Iowa City restaurants you'll love

Iowa City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Iowa City

Iowa City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Iowa City restaurants

Estela's Fresh Mex image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Chips$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
The Hawk Box$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza image

PIZZA

Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza

1308 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Maggie's Farm Salad - Small$12.00
Mixed greens, red bell peppers, tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, lemon vinaigrette
The Mark$17.00
Pesto, tomato, sausage, mozzarella
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Wood-fire roasted finish with EVOO
More about Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
Joseph’s Steakhouse image

 

Joseph’s Steakhouse

212 S Clinton St, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Panko Mac & Cheese$12.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Joseph's Burger$22.00
Iowa C.A.B., Swiss, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, hand-cut fries, BBQ sauce
Mac & Cheese Bacon$15.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, bacon
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Poke$14.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
Abura Ramen$9.00
Brothless Ramen, 6 minute egg, scallions, corn, mustard greens, house pickles, bamboo shoots
Salmon Poke$14.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
St. Burch Tavern image

SEAFOOD

St. Burch Tavern

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regina Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
Buffalo Burrito$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
Regina Atlas Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Oven baked, three cheese blend (fontina, raclette, white cheddar)
More about St. Burch Tavern
Banner pic

 

Graze Gourmet ToGo

345 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 3.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extravaganza for 2$32.00
6 World Famous Chicken Lips
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Green Beans
12 Chicken Lips$36.00
Our World Famous Chicken Lips are made from Voluptuous chicken breast tenders. They are breaded with flour and buttermilk and fried. Then they are tossed in our Hot Lip Sauce and served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing....
Lips Rule
Mac & Chz - Small$7.00
Feeds 1-2 People
More about Graze Gourmet ToGo
La Regia Taqueria image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ASADA (STEAK)$2.50
CHUCK STEAK DICED AND SEASONED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
SUPREME BURRITO$8.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)$2.50
PORK DICED AND MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos image

 

Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion, lime and crema!
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
More about Perez Family Tacos
Soseki Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Roll$7.00
6pcs. Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion and onions with sesame seeds. Gluten free.
Beef Gyoza$6.00
4 pcs. Pan fried dumplings (pot stickers) filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, carrot. With house special soy sauce on the side
California Roll$7.00
6pcs. Cucumber, avocado, crabstick and masago. With sesame.
More about Soseki Cafe
BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BlackStone Salad$7.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
Old Faithful$13.95
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger.
Four Chicken Fingers$13.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
More about BlackStone
Milio's image

 

Milio's

1621 S First Avenue, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrims Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image

PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
z'alfredo$6.19
fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
z'marinara$6.19
hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
side of bread$0.89
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
Formosa Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Dreaming$8.00
cali roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo +eel sauce (8-9 pieces)
Las Vegas$12.00
crab meat, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura flakes (9 pieces)
Edamame$3.00
chilled soybeans + sea salt
More about Formosa Sushi
Banner pic

RAMEN

Hoja

201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A2 Spring roll$4.99
越南春捲
Katsu Don$12.50
Deep-fried breaded pork stewed with Japanese sauce over steamed rice with an easy egg on top 猪排盖饭
R21 Taiwan ground pork
台式肉燥饭
More about Hoja
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fatty Beef Brisket$14.99
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
The Supreme$12.99
Pork, chicken and brisket simmered in Jimmy Jack's Original Barbecue sauce.
Pulled Pork$12.99
Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.
More about Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
More about Bluebird Diner
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante image

PIZZA

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata$12.00
Bibb Salad$7.50
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
More about Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
Pullman Diner image

GRILL

Pullman Diner

17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Holiday Treat Box$50.00
2021 Holiday Treat Boxes filled with over three dozen treats!
Available for pre-order, special arrangements can be made, call us at 319-338-1808
Box contains Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies, Pfeffernusse, Botanical Gin Macarons, Tahini Millionaire Bars, Peanut Butter Brownies, Oreo Truffles, Spiced Walnut Pralines
**allergens include gluten. almonds, walnut, peanut**
More about Pullman Diner
Roxxy Iowa City image

 

Roxxy Iowa City

127 East College Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roxxy Iowa City
Restaurant banner

 

Donnelly's Pub - IC

110 E. College St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$13.50
Bacon, Cheddar, & Pub Sauce
Pretzel Bites$9.50
Served with Cheese Sauce
Pub Pretzel$10.00
Served with Cheese Sauce
More about Donnelly's Pub - IC
Restaurant banner

 

Spare Me

404 East College St, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Spare Me
Coach's Corner Sports Pub image

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Big Grove Brewery image

 

Big Grove Brewery

1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pre-Order Pizza
Cheese • three stripes of classic red sauce and authentic brick cheese
Pepperoni • zesty pepperoni piled onto classic red sauce with authentic brick cheese
Sausage & Mushroom • housemade Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, classic red sauce, authentic brick cheese
Veggie Supreme • mushrooms, peppers, black olives, red onion, red sauce, brick cheese
Sicilian Detroiter • red sauce, pepperoni, pepperoncini, brick cheese
The Greek • red Sauce, olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, feta cheese
All the Meats • red sauce and brick cheese with pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam, ham
Pre-Order Pizza
Cheese • three stripes of classic red sauce and authentic brick cheese
Pepperoni • zesty pepperoni piled onto classic red sauce with authentic brick cheese
Sausage & Mushroom • housemade Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, classic red sauce, authentic brick cheese
Veggie Supreme • mushrooms, peppers, black olives, red onion, red sauce, brick cheese
Sicilian Detroiter • red sauce, pepperoni, pepperoncini, brick cheese
The Greek • red sauce, olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, feta cheese
All the Meats • red sauce and brick cheese with pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam, ham
Pre-Order Pizza
Cheese • three stripes of classic red sauce and authentic brick cheese
Pepperoni • zesty pepperoni piled onto classic red sauce with authentic brick cheese
Sausage & Mushroom • housemade Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, classic red sauce, authentic brick cheese
Veggie Supreme • mushrooms, peppers, black olives, red onion, red sauce, brick cheese
Sicilian Detroiter • red sauce, pepperoni, pepperoncini, brick cheese
The Greek • red Sauce, olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, feta cheese
All the Meats • red sauce and brick cheese with pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam, ham
More about Big Grove Brewery
Goosetown Cafe image

 

Goosetown Cafe

203 North Linn Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soda Water
More about Goosetown Cafe
The Stuffed Olive Iowa City image

 

The Stuffed Olive Iowa City

121 East College Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Stuffed Olive Iowa City
Gabes Oasis image

 

Gabes Oasis

330 East Washington Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gabes Oasis
Restaurant banner

 

Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City

525 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City
Restaurant banner

 

DC's Iowa City

124 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about DC's Iowa City
Restaurant banner

 

Marco’s Grilled Cheese

121 N. Linn St, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Marco’s Grilled Cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Marco's Island

121 N. Linn St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Marco's Island

