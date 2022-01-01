Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Patty Melts
Iowa City restaurants that serve patty melts
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$12.50
Swiss, sauteed onions on toasted marble rye
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Donnelly's Pub - IC
110 E. College St., Iowa City
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$13.50
Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye
More about Donnelly's Pub - IC
