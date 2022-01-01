Go
Toast

Goosetown Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

203 North Linn Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Doughnuts$8.00
Drop doughnuts, black pepper crème anglaise
Lox$18.00
salmon, burnt-onion sour cream, soft boiled egg, caper relish, crouton
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Eggs benedict, house English muffin, ham, greens
Sirloin$34.00
Grilled RCR ribeye, leek hearts, shallot-lemon butter, fried shallots
Chocolate Torte$10.00
Broiled chocolate torte, whipped cream, orange
Olives$8.00
Citrus marinated castelvetrano olives
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
house English muffin, sage-ginger sausage, poached egg, spicy mayo, cheese, fries
Burger$16.00
Burger, brioche bun, aioli, cheddar pickled onion, fries
Pork Shoulder$18.00
salsa verde, lentils, crème fraîche
Roasted Carrots$15.00
Roasted carrots, burnt-onion yogurt, chermoula
See full menu

Location

203 North Linn Street

Iowa City IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bluebird Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Midwestern
Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

No reviews yet

Come be a noodler with us!

Joseph’s Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Highly acclaimed for top quality steak and seafood, outstanding service and an extensive wine list, Joseph’s has set the standard for fine dining in Iowa City since 2005.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston