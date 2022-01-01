Brisket in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve brisket
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Braised Brisket Bowl
|$14.00
Slow braised, Adobo sauce
|Beef Brisket
|$7.00
More about Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City
525 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
|Brisket
|$8.00
Rubbed, smoked, sliced
|Brisket, LB
|$28.00
More about Perez Family Tacos
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Smoked Brisket Taco
|$4.50
Served with cilantro, slaw, onion and lime!
|Smoked Brisket & Egg Taco
|$5.00
Served with shredded cheese, avocado and your choice of tortilla!
More about Soseki Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Stewed Beef Brisket & Beanstick
|$19.50
More about Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
|Fatty Beef Brisket
|$16.49
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.
|Skinny Beef Brisket
|$14.49
Our lean version of the traditional.
|Fatty Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Our own version of the traditional.Grilled with cowboy sauce and topped with provolone cheese.