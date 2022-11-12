La Regia Taqueria 436 Hyw 1 west
436 Hyw 1 west
Iowa City, IA 52246
APPETIZERS
REGULAR NACHOS
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar
NACHOS SUPREME
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar and your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
CHIPS AND SALSA
CHIPS AND QUESO LARGE
CHIPS AND QUESO MEDIUM
GUACAMOLE
FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
Our fries topped with nacho cheddar.
STEAK AND CHEESE FRIES
Our fries topped with nacho cheddar and steak.
SUPREME FRIES
Our fries topped with nacho cheddar, your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
STREET TACOS
ASADA (STEAK)
CHUCK STEAK DICED AND SEASONED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)
PORK DICED AND MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)
PORK FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
POLLO (CHICKEN)
CHICKEN BREAST SHREDDED AND BOILED IN MARINADE. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
CARNE MOLIDA (GROUND BEEF)
GROUND BEEF COOKED IN OUR TACO SEASONING. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
CABEZA (BEEF CHEEK)
CHEEK MEAT IS BOILED IN SPICES TO TENDERNESS AND DICED. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
LENGUA (TONGUE)
TONGUE IS BOILED IN SPICE TO TENDERNESS AND DICED. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
TRIPAS (TRIPE)
TRIPE IS BOILED, STRAINED, SEASONED AND FRIED CRISPY. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
BUCHE (PORK STOMACH)
PORK STOMACH FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
SUADERO (ROSE MEAT)
BEEF FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE)
GROUND PORK SAUSAGE MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
BIRRIA CHIVO (GOAT)
GOAT STEW SEASONED IN SPICES AND PEPPERS. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
BIRRIA RES (BEEF)
BEEF STEW SEASONED IN SPICES AND PEPPERS. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO
BROTH (Consome)
SPECIALTY TACOS
SUPREME TACO
Your choice of meat, on a double corn tortilla. With onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. (Some meats may increase the price.)
TACOS DUROS (HARD SHELL)
Hard shell served with ground beef toped with lettuce and cheese. (other meat meats may increase the price.)
FISH TACO
Tilapia filet SEASONED and fried. On a handmade tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and ranch sauce.
FRIED SHRIMP TACO
Breaded shrimps topped with onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing. On a flour tortilla.
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
Grilled Shrimp with poblano pepper and grilled onions on a flour tortilla
FAJITAS TACOS
Steak or Chicken breast, grilled poblanos and onions on a flour tortilla.
JALAPEÑO TACO
Cheese stuffed jalapeño, wrapped in bacon. With a rice bed on a handmade corn tortilla.
BURRITOS
FISH BURRITO
SEASONED and fried tilapia filets. With rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and Oaxaca cheese rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
SHRIMP BURRITO
Shrimp grilled with Oaxaca cheese and sauce. Topped with rice, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, cilantro, and sour cream, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
SUPREME BURRITO
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
FAJITA BURRITO
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with poblano peppers and onions topped with beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Your choice of meat, fries inside, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12''.
REGULAR BURRITO
Your choice of meat, bean, rice, onions and cheddar cheese
QUESADILLAS
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Shrimp grilled in a red sauce on a 8" flour tortilla melted together with Oaxaca cheese. Topped cilantro, onions and tomato. (choose spicy, mild, or not)
SUPREME QUESADILLA
Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese, your choice of meat. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream
REGULAR QUESADILLA
Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions and tomato
SINCRONIZADA QUESADILLA
handmade corn tortillas melted together with oaxaca cheese, your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, and tomatoes.
QUESA BIRRIA
3 handmade corn quesadillas stuffed with beef or goat birria with a side of broth.
UNA QUESIBIRRIA
MUSHROOM AND MEAT
Steak or Chicken, grilled poblanos, onions, on a 10" flour tortilla melted together with oaxaca cheese. (choose spicy, mild, or not)
CHEESE QUESADILLA
SOPES AND GORDITAS
TORTAS AND TOSTADAS
TORTAS
A Telera bread grilled with butter. Topped with your choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, avocado and sour cream.
TOSTADAS
A flat hard corn shell topped with layer of refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
TOSTADA DE CAMARON
Flat hard corn shell topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro and fresh shrimp.
COMBOS
C1. (3) TACOS
Your choice of meat on double corn tortillas, topped with onion, cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans.
C2. CHILE VERDE
Pork shoulder slow cooked in jalapeno and tomatillo green sauce. Served with beans and rice with a side of corn tortillas.
C3. (3) ENCHILADAS ROJAS
Red Sauce: Your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cotija cheese and a side of beans and rice. Suizas: Your choice of meat in a tomatillo cream sauce. Topped with onions, cilantro and melted Oaxaca cheese with a side of beans and rice.
C3. (3) ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
C4. (3) FLAUTAS
Your choice of meat, 3 rolled fried tacos. topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with side of rice and beans.
C5. FAJITA DINNER
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed grilled in poblano peppers and onions. (Mixed meats additional cost.). Served with beans and rice, garnish salad and corn tortillas.
C6. CARNITAS DINNER
Pork fried and braised in oil, seasoned with spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, side garnish salad and tortillas
C7. BISTEC ASADO
Our MARINATED grilled steak. With a side of beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and corn tortillas.
C8. BISTEC A LA MEXICANA
Our marinated grilled steak, poblano, onions, tomatoes then cooked in our red sauce sauce with a side of rice, bean and tortillas. (choose spicy, mild, or not)
C9. ARRACHERA DINNER
Our MARINATED skirt steak with a side of fried cactus, fried jalapeno, grilled onions, beans, rice, corn tortillas and a side garnish salad.
C10. BIRRIA DINNER
Your choice of beef or goat meat Cooked with spices in broth. With a side of rice, beans, garnish salad, and corn tortillas.
C11. CHILE RELLENO
A poblano pepper stuffed with cheese covered in egg batter, wet in non spicy sauce, with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.
SEAFOOD
MOJARRA FRITA
A whole tilapia SEASONED and fried. Served with a side of rice, salad, and tortillas
COCTEL DE CAMARON
A Mexican shrimp cocktail in a clamato juice with onions, cilantro, tomato, and avocado served with a side of tostadas or crackers.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp slow cooked in a spicy hot sauce. Served with a side rice, salad and tortillas.
SOUPS AND SALADS
CALDO DE BIRRIA )
Your choice of beef or goat meat Cooked with spices in broth. Served with a side of rice, onions, cilantro, dried pepper, and corn tortillas
CALDO BIRRIA CHICO
MENUDO
Beef tripe soup cooked in spices served with a side of diced onions, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and corn tortillas.
MENUDO CHICO
CALDO DE RES (BEEF SOUP)
Beef shank and meat cooked with veggies. With a side of rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas
LA REGIA SALAD
Your choice of Grilled chicken or steak with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, carrots, avocado, fresco cheese ranch dressing and our house salsa.
TACO SALAD
Your choice of meat, in a 10'' fried flour tortilla bowl. Topped with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and cheddar cheese with your choice of our house salsa’s.
POZOLE VERDE
VEGETARIAN
TACOS DE PAPA
(3) fried potato tacos topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese with a side of 2 oz guacamole
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers. On a 8″ flour tortilla with melted oaxaca cheese.
VEGGIE BURRITO
Topped with Beans, rice, cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Rolled on 12″ flour tortilla.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
VEGGIE TACO
A double Corn tortilla topped with beans, cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, and avocado slice.
VEGGIE TOSTADA
A handmade fried corn tortilla bowl topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado Slices.
VEGGIE SOPE
A 8″ flour tortilla melted together with cheddar cheese. topped with cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream.
KIDS
K1. TACO COMBO
1 taco with choice of meat topped with onions and cilantro or lettuce and cheddar cheese with a side of beans and rice.
K2.burrito And Fries
A 8 inch tortilla rolled with beans, rice and your choice of meat.
K3.cheese Quesadilla Y Rice
with Beans, rice, and cheddar cheese.
K4. Nuggets And Fries
K5. Burger And Fries
A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese served with side of rice.
K.6.beans And Cheese Burrito
A cheese burger topped with lettuce, and tomatoes.
Kids Burrito Only
SIDE
CHILES TOREADOS (FRIED JALAPENOS)
BEANS & RICE
RICE
BEANS
BAG CHIPS
2 OZ GUACAMOLE
GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS
HALF GRILLED ONIONS
WHOLE GRILLED ONIONS
NOPAL- CACTUS FRIED
PICO AND CHIPS
SALSA FOR CHIPS ONLY
CORN TORTILLAS
FLOUR TORTILLAS
HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS
MEDIUM QUESO ONLY
LARGE QUESO ONLY
CHIPS
2oz SOUR CREAM
2oz PICO DE GAYO
8oz NACHO CHEESE
AVOCADO SLICE(1)
UNA ENCHILADA ROJA
UNA FLAUTA
UNA ENCHILADA SWISA
MEAT SELECTION
ASADA (STEAK)
1 Pound of steak will make about 10-12 tacos
AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)
1 Pound of alpastor will make about 10-12 tacos
CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)
1 Pound of carnitas will make about 10-12 tacos
POLLO (CHICKEN)
1 Pound of chicken will make about 10-12 tacos
CARNE MOLIDA (GROUND BEEF)
1 Pound of ground beef will make about 10-12 tacos
CABEZA (BEEF CHEEK)
1 Pound of beef cheek will make about 10-12 tacos
LENGUA (TONGUE)
1 Pound of beef tongue will make about 10-12 tacos
TRIPAS (TRIPE)
1 Pound of beef tripe will make about 10-12 tacos
BUCHE (PORK STOMACH)
1 Pound of pork stomach will make about 10-12 tacos
SUADERO (ROSE MEAT)
1 Pound of beef rose meat will make about 10-12 tacos
CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE)
1 Pound of pork ground sausage will make about 10-12 tacos
BIRRIA CHIVO (GOAT)
1 Pound of goat birria will make about 10-12 tacos
BIRRIA RES (BEEF)
1 Pound of beef birria (Shredded beef) will make about 10-12 tacos
Fajita Chicken
Fajita Steak
TOPPING
Corn Tortillas (1 Dozen)
12 of our double corn taco tortillas, heated and ready to serve
Flour Tortillas (1 Dozen)
12 of our 6'' flour taco tortillas, heated and ready to serve.
Cheddar Cheese
1 tray of cheddar cheese covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Mozzarella Cheese
1 tray of mozzarella cheese covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Cotija Cheese
1 pound of cheddar cheese covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Onions
1 tray of onions covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Cilantro
1 tray of cilantro covers 8 Pounds of meat.
Tomatoe
1 tray of tomatoe covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Lettuce
1 tray of lettuce covers 5 Pounds of meat.
Limes
1 tray of limes covers 10 Pounds of meat.
Green Salsa 16 oz bottle (Mild)
1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat
Red Salsa 16 oz bottle (Medium)
1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat
Habanero 16 oz bottle (Hot)
Guacamole Salsa 16 oz bottle (Extra Hot)
1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat
sour cream 16 oz bottle
Green Salsa 8 oz cup (Mild)
1 cup covers 5-8 pounds of meat.
Red Salsa 8 oz cup (Medium)
1 bottle covers 5-8 pounds of meat
Habanero Salsa 8 oz cup (Hot)
Guacamole Salsa 8 oz cup (Extra Hot)
1 bottle covers 15-8 pounds of meat
sour cream 8 oz bottle
1 cup covers 5 pounds of meat.
Tray of Rice
Tray of Beans
Half tray Rice
Half tray Beans
Guacamole(24oz) and Chips(Medium Tray)
Chips(medium Tray) and Salsa(32 oz)
FAMILY BUNDLES
1 POUND MEAT, 2 TOPPINGS, 10 TORTILLAS (FEEDS 2-4)
1 POUD OF YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT WITH TWO 6OZ TOPPING, 6OZ SALSA AND 10 TORTILLAS. (FEEDS 2-4 PEOPLE)
1 POUND MEAT 2 TOPPINGS 2 SIDES 10 TORTILLAS (FEEDS 3-5)
1 Pound of meat, 2 6oz topping, 2 16oz sides with 12 tortillas.
1 POUND MEAT INCLUDES HOT SALSA
TOPPINGS AND SIDES
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer authentic Mexican flavors in Iowa City made out of the finest and freshest ingredients. Our friendly staff will provide you with exceptional service! Enjoy our Mexican recipes in a fun, casual surrounding.
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City, IA 52246