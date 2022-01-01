Iowa City restaurants you'll love
Iowa City's top cuisines
Must-try Iowa City restaurants
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Tortilla Chips
|$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
|The Hawk Box
|$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
PIZZA
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
1308 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Maggie's Farm Salad - Small
|$12.00
Mixed greens, red bell peppers, tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios, lemon vinaigrette
|The Mark
|$17.00
Pesto, tomato, sausage, mozzarella
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Wood-fire roasted finish with EVOO
Joseph’s Steakhouse
212 S Clinton St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Toasted Panko Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
|Joseph's Burger
|$22.00
Iowa C.A.B., Swiss, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, hand-cut fries, BBQ sauce
|Mac & Cheese Bacon
|$15.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, bacon
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Tuna Poke
|$14.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
|Abura Ramen
|$9.00
Brothless Ramen, 6 minute egg, scallions, corn, mustard greens, house pickles, bamboo shoots
|Salmon Poke
|$14.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
SEAFOOD
St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Regina Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
|Buffalo Burrito
|$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
|Regina Atlas Mac n' Cheese
|$6.00
Oven baked, three cheese blend (fontina, raclette, white cheddar)
Graze Gourmet ToGo
345 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Extravaganza for 2
|$32.00
6 World Famous Chicken Lips
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Green Beans
|12 Chicken Lips
|$36.00
Our World Famous Chicken Lips are made from Voluptuous chicken breast tenders. They are breaded with flour and buttermilk and fried. Then they are tossed in our Hot Lip Sauce and served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing....
Lips Rule
|Mac & Chz - Small
|$7.00
Feeds 1-2 People
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
|Popular items
|ASADA (STEAK)
|$2.50
CHUCK STEAK DICED AND SEASONED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
|SUPREME BURRITO
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
|AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)
|$2.50
PORK DICED AND MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Served with shredded cheese and lettuce!
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion, lime and crema!
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$7.00
6pcs. Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion and onions with sesame seeds. Gluten free.
|Beef Gyoza
|$6.00
4 pcs. Pan fried dumplings (pot stickers) filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, carrot. With house special soy sauce on the side
|California Roll
|$7.00
6pcs. Cucumber, avocado, crabstick and masago. With sesame.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Popular items
|BlackStone Salad
|$7.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
|Old Faithful
|$13.95
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger.
|Four Chicken Fingers
|$13.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
Milio's
1621 S First Avenue, Iowa City
|Popular items
|#9 Italian Club
|$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
|#4 Pilgrims Pride
|$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
|#16 Chicken Bacon Club
|$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
PASTA • NOODLES
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|z'alfredo
|$6.19
fettuccine noodles smothered with our creamy alfredo sauce, sprinkled with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
|z'marinara
|$6.19
hearty penne pasta smothered in homemade marinara dressed with romano cheese and fresh italian parsley
|side of bread
|$0.89
add a piece of fresh ciabatta bread!
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Cali Dreaming
|$8.00
cali roll tempura fried topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo +eel sauce (8-9 pieces)
|Las Vegas
|$12.00
crab meat, cream cheese, sweet potato tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura flakes (9 pieces)
|Edamame
|$3.00
chilled soybeans + sea salt
RAMEN
Hoja
201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City
|Popular items
|A2 Spring roll
|$4.99
越南春捲
|Katsu Don
|$12.50
Deep-fried breaded pork stewed with Japanese sauce over steamed rice with an easy egg on top 猪排盖饭
|R21 Taiwan ground pork
台式肉燥饭
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Fatty Beef Brisket
|$14.99
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
|The Supreme
|$12.99
Pork, chicken and brisket simmered in Jimmy Jack's Original Barbecue sauce.
|Pulled Pork
|$12.99
Smoked for 12 hours and hand pulled for great flavor, you'll love pigging out with our pulled pork.
Bluebird Diner
330 E Market St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
|Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
PIZZA
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$12.00
|Bibb Salad
|$7.50
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
GRILL
Pullman Diner
17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Holiday Treat Box
|$50.00
2021 Holiday Treat Boxes filled with over three dozen treats!
Available for pre-order, special arrangements can be made, call us at 319-338-1808
Box contains Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies, Pfeffernusse, Botanical Gin Macarons, Tahini Millionaire Bars, Peanut Butter Brownies, Oreo Truffles, Spiced Walnut Pralines
**allergens include gluten. almonds, walnut, peanut**
Donnelly's Pub - IC
110 E. College St., Iowa City
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$13.50
Bacon, Cheddar, & Pub Sauce
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.50
Served with Cheese Sauce
|Pub Pretzel
|$10.00
Served with Cheese Sauce
Big Grove Brewery
1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City
|Popular items
|Pre-Order Pizza
Cheese • three stripes of classic red sauce and authentic brick cheese
Pepperoni • zesty pepperoni piled onto classic red sauce with authentic brick cheese
Sausage & Mushroom • housemade Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, classic red sauce, authentic brick cheese
Veggie Supreme • mushrooms, peppers, black olives, red onion, red sauce, brick cheese
Sicilian Detroiter • red sauce, pepperoni, pepperoncini, brick cheese
The Greek • red Sauce, olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, feta cheese
All the Meats • red sauce and brick cheese with pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam, ham
