Iowa City American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Iowa City

Joseph’s Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Joseph’s Steakhouse

212 S Clinton St, Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$32.00
half roasted chicken, house-made fettuccine, wild mushrooms, foie butter
Joseph's Burger$22.00
Iowa C.A.B., Swiss, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, hand-cut fries, BBQ sauce
Mac & Cheese Bacon$15.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, bacon
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
St. Burch Tavern image

SEAFOOD

St. Burch Tavern

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regina Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod, remoulade, lemon, served with fries
Buffalo Burrito$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
Lobster Roll$19.00
Maine-style lobster, dijonnaise, celery, shallot, herbs, New England split top bun, served with chips
More about St. Burch Tavern
Banner pic

 

Graze Gourmet ToGo

345 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 3.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extravaganza for 2$32.00
6 World Famous Chicken Lips
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Green Beans
12 Chicken Lips$36.00
Our World Famous Chicken Lips are made from Voluptuous chicken breast tenders. They are breaded with flour and buttermilk and fried. Then they are tossed in our Hot Lip Sauce and served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing....
Lips Rule
Mac & Chz - Small$7.00
Feeds 1-2 People
More about Graze Gourmet ToGo
BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BlackStone Salad$7.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
Old Faithful$13.95
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger.
Four Chicken Fingers$13.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
More about BlackStone
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
More about Bluebird Diner

