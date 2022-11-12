Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Regia Taqueria 436 Hyw 1 west

558 Reviews

$

436 Hyw 1 west

Iowa City, IA 52246

Order Again

Popular Items

ASADA (STEAK)
AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)
POLLO (CHICKEN)

APPETIZERS

REGULAR NACHOS

REGULAR NACHOS

$4.99

Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar

NACHOS SUPREME

NACHOS SUPREME

$10.49

Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar and your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.59
CHIPS AND QUESO LARGE

CHIPS AND QUESO LARGE

$7.75
CHIPS AND QUESO MEDIUM

CHIPS AND QUESO MEDIUM

$5.59
GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$7.25
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.85
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.25

Our fries topped with nacho cheddar.

STEAK AND CHEESE FRIES

STEAK AND CHEESE FRIES

$8.49

Our fries topped with nacho cheddar and steak.

SUPREME FRIES

SUPREME FRIES

$9.99

Our fries topped with nacho cheddar, your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.

STREET TACOS

Authentic Mexican street tacos with onions and cilantro

ASADA (STEAK)

ASADA (STEAK)

$3.09

CHUCK STEAK DICED AND SEASONED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)

AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)

$3.09

PORK DICED AND MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)

CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)

$3.09

PORK FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

POLLO (CHICKEN)

POLLO (CHICKEN)

$3.09

CHICKEN BREAST SHREDDED AND BOILED IN MARINADE. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

CARNE MOLIDA (GROUND BEEF)

CARNE MOLIDA (GROUND BEEF)

$3.09

GROUND BEEF COOKED IN OUR TACO SEASONING. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

CABEZA (BEEF CHEEK)

CABEZA (BEEF CHEEK)

$3.09

CHEEK MEAT IS BOILED IN SPICES TO TENDERNESS AND DICED. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

LENGUA (TONGUE)

LENGUA (TONGUE)

$3.79

TONGUE IS BOILED IN SPICE TO TENDERNESS AND DICED. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.

TRIPAS (TRIPE)

TRIPAS (TRIPE)

$3.79

TRIPE IS BOILED, STRAINED, SEASONED AND FRIED CRISPY. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

BUCHE (PORK STOMACH)

BUCHE (PORK STOMACH)

$3.09

PORK STOMACH FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

SUADERO (ROSE MEAT)

SUADERO (ROSE MEAT)

$3.09

BEEF FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE)

CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE)

$3.09

GROUND PORK SAUSAGE MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

BIRRIA CHIVO (GOAT)

BIRRIA CHIVO (GOAT)

$3.09

GOAT STEW SEASONED IN SPICES AND PEPPERS. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

BIRRIA RES (BEEF)

BIRRIA RES (BEEF)

$3.09

BEEF STEW SEASONED IN SPICES AND PEPPERS. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

BROTH (Consome)

BROTH (Consome)

$2.49

SPECIALTY TACOS

Various selections of tacos like fish, shrimp, fajita tacos and more.

SUPREME TACO

$3.79

Your choice of meat, on a double corn tortilla. With onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce, and cheddar cheese. (Some meats may increase the price.)

TACOS DUROS (HARD SHELL)

$2.49

Hard shell served with ground beef toped with lettuce and cheese. (other meat meats may increase the price.)

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$3.79

Tilapia filet SEASONED and fried. On a handmade tortilla, topped with onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and ranch sauce.

FRIED SHRIMP TACO

$3.79

Breaded shrimps topped with onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and ranch dressing. On a flour tortilla.

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp with poblano pepper and grilled onions on a flour tortilla

FAJITAS TACOS

FAJITAS TACOS

$3.79

Steak or Chicken breast, grilled poblanos and onions on a flour tortilla.

JALAPEÑO TACO

$3.59

Cheese stuffed jalapeño, wrapped in bacon. With a rice bed on a handmade corn tortilla.

BURRITOS

FISH BURRITO

FISH BURRITO

$11.75

SEASONED and fried tilapia filets. With rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, lettuce and Oaxaca cheese rolled on a 12'' tortilla.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.75

Shrimp grilled with Oaxaca cheese and sauce. Topped with rice, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, cilantro, and sour cream, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.

SUPREME BURRITO

SUPREME BURRITO

$11.25

Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.

FAJITA BURRITO

FAJITA BURRITO

$11.25

Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with poblano peppers and onions topped with beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$11.25

Your choice of meat, fries inside, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12''.

REGULAR BURRITO

REGULAR BURRITO

$7.49

Your choice of meat, bean, rice, onions and cheddar cheese

QUESADILLAS

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$9.75

Shrimp grilled in a red sauce on a 8" flour tortilla melted together with Oaxaca cheese. Topped cilantro, onions and tomato. (choose spicy, mild, or not)

SUPREME QUESADILLA

SUPREME QUESADILLA

$8.25

Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese, your choice of meat. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream

REGULAR QUESADILLA

$7.79

Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions and tomato

SINCRONIZADA QUESADILLA

SINCRONIZADA QUESADILLA

$7.99

handmade corn tortillas melted together with oaxaca cheese, your choice of meat topped with cilantro, onions, and tomatoes.

QUESA BIRRIA

QUESA BIRRIA

$15.99

3 handmade corn quesadillas stuffed with beef or goat birria with a side of broth.

UNA QUESIBIRRIA

$4.99

MUSHROOM AND MEAT

$9.99

Steak or Chicken, grilled poblanos, onions, on a 10" flour tortilla melted together with oaxaca cheese. (choose spicy, mild, or not)

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

SOPES AND GORDITAS

SOPES

$5.59

A handmade corn tortilla bowl then fried. Topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cotija cheese.

GORDITAS

GORDITAS

$5.59

A handmade corn pocket stuffed with Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

TORTAS AND TOSTADAS

TORTAS

TORTAS

$9.99

A Telera bread grilled with butter. Topped with your choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, avocado and sour cream.

TOSTADAS

TOSTADAS

$6.09

A flat hard corn shell topped with layer of refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.

TOSTADA DE CAMARON

TOSTADA DE CAMARON

$7.79

Flat hard corn shell topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro and fresh shrimp.

COMBOS

C1. (3) TACOS

C1. (3) TACOS

$14.99

Your choice of meat on double corn tortillas, topped with onion, cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans.

C2. CHILE VERDE

C2. CHILE VERDE

$14.99

Pork shoulder slow cooked in jalapeno and tomatillo green sauce. Served with beans and rice with a side of corn tortillas.

C3. (3) ENCHILADAS ROJAS

C3. (3) ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.99

Red Sauce: Your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cotija cheese and a side of beans and rice. Suizas: Your choice of meat in a tomatillo cream sauce. Topped with onions, cilantro and melted Oaxaca cheese with a side of beans and rice.

C3. (3) ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$14.99
C4. (3) FLAUTAS

C4. (3) FLAUTAS

$14.99

Your choice of meat, 3 rolled fried tacos. topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Served with side of rice and beans.

C5. FAJITA DINNER

C5. FAJITA DINNER

$16.99

Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed grilled in poblano peppers and onions. (Mixed meats additional cost.). Served with beans and rice, garnish salad and corn tortillas.

C6. CARNITAS DINNER

C6. CARNITAS DINNER

$15.99

Pork fried and braised in oil, seasoned with spices. Served with a side of rice, beans, side garnish salad and tortillas

C7. BISTEC ASADO

C7. BISTEC ASADO

$16.99

Our MARINATED grilled steak. With a side of beans, rice, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos and corn tortillas.

C8. BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

C8. BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$15.99

Our marinated grilled steak, poblano, onions, tomatoes then cooked in our red sauce sauce with a side of rice, bean and tortillas. (choose spicy, mild, or not)

C9. ARRACHERA DINNER

$17.49

Our MARINATED skirt steak with a side of fried cactus, fried jalapeno, grilled onions, beans, rice, corn tortillas and a side garnish salad.

C10. BIRRIA DINNER

C10. BIRRIA DINNER

$16.99

Your choice of beef or goat meat Cooked with spices in broth. With a side of rice, beans, garnish salad, and corn tortillas.

C11. CHILE RELLENO

C11. CHILE RELLENO

$14.99

A poblano pepper stuffed with cheese covered in egg batter, wet in non spicy sauce, with rice, beans, and a side of tortillas.

SEAFOOD

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.99

A whole tilapia SEASONED and fried. Served with a side of rice, salad, and tortillas

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.99

A Mexican shrimp cocktail in a clamato juice with onions, cilantro, tomato, and avocado served with a side of tostadas or crackers.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.99

Shrimp slow cooked in a spicy hot sauce. Served with a side rice, salad and tortillas.

SOUPS AND SALADS

CALDO DE BIRRIA )

$13.99

Your choice of beef or goat meat Cooked with spices in broth. Served with a side of rice, onions, cilantro, dried pepper, and corn tortillas

CALDO BIRRIA CHICO

$9.99

MENUDO

$13.59

Beef tripe soup cooked in spices served with a side of diced onions, cilantro, jalapeno pepper and corn tortillas.

MENUDO CHICO

$9.59

CALDO DE RES (BEEF SOUP)

$12.00

Beef shank and meat cooked with veggies. With a side of rice, onions, cilantro and tortillas

LA REGIA SALAD

$11.75

Your choice of Grilled chicken or steak with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, carrots, avocado, fresco cheese ranch dressing and our house salsa.

TACO SALAD

$11.75

Your choice of meat, in a 10'' fried flour tortilla bowl. Topped with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and cheddar cheese with your choice of our house salsa’s.

POZOLE VERDE

$12.00

VEGETARIAN

TACOS DE PAPA

TACOS DE PAPA

$8.59

(3) fried potato tacos topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese with a side of 2 oz guacamole

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$7.75

Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers. On a 8″ flour tortilla with melted oaxaca cheese.

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.50

Topped with Beans, rice, cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Rolled on 12″ flour tortilla.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$6.59

A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.

VEGGIE TACO

VEGGIE TACO

$2.75

A double Corn tortilla topped with beans, cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, and avocado slice.

VEGGIE TOSTADA

VEGGIE TOSTADA

$4.99

A handmade fried corn tortilla bowl topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cotija cheese and avocado Slices.

VEGGIE SOPE

VEGGIE SOPE

$4.99

A 8″ flour tortilla melted together with cheddar cheese. topped with cilantro, onions, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream.

KIDS

K1. TACO COMBO

$7.75

1 taco with choice of meat topped with onions and cilantro or lettuce and cheddar cheese with a side of beans and rice.

K2.burrito And Fries

K2.burrito And Fries

$7.75

A 8 inch tortilla rolled with beans, rice and your choice of meat.

K3.cheese Quesadilla Y Rice

K3.cheese Quesadilla Y Rice

$7.38

with Beans, rice, and cheddar cheese.

K4. Nuggets And Fries

K4. Nuggets And Fries

$7.75

K5. Burger And Fries

$7.75

A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese served with side of rice.

K.6.beans And Cheese Burrito

$5.04

A cheese burger topped with lettuce, and tomatoes.

Kids Burrito Only

$5.09

SIDE

CHILES TOREADOS (FRIED JALAPENOS)

CHILES TOREADOS (FRIED JALAPENOS)

$1.50+
BEANS & RICE

BEANS & RICE

$5.60
RICE

RICE

$2.80
BEANS

BEANS

$2.80
BAG CHIPS

BAG CHIPS

$2.50
2 OZ GUACAMOLE

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$2.50
GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS

GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS

$5.50

HALF GRILLED ONIONS

$4.09
WHOLE GRILLED ONIONS

WHOLE GRILLED ONIONS

$4.99
NOPAL- CACTUS FRIED

NOPAL- CACTUS FRIED

$1.75
PICO AND CHIPS

PICO AND CHIPS

$7.09
SALSA FOR CHIPS ONLY

SALSA FOR CHIPS ONLY

$3.25

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.35
FLOUR TORTILLAS

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.60
HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS

HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS

$2.99

MEDIUM QUESO ONLY

$4.00

LARGE QUESO ONLY

$6.00

CHIPS

$2.50

2oz SOUR CREAM

$1.09

2oz PICO DE GAYO

$2.25

8oz NACHO CHEESE

$5.59

AVOCADO SLICE(1)

$0.50

UNA ENCHILADA ROJA

$4.99

UNA FLAUTA

$4.99

UNA ENCHILADA SWISA

$4.99

DESERTS

EMPANADA

$2.50Out of stock

PASTEL 3 LECHES

$5.99

FLAN

$5.99

CHOCOFLAN

$5.99Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

AGUAS MEDIUM

AGUAS MEDIUM

$3.59
AGUAS LARGE

AGUAS LARGE

$5.99

BOTTLES

$2.99
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$2.99
CANS

CANS

$2.09

BOTTLE WATER

$1.49

KIDS JUICE

$1.25

GATORADE

$2.99

COKA MEDIO LITRO

$4.25

COFFEE

$1.59

MEAT SELECTION

ASADA (STEAK)

$14.99

1 Pound of steak will make about 10-12 tacos

AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)

$14.99

1 Pound of alpastor will make about 10-12 tacos

CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)

$14.99

1 Pound of carnitas will make about 10-12 tacos

POLLO (CHICKEN)

$14.99

1 Pound of chicken will make about 10-12 tacos

CARNE MOLIDA (GROUND BEEF)

$14.99

1 Pound of ground beef will make about 10-12 tacos

CABEZA (BEEF CHEEK)

$14.99

1 Pound of beef cheek will make about 10-12 tacos

LENGUA (TONGUE)

$14.99

1 Pound of beef tongue will make about 10-12 tacos

TRIPAS (TRIPE)

$25.99

1 Pound of beef tripe will make about 10-12 tacos

BUCHE (PORK STOMACH)

$14.99

1 Pound of pork stomach will make about 10-12 tacos

SUADERO (ROSE MEAT)

$14.99

1 Pound of beef rose meat will make about 10-12 tacos

CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE)

$14.99

1 Pound of pork ground sausage will make about 10-12 tacos

BIRRIA CHIVO (GOAT)

$15.99

1 Pound of goat birria will make about 10-12 tacos

BIRRIA RES (BEEF)

$15.99

1 Pound of beef birria (Shredded beef) will make about 10-12 tacos

Fajita Chicken

$24.99

Fajita Steak

$24.99

TOPPING

Toppings covers up to 5Lbs of meat per tray, and 1 Tray of Cilantro covers 15Lbs

Corn Tortillas (1 Dozen)

$5.99

12 of our double corn taco tortillas, heated and ready to serve

Flour Tortillas (1 Dozen)

$6.99

12 of our 6'' flour taco tortillas, heated and ready to serve.

Cheddar Cheese

$6.99

1 tray of cheddar cheese covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Mozzarella Cheese

$5.99

1 tray of mozzarella cheese covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Cotija Cheese

$7.99

1 pound of cheddar cheese covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Onions

$5.99

1 tray of onions covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Cilantro

$6.99

1 tray of cilantro covers  8 Pounds of meat.

Tomatoe

$6.99

1 tray of tomatoe covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Lettuce

$6.99

1 tray of lettuce covers  5 Pounds of meat.

Limes

$6.99

1 tray of limes covers 10 Pounds of meat.

Green Salsa 16 oz bottle (Mild)

$8.99

1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat

Red Salsa 16 oz bottle (Medium)

$8.99

1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat

Habanero 16 oz bottle (Hot)

$8.99

Guacamole Salsa 16 oz bottle (Extra Hot)

$9.99

1 bottle covers 10-15 pounds of meat

sour cream 16 oz bottle

$8.99

Green Salsa 8 oz cup (Mild)

$4.99

1 cup covers 5-8 pounds of meat.

Red Salsa 8 oz cup (Medium)

$4.99

1 bottle covers 5-8 pounds of meat

Habanero Salsa 8 oz cup (Hot)

$4.99

Guacamole Salsa 8 oz cup (Extra Hot)

$5.49

1 bottle covers 15-8 pounds of meat

sour cream 8 oz bottle

$4.99

1 cup covers 5 pounds of meat.

Tray of Rice

$20.00

Tray of Beans

$20.00

Half tray Rice

$11.99

Half tray Beans

$11.99

Guacamole(24oz) and Chips(Medium Tray)

$29.99

Chips(medium Tray) and Salsa(32 oz)

$19.99

FAMILY BUNDLES

CHOOSE ONE OF OUR FAMLY MEALS TO FEED YOUR FAMILY OR A GROUP OF FRIENDS

1 POUND MEAT, 2 TOPPINGS, 10 TORTILLAS (FEEDS 2-4)

$23.99

1 POUD OF YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT WITH TWO 6OZ TOPPING, 6OZ SALSA AND 10 TORTILLAS. (FEEDS 2-4 PEOPLE)

1 POUND MEAT 2 TOPPINGS 2 SIDES 10 TORTILLAS (FEEDS 3-5)

$31.99

1 Pound of meat, 2 6oz topping, 2 16oz sides with 12 tortillas.

1 POUND MEAT INCLUDES HOT SALSA

$15.99

TOPPINGS AND SIDES

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer authentic Mexican flavors in Iowa City made out of the finest and freshest ingredients. Our friendly staff will provide you with exceptional service! Enjoy our Mexican recipes in a fun, casual surrounding.

Location

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City, IA 52246

Directions

