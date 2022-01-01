Greek salad in Iowa City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Iowa City restaurants that serve greek salad

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC

457 South Gilbert Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$4.00
Greek Salad is served with Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.45
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with Greek dressing.
Greek Salad$8.45
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with Greek dressing.
More about BlackStone
PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
z'greek salad
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis
leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

