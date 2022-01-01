Fajitas in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Fajita Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)
|$7.95
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
|Fajita Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)
|$7.95
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
|Fajita Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)
|$7.95
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
More about La Regia Taqueria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
|FAJITAS TACOS
|$3.50
Steak or Chicken breast, grilled poblanos and onions on a flour tortilla.
|C5. FAJITA DINNER
|$14.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed grilled in poblano peppers and onions. (Mixed meats additional cost.). Served with beans and rice, garnish salad and corn tortillas.
|FAJITA BURRITO
|$9.99
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with poblano peppers and onions topped with beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
More about Perez Family Tacos
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
With ribeye, peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and crema.