Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve sashimi

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi$14.00
6 pcs. Sliced raw fish, wasabi and pickled ginger
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Soseki Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Sashimi$8.00
3 pcs of Raw Yellow Fin Tuna
Tako Sashimi$8.00
3 Slices of cooked octopus
Sashimi Combo w/soup$22.00
Choice of Philly, California, or Tuna Avocado Roll with 2pcs of Tuna and Salmon Sashimi and Hamachi, White Tuna, Ikura and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup
More about Soseki Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Appetizer$20.00
two slices of salmon, tuna, white tuna + yellowtail sashimi, gluten free
Salmon Sashimi$6.00
served over daikon radish
two pieces per order
Grand Sashimi Boat$28.00
sixteen pieces of chef's choice fish sashimi served over daikon radish
More about Formosa Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Garlic Bread

Scallops

Crab Salad

Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Meatball Subs

Thai Salad

French Toast

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston