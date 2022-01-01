Sashimi in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Sashimi
|$14.00
6 pcs. Sliced raw fish, wasabi and pickled ginger
More about Soseki Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Tuna Sashimi
|$8.00
3 pcs of Raw Yellow Fin Tuna
|Tako Sashimi
|$8.00
3 Slices of cooked octopus
|Sashimi Combo w/soup
|$22.00
Choice of Philly, California, or Tuna Avocado Roll with 2pcs of Tuna and Salmon Sashimi and Hamachi, White Tuna, Ikura and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup
More about Formosa Sushi
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$20.00
two slices of salmon, tuna, white tuna + yellowtail sashimi, gluten free
|Salmon Sashimi
|$6.00
served over daikon radish
two pieces per order
|Grand Sashimi Boat
|$28.00
sixteen pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over daikon radish