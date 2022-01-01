Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve fajitas

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)$7.95
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Fajita Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)$7.95
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Fajita Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)$7.95
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS TACOS$3.50
Steak or Chicken breast, grilled poblanos and onions on a flour tortilla.
C5. FAJITA DINNER$14.99
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed grilled in poblano peppers and onions. (Mixed meats additional cost.). Served with beans and rice, garnish salad and corn tortillas.
FAJITA BURRITO$9.99
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with poblano peppers and onions topped with beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$15.00
With ribeye, peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and crema.
More about Perez Family Tacos
PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
z'fajita
grilled chicken, red & green bell peppers and red onions sauteed in our zesty fajita sauce, served over a bed of cilantro-lime rice, garnished with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

