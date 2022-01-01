Quesadillas in Iowa City
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
|MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
|$6.99
Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, onions, poblano peppers. On a 8″ flour tortilla with melted oaxaca cheese.
|REGULAR QUESADILLA
|$6.99
Your choice of meat on a 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions and tomato
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$5.99
A 8" flour tortilla, melted together with cheddar cheese. Topped with onions, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Regular Quesadilla
|$12.00
With beans, cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of protein; guacamole and crema on the side.
|Plain Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.00
With eggs, beans, cheese, and your choice of protein; guacamole and crema on the side.