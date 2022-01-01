Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Estela's Fresh Mex image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$6.99
Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers. On a 8″ flour tortilla with melted oaxaca cheese.
REGULAR QUESADILLA$6.99
Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions and tomato
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$5.99
A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos image

 

Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Regular Quesadilla$12.00
With beans, cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of protein; guacamole and crema on the side.
Plain Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
With eggs, beans, cheese, and your choice of protein; guacamole and crema on the side.
More about Perez Family Tacos

