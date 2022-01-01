Go
Bluebird Diner

Come in and enjoy our Midwestern
Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!

330 E Market St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Veggie Omelet$12.00
Fresh mixed veggies & sharp cheddar. Fully approved for herbivores, carnivores & omnivores.
Coffee / Tea$3.00
Krakatoa Omelet$12.00
Pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro-lime cream cheese & molten pepperjack. A seismic shockwave of an omelet!
French Toast$7.00
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
2 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes$5.00
Eggs Benedict$12.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Thee Pick Three$12.00
Build your own omelet. Choose wisely.
3 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

330 E Market St

Iowa City IA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

