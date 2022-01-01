Mac and cheese in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac & Cheese Bacon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Joseph’s Steakhouse

212 S Clinton St, Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bacon$15.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, bacon
Toasted Panko Mac & Cheese$12.00
shell pasta, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
St. Burch Tavern image

SEAFOOD

St. Burch Tavern

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regina Atlas Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Oven baked, three cheese blend (fontina, raclette, white cheddar)
More about St. Burch Tavern
Bubbly Mac & Cheese image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese Side$5.00
Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in.
Bubbly Mac & Cheese$13.95
A true house favorite - Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in. Served with a side of house-made chips.
More about BlackStone
z'mac n cheese image

PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
z'mac n cheese$6.19
curly cavitappi pasta smothered in our trademark blend of melted cheeses, finished with cheddar jack cheese
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

