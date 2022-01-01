Iowa City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Iowa City
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Joseph’s Steakhouse
212 S Clinton St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$32.00
half roasted chicken, house-made fettuccine, wild mushrooms, foie butter
|Joseph's Burger
|$22.00
Iowa C.A.B., Swiss, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, hand-cut fries, BBQ sauce
|Mac & Cheese Bacon
|$15.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, bacon
SEAFOOD
St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Regina Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
|Buffalo Burrito
|$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
|Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Maine-style lobster, dijonnaise, celery, shallot, herbs, New England split top bun, served with chips
Graze Gourmet ToGo
345 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Extravaganza for 2
|$32.00
6 World Famous Chicken Lips
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Green Beans
|12 Chicken Lips
|$36.00
Our World Famous Chicken Lips are made from Voluptuous chicken breast tenders. They are breaded with flour and buttermilk and fried. Then they are tossed in our Hot Lip Sauce and served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing....
Lips Rule
|Mac & Chz - Small
|$7.00
Feeds 1-2 People
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Popular items
|BlackStone Salad
|$7.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
|Old Faithful
|$13.95
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger.
|Four Chicken Fingers
|$13.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
Bluebird Diner
330 E Market St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
|Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.