Brisket in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve brisket

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Braised Brisket Bowl$14.00
Slow braised, Adobo sauce
Beef Brisket$7.00
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Consumer pic

 

Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City

525 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket$8.00
Rubbed, smoked, sliced
Brisket, LB$28.00
More about Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City
Perez Family Tacos image

 

Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Taco$4.50
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
Smoked Brisket & Egg Taco$5.00
Served with shredded cheese, avocado and your choice of tortilla!
More about Perez Family Tacos
Soseki Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stewed Beef Brisket & Beanstick$19.50
More about Soseki Cafe
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Fatty Beef Brisket$16.49
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
Skinny Beef Brisket$14.49
Our lean version of the traditional.
Fatty Beef Brisket$10.99
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
More about Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

