00

BTL Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel

$40.00

BTL Angelino Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL 7 Deadly Red Blend

$36.00

BTL House Cabernet

$20.00

BTL House Merlot

$20.00

GLS Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Hogue Reisling

$9.00

GLS Yes Way Rose

$8.00

GLS Risata Moscato d'Asti

$8.00

GLS Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS La Marcia Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Segura Viudas Brut champagne

$6.00

GLS Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Seven Daughters Moscato

$7.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Hogue Reisling

$30.00

BTL Yes Way Rose

$28.00

BTL Risata Moscato d'Asti

$28.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$20.00

BTL La Marcia Prosecco

$6.00

BTL Segura Viudas Brut champagne

$20.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Seven Daughters Moscato

$24.00

Glass White Wines

Hougue Riesling

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House White Zin

$6.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$7.00

Primo Amore Moscato

$7.00

Risata Moscato d' Asti

$8.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Yes Way Rose

$8.00

Bottle Red Wines

BTL House Merlot

$20.00

BTL Chateau Souveraion Merlot

$24.00

BTL Three Thieves Cabernet

$28.00

BTL House Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Decoy Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$36.00

Bottle White Wines

BTL House Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Segura Viudas Brut champagne

$20.00

BTL La Marcia Prosecco

$6.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$20.00

BTL Risata Moscato d'Asti

$28.00

BTL Yes Way Rose

$28.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Primo Amore Moscato

$27.00

BTL Hougue Riesling

$27.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot

$40.00

BTL Torresella Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Mer Soieil Chardonnay

$26.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sides

Sides

Ranch

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come have a 1920's cocktail on our penny top bar while enjoying traditional favorites with fun twists.

Website

Location

342 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Backpocket Dubuque
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St. Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
L. May Eatery
orange star4.6 • 1,778
1072 Main Street Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St
orange star4.3 • 171
145 W 11th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1298 Main Street Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Dubuque
orange star4.0 • 224
299 Main St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dubuque

L. May Eatery
orange star4.6 • 1,778
1072 Main Street Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Pete's Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 549
609 East 22nd Street Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Dubuque
orange star4.0 • 224
299 Main St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St
orange star4.3 • 171
145 W 11th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Rock Salad
orange star5.0 • 4
3412 Pennsylvania Ave Dubuque, IA 52002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dubuque
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston