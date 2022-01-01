Greek salad in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
457 South Gilbert Street, Iowa City
|Greek Salad
|$4.00
Greek Salad is served with Black Olives, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.
More about BlackStone
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Greek Salad
|$8.45
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with Greek dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$8.45
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
PASTA • NOODLES
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|z'greek salad
fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and green peppers tossed with our trademark greek dressing, topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis
leave out the lettuce for an authentic village salad!